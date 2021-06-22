CCSA: Bars to stay closed for now, drunk customers risk the spread of Covid-19

It might be a while until bars and nightclubs reopen in Thailand. In today’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration daily briefing, fingers pointed at customers who are far less likely to follow disease control practices when they are under the influence of alcohol.

The latest and most severe wave of Covid-19, infecting more than 190,000 people since April 1, started in clusters at Bangkok’s Thong Lor and Ekkamai nightlife venues. Bars and nightclubs were the first venues ordered to close as the virus rapidly spread.

While CCSA spokesperson Aphisamai Srirangsan expressed sympathy for those in the nightlife industry after weeks of being closed, the Thai media outlet Siamrath quoted the spokesperson saying drinking alcohol can lead to behaviour that may increase the risk of Covid-19. She added that bar and club operators should propose how they would reopen safely.

SOURCE: Siamrath

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates