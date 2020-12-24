Crime
Man arrested for allegedly taking videos under students’ skirts
Police arrested a man who allegedly snuck around universities and schools, secretly recording videos under students’ skirts, then posting the footage on Facebook. Allegedly, the 28 year old man, named by police as Pathompong, recorded 1,000 videos.
The videos had thousands of views on Facebook, and police say it led others to discuss online about how to secretly film from under women’s skirts.
Pathompong faces charges of harassing underage girls, publishing obscene content, causing disturbance and violating Thailand’s Computer Crime Act.
Police say Pathompong admitted to filming the videos. He allegedly told police that he has a history of mental issues and his actions were a “result of childhood trauma,” adding that women bullied him since he was a child.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Insurgency
Pattani villager shot and killed while walking home
A 26 year old villager was shot and killed while walking along a street to his home in Pattani’s Sai Buri district, an area plagued with violence related to the religious separatist insurgency in Thailand’s “deep south.” Police say the man’s body was found lying on the road, but did not give any additional details about the case.
The Thai Cabinet recently extended the State of Emergency order in Pattani along Yala and Narathiwat, provinces that both border Malaysia, for another 3 months. Not to be confused with the Emergency Decree imposed by the prime minister to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, the order in the South allows officials to track down and arrest insurgents, according to government deputy spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Bangkok cosmetic surgeon sentenced to prison for patient’s death
A cosmetic surgeon is sentenced to 5 years in prison for the death of a woman who had a severe allergic reaction to the anaesthetic during a facelift procedure.
The Thai Criminal Court sentenced the 51 year old Thanapol Thongprasert, who ran a clinic in Bangkok, to jail for recklessness causing the death of 72 year old Nattamol Prachaseri , establishing a medical facility without permission and operating without permission.
During the facelift procedure back in 2018, the doctor injected the patient with 12cc of anaesthetic without asking the patient if she was allergic to any medicine. Natthamol had a severe allergic reaction. Her lips swelled. Her fingers turned green. Her breathing appeared to stop.
To treat the reaction, the doctor pumped the patient’s chest with medicine. In the trial, this was understood to cause broken ribs, ruptured liver and internal bleeding leading to the patient’s death.
The doctor initially had a longer sentence, but the court shortened the sentence after the doctor’s confession. The patient’s daughter says the family has also filed for 200 million baht in damages in the Civil Court.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials on the hunt for corrupt border guards blamed for Covid spread
The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, has put the Deputy Defence Minister in charge of hunting down crooked border officials whose corruption is thought to be behind the latest Covid-19 outbreak. With most of the new infections detected in Burmese migrant workers in the central province of Samut Sakhon, it’s believed many have been smuggled into Thailand illegally, bypassing mandatory quarantine.
Now, Deputy Defence Minister Chaichan Changmongkol is hunting down corrupt officials who may have turned a blind eye to such people trafficking operations. National Police Chief Suwat Jangyodsuk says officials have received information about a people smuggling gang, which is being investigated further. Thailand has a total of 6 immigration offices and 93 checkpoints to screen those using legitimate crossings from Myanmar. However, the border is extremely porous, with many unguarded natural crossings. Officials are particularly concerned about 2 areas in the northern province of Chiang Rai, as well as the district of Mae Sot in Tak province, and 3 other points in the southern province of Ranong.
Chaowalit Sangkarit from the Royal Thai Army says the military has been cleared of any involvement in people smuggling, as the traffickers normally use boats to cross the marine border in Ranong. Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Navy says all immigrants found crossing by sea have been checked and are legal.
Speculation continues however, that people smugglers use normal border crossings, but bribe officials to allow undocumented migrants to enter. It’s thought that the PM has been provided with the names of those involved and is waiting for additional evidence before their identities are revealed.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Pattani villager shot and killed while walking home
CCSA Update: 67 new Covid-19 cases
Man arrested for allegedly taking videos under students’ skirts
No national lockdown, more than 25 provinces “at risk” of Covid-19
Bangkok cosmetic surgeon sentenced to prison for patient’s death
House passes historic bill allowing first trimester abortion
PM to host Covid task force meeting as officials say no plans for national lockdown
Officials say no evidence of hoarding, price hikes, among face mask retailers
Chiang Mai New Year countdown events still on
The best places to see 2020 Christmas lights in Bangkok
Thai government urged to offer amnesty to illegal migrants and their employers
Officials on the hunt for corrupt border guards blamed for Covid spread
Bangkok schools, nurseries, close for 12 days in bid to curtail Covid spread
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thai police to crackdown on labour traffickers
UPDATE: Thai PM says lockdown could become unavoidable
Thailand tourism is changed forever
Lockdown could be final straw for tourism in Thailand
UPDATE: Latest news from the Samut Sakhon Covid-19 outbreak
Samut Sakhon outbreak reaches 689 cases, spreads to Bangkok and Samut Prakan
Samut Sakhon update: PM urges calm, BMA issues restrictions for Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
516 cases in one day – Samut Sakhon, Thailand’s new Covid-19 hotspot
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration cancels NY countdown events, asks workers to work from home
Patient allegedly shoots and kills doctor in Phetchaburi for overcharging
576 cases in one day – Latest test results from Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak
Something fishy about the Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak – who’s responsible?
5 people in Bangkok among 427 new Covid-19 cases
Government urged to let in 100,000 migrant workers from Myanmar despite Covid surge
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
The smog returns to Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11
Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10
Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9
Kiss the high season goodbye – Thailand’s long wait continues
Thailand News Today | Cannabis tourism, Covid in Chiang Rai, PM visits south | Dec 8
How to buy gold in Thailand – from bracelets to baht
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Thai PM says lockdown could become unavoidable
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Lockdown could be final straw for tourism in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: Latest news from the Samut Sakhon Covid-19 outbreak
- Central Thailand4 days ago
Samut Sakhon outbreak reaches 689 cases, spreads to Bangkok and Samut Prakan
- Bangkok3 days ago
Samut Sakhon update: PM urges calm, BMA issues restrictions for Bangkok
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration cancels NY countdown events, asks workers to work from home
- Crime3 days ago
Patient allegedly shoots and kills doctor in Phetchaburi for overcharging
- Bangkok2 days ago
Something fishy about the Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak – who’s responsible?