CCSA Update: 287 new Covid-19 cases, majority in Samut Sakhon | The Thaiger

CCSA Update: 287 new Covid-19 cases, majority in Samut Sakhon
287 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. There are 4,035 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. Since last year, Thailand has reported a total of 10,834 Covid-19 cases and 67 deaths.
Of the 287 cases reported today, 153 were local transmissions, 125 were detected through active case finding among a mostly migrant worker community in Samut Sakhon and 9 cases were detected in quarantine facilities for those arriving in Thailand from overseas.
Out of 153 local transmissions, 139 people were exposed to the virus while visiting high risk places including 31 people in Bangkok and 51 people in Samut Sakhon. Health officials are still investigating the source of 14 local transmissions including 2 in Rayong, 1 in Bangkok, 9 in Chon Buri and 2 in Samut Prakan.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Screening measures to enter Phuket, travellers from “red zone” provinces to self-quarantine
Phuket authorities have announced screening measures for those entering the island province, which includes requiring those travelling from 20 “red zone” provinces to self-quarantine for 14 days. Those travelling from “hotspot” and “high risk” areas are required to do a swab test. While measures were put into effect over the weekend, some people say nothing has changed.
The “required” self-quarantine, which is apparently monitored by the Mor Chana tracking app, might be more of a guideline than a requirement. Arrivees on flights from Bangkok to Phuket Sunday morning, just 24 hours after the new screening measures were imposed, were not required to self-quarantine.
The minimum required for all individuals travelling to Phuket is to 1) download the “Mor Chana” app on their smartphones and display them when the officer calls for inspection, and 2) register online through the website www.gophuget.com to inform officials of the travel details to Phuket.
Late-night alcohol ban in Phuket, bars to close at midnight
Bars and other entertainment venues in Phuket must close at midnight, according to an order imposed by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Restaurants can stay open late, but are ordered to stop selling alcohol at midnight. The order is effective today until January 20, but could be extended further if the Covid-19 situation does not improve.
Phuket also recently announced travel restrictions for arrivals on the island. Those travelling from the “highest-risk” areas within the “red zone” provinces “must now quarantine for 14 days” upon arriving to Phuket, according to the announcement released by the Phuket PR department over the weekend.
The ban on late-night alcohol sales was issued yesterday following the Communicable Disease Committee meeting. The committee, which is chaired by the governor, unanimously agreed to apply restrictions to pubs, bars, restaurants, and other entertainment venues to prevent the virus spread in other parts of the country although there are no new infections in the province.
Restrictions in the order are as follows…
- All entertainment venues, pubs, bars, karaoke venues and other places that open to provide similar services must close at midnight.
- Restaurants and food courts are not allowed to sell alcohol beverages inside the venues after midnight.
People who fail to comply with the order restricting alcohol sales could be punished under the Disease Control Act, either under Section 51 which carries a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or under Section 52 which carries a penalty of up to a year in jail and a fine up to 100,000 baht. Those found violating the order can also be charged under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree which carries a penalty of up to 2 years in prison and a 40,000 baht fine.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Roi Et records first case of Covid-19 in employee from Chon Buri karaoke bar
The north-eastern province of Roi Et has confirmed its first Covid-19 case since last month’s resurgence of the virus. Governor Chayan Sirimas says the patient is a female employee from a karaoke joint in the Sri Racha district of Chon Buri province, in the east of the country.
“She had close contact with another patient from Chon Buri province (her younger sister) who tested positive earlier on January 9. She then took a test on January 10 at Roi Et Hospital and found that she was also infected. Both patients have symptoms of coughing and sore throat with no fever.”
According to the Nation Thailand report, the travel history and timeline of the woman’s positive test is as follows:
January 1: She travelled with her sister and the sister’s husband from Sri Racha in Chon Buri to the Muang district of Roi Et. The journey was undertaken in a personal car.
January 4 – 6: The woman visited a local market while wearing a face mask.
January 5: Her sister and sister’s husband left Roi Et and returned to Chon Buri in their car.
January 7: The woman is contacted by Sri Racha health officials, who tell her she is “high risk”, after a customer at the karaoke business where she works has tested positive for the virus. The woman does not get tested that day, but her sister, also employed at the karaoke joint, is tested at Chon Buri hospital the next day.
January 9: The sister’s test result comes back positive.
January 10: The sister’s husband also tests positive. The woman then gets tested and is also confirmed as positive.
According to Sri Racha health officials, 10 employees from the karaoke business have tested positive for the virus. 9 family members who had close contact with the 2 sisters have all tested negative. There are 7 people who had close contact with the sister’s husband. Of those, 3 have tested negative and 4 are waiting for their results.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
