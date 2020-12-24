Man arrested for allegedly taking videos under students’ skirts

Police arrested a man who allegedly snuck around universities and schools, secretly recording videos under students’ skirts, then posting the footage on Facebook. Allegedly, the 28 year old man, named by police as Pathompong, recorded 1,000 videos.

The videos had thousands of views on Facebook, and police say it led others to discuss online about how to secretly film from under women’s skirts.

Pathompong faces charges of harassing underage girls, publishing obscene content, causing disturbance and violating Thailand’s Computer Crime Act.

Police say Pathompong admitted to filming the videos. He allegedly told police that he has a history of mental issues and his actions were a “result of childhood trauma,” adding that women bullied him since he was a child.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

