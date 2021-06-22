Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA: Bars to stay closed for now, drunk customers risk the spread of Covid-19

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

26 seconds ago

 on 

Photo via Royal Thai Government

It might be a while until bars and nightclubs reopen in Thailand. In today’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration daily briefing, fingers pointed at customers who are far less likely to follow disease control practices when they are under the influence of alcohol.

The latest and most severe wave of Covid-19, infecting more than 190,000 people since April 1, started in clusters at Bangkok’s Thong Lor and Ekkamai nightlife venues. Bars and nightclubs were the first venues ordered to close as the virus rapidly spread.

While CCSA spokesperson Aphisamai Srirangsan expressed sympathy for those in the nightlife industry after weeks of being closed, the Thai media outlet Siamrath quoted the spokesperson saying drinking alcohol can lead to behaviour that may increase the risk of Covid-19. She added that bar and club operators should propose how they would reopen safely.

SOURCE: Siamrath

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)27 seconds ago

CCSA: Bars to stay closed for now, drunk customers risk the spread of Covid-19
Bangkok37 mins ago

Woman dies after jumping from Phra Khanong BTS station in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)59 mins ago

263 covid cases linked to canned seafood factory in Songkhla

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Drugs1 hour ago

Narcotics Control Board announce recent drug busts, heroin and cocaine sent by mail
Environment2 hours ago

3 Cambodian activists arrested for plotting against the government/insulting the king after documenting waste run-off
Chiang Mai2 hours ago

Chiang Mai eases restrictions, alcohol now allowed at restaurants
Thailand2 hours ago

Angry ex allegedly sets motorcycle on fire in school parking garage
Cambodia3 hours ago

6 arrested in Cambodia for allegedly trafficking people into Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 4,059 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand4 hours ago

Power outages coming to Kathu
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Samut Sakhon governor calls for more vaccine doses after order was cut
Thailand5 hours ago

Fruit buyer arrested for allegedly using counterfeit certificates to export durian
Tourism6 hours ago

Airports of Thailand president says tourism won’t pick back up until October
Thailand6 hours ago

Mobile sterilisation/vaccination truck helps Pattaya’s cats and dogs
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

4 marijuana strains to be become National Heritages, possibly help effects of Covid
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending