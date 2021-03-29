CCSA Update: 39 new Covid-19 cases | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 39 new Covid-19 cases
39 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 1,366 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 28,773 coronavirus infections and 94 deaths.
Out of the 39 new cases, 16 were local transmissions linked to high risk areas including Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Kalasin and Maha Sarakham. The case in Kalasin is the first in the province in several months. A CCSA spokesperson says the woman had recently visited a friend in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district, where a cluster of infections was reported.
12 cases were detected through active case finding in Bangkok, Samut Sakhon and Ratachaburi. The other 11 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from overseas.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials say woman who tested positive after vaccination was infected beforehand
The Disease Control Department says a vaccinated seafood vendor in Bangkok who tested positive for Covid-19 was infected with the virus prior to receiving the jab. Sophon Iamsirsithavorn from the DCD says the 29 year old market trader was tested for the virus on March 13, with that test coming back negative. At the time, she was not showing any symptoms of infection, but Sophon says she lives in a high-risk area and a second test confirmed she had Covid-19.
Thai PBS World reports that the vendor works at the Kitti Market in the Bang Khae district of the capital. Bang Khae is the latest area to report a cluster of infections, primarily affecting market traders and workers.
According to Sophon, 150,107 vaccine doses have now been administered in Thailand, with only 2 people developing serious side effects. They were treated and both have now recovered. Sophon has issued a reminder that, according to top Thai virologist, Yong Poovorawan, the best vaccine is prevention and says people should continue to protect themselves against infection. He adds that organisers of Songkran festivities next month must be mindful of the risks, calling on event organisers to exercise caution.
Meanwhile, DCD director, Opas Karnkawinpong says that, while permission was granted for a paint-splashing event held in Chiang Mai last week, the organisers had been lax about enforcing safety measures.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Phuket
Phuket businesses welcome quarantine-free re-opening plan
Businesses on the southern island of Phuket have welcomed the government’s approval of a quarantine-free re-opening for vaccinated foreigners from July 1. From that date, Phuket will become the first province to waive mandatory quarantine for international arrivals who have been vaccinated against Covid-19. The re-opening is expected to generate over 84 billion baht.
Like many parts of the country that are heavily reliant on tourism, Phuket has been hit hard by the pandemic. Before Covid-19, the island welcomed between 70,000 and 80,000 foreign visitors every day. According to a report in the Bangkok Post, it now gets only around 10,000 visitors, most being Thai. While welcoming news of the imminent re-opening, Thanusak Phungdet from the Phuket Chamber of Commerce says it’s essential to vaccinate 70% of the local population before then.
“We have to procure more vaccines and Phuket residents must cooperate by receiving the vaccine. Once Phuket re-opens to tourists from July 1, local tourism is expected to have a cash flow of 84 billion baht.”
He adds that the re-opening won’t lead to a flood of foreign tourists right away, but it will also help tourism beyond Phuket.
“We expect about 100,000 foreign tourists to arrive in Phuket in the next 5 months. With the re-opening to foreign tourists, income may increase by only 20-30%, but this will also boost the national tourism industry because the foreign tourists in Phuket may also visit other provinces.”
Under the Phuket re-opening plan, or “sandbox” proposal, the island must achieve herd immunity by vaccinating 70% of its population before mandatory quarantine is waived for international visitors. This means at least 466,587 people need to receive 2 vaccine doses. In order to make the July 1 deadline, the vaccine rollout needs to begin by April 15, with dose number 2 being administered from May 15.
Foreign tourists will be required to show a vaccine certificate, vaccine passport, or International Air Transport Association travel pass. They still need to take a Covid-19 test 72 hours before travel.
Meanwhile, the government has approved a re-opening roadmap for 6 Thai provinces, beginning next month. Between April and June, vaccinated foreigners arriving in Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, Surat Thani (Koh Samui), Chon Buri (Pattaya) and Chiang Mai, will carry out a reduced quarantine of 7 days. From July, Phuket waives quarantine for vaccinated arrivals, but tourists will need to stick to “sealed routes” on the island for 7 days, before being allowed to visit other parts of the country. They will also need to download and use the government’s contact tracing app.
The Bangkok Post reports that Bhummikitti Ruktaengam from the Phuket Tourist Association says once tourism picks up from October, Phuket’s re-opening should generate an additional 54 billion baht.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
Thailand is aiming for 30 million vaccines throughout the country by August in a new plan announced by the Public Health Ministry. The vaccinations will take place across all 77 provinces (76 plus Bangkok) in a progressive rollout. 100,000 people have received injections already in the national vaccination schedule, with 300,000 more set to be vaccinated in the next phase beginning before the end of March.
10.4 million at-risk people will be first in line for jabs, with 28.1 million people scheduled to be vaccinated as part of the programme. 4,000 medical facilities and clinics will be designated as official vaccination centres across all 77 provinces, increasing from the 13 provinces currently doing a co-ordinated injection roll out. Full Covid-19 coverage can be found here.
Over 136,000 vaccines have been given in Thailand so far since February 28, about 15,000 of which are second of the two required doses. The Department of Disease Control is committed to steadily increasing the facilities and available vaccines in the coming months as quickly as possible.
With this rollout, the Department of Health Service Support is warning against scam vaccine offers being sent via social media. One of them on the Line application, uses the name “Qinsong Group”. They are charging a fee for a fake vaccine they are claiming is 100% effective. The DHSS is urging people not to fall for any scams offering any vaccines for a fee or with fraudulent claims.
As vaccination increase, the DDC reminds people that the danger “isn’t over yet” and caution is still necessary. New Covid-19 variants, “such as the South African strain are highly contagious and currently rampaging through African countries”. And with over 500 million vaccinations worldwide already given, Covid-19 is still spreading quickly in some areas. Despite 17 million vaccinations in Brazil, they still had 100,000 infections in a single day recently.
“Even with vaccinations, the health and safety measures we have become accustomed to, such as wearing face masks, social distancing, and frequent hand washing, are encouraged.”
Quarantine in Thailand is set to reduce from 14 to 10 days in April, for some travellers, with the exception of visitors from countries with large Covid-19 infection rates, “but vigilance is still necessary to keep Thailand’s infection rates low”.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
CCSA Update: 39 new Covid-19 cases
1,000 foreign tourists expected to travel to Koh Samui in July
Top 5 co-working spaces in Bangkok for 2021
Stuck ship partially freed, Thai exports look to bypass Suez
Thai government says no need to evacuate citizens from Myanmar for now
Crackdown on drink driving in Bangkok starting April 1
Government ready to assist Thai businesses affected by Suez Canal blockage
Thailand to improve safety for ziplining and adventure tourism
Officials say woman who tested positive after vaccination was infected beforehand
We took a poll in Phuket… re-opening the island in July
Thousands of displaced Burmese flee to Thailand following military air strikes
Phuket businesses welcome quarantine-free re-opening plan
Phetchaburi man bludgeons wife to death, shoots himself
Bank of Thailand wrestles with cryptocurrency adoption
Myanmar army kills over 100 citizens in 24 hours
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
More than 100 Burmese citizens killed in the past 24 hours – Myanmar military defies international demands
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport
Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup
A guide to being respectful when visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
Man who buys truck from auction finds 20 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine inside
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Economy1 day ago
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
- Koh Samui23 hours ago
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
- Opinion2 days ago
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
- Events3 days ago
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
- Thailand3 days ago
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
- Myanmar1 day ago
More than 100 Burmese citizens killed in the past 24 hours – Myanmar military defies international demands
- Insurgency3 days ago
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August