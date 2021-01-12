CCSA Update: 287 new Covid-19 cases, majority in Samut Sakhon | The Thaiger

287 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. There are 4,035 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. Since last year, Thailand has reported a total of 10,834 Covid-19 cases and 67 deaths.

Of the 287 cases reported today, 153 were local transmissions, 125 were detected through active case finding among a mostly migrant worker community in Samut Sakhon and 9 cases were detected in quarantine facilities for those arriving in Thailand from overseas.

Out of 153 local transmissions, 139 people were exposed to the virus while visiting high risk places including 31 people in Bangkok and 51 people in Samut Sakhon. Health officials are still investigating the source of 14 local transmissions including 2 in Rayong, 1 in Bangkok, 9 in Chon Buri and 2 in Samut Prakan.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

