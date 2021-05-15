image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA announces mostly positive changes to Covid-19 zone map

Neill Fronde

Published 

55 mins ago

 on 

PHOTO: CCSA Announces Covid-19 updates and zone adjustments. (via PR Thai Government Facebook)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has announced adjustments to the colour-coded zone map of provinces for Covid-19 in Thailand, reducing Red zone provinces. The proposal includes significant downgrading of provinces from the most severely affected Dark Red zones and Red zones to an Orange categorisation. The CCSA is also expected to relax some restrictions on restaurants and other businesses.
2 provinces were moved from Dark Red, with Chon Buri downgraded to Red and Chiang Mai dropping all the way to Orange, reducing it to only 4: Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Samat Prakan and Pathum Thani.
The Red zone was drastically reduced from 45 provinces to just 16 plus Chon Buri which is a hopeful sign for the Covid-19 battered country. 29 provinces moved from Red to Orange, plus Chiang Mai moving to Orange from Dark Red.
Thailand still had no provinces categorized as Green or even Yellow yet, but hopefully, the downward trend continues. The zone layout now is: 4 Dark Red zones, 17 Red zones, 56 Orange zones for 77 provinces total.
The updated province colour-coded zones are as follows:
DARK RED ZONE
Bangkok

Nonthaburi

 Pathum Thani

Samat Prakan
RED ZONE
Ayutthaya
Chonburi
Chachoengsao
Kanchanaburi
Nakhon Pathom
Nakhon Si Thammarat		 Narathiwat
Prachuap Khiri Khan
Phetchaburi
Ranong
Rayong		 Ratchaburi
Samut Sakhon
Songkhla
Surat Thani
Tak
Yala
ORANGE ZONE
Amnat Charoen
Ang Thong
Bueng Kan
Buriram
Chai Nat
Chaiyaphum
Chanthaburi
Chiang Mai
Chiang Rai
Chumphon
Kalasin
Kamphaeng Phet
Khon Kaen
Krabi
Lampang
Lamphun
Loei
Lopburi
Mae Hong Son		 Maha Sarakham
Mukdahan
Nakhon Nayok
Nakhon Phanom
Nakhon Ratchasima
Nakhon Sawan
Nan
Nong Bua Lamphu
Nong Kai
Pattani
Phang Nga
Phatthalung
Phayao
Phetchabun
Phichit
Phitsanulok
Phrae
Phuket		 Prachinburi
Roi Et
Sa Kaeo
Sakon Nakhon
Samut Songkram
Saraburi
Satun
Sing Buri
Sisaket
Sukhothai
Suphanburi
Surin
Trang
Trat
Ubon Ratchathani
Udon Thani
Uthai Thani
Uttaradit
Yasothon

 

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    IJTF

    Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 2:43 pm

    All apart of the plan. What a joke this virus is.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Slugger

    Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 3:22 pm

    Yes, hysterical. Until you find you have it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

North East

Buriram sets deadlines for vaccine sign-up, imposes penalties

Neill Fronde

Published

3 hours ago

on

Saturday, May 15, 2021

By

Buriram, home of Phanom Rung Historical Park, is the first province in Thailand to impose penalties for not vaccinating. (via PublicDomainPictures.net)

Buriram is pushing hard to get everyone signed up for Covid-19 vaccination and plan on penalties for any at-risk people who refuse the vaccine. The Issan province in Northeast Thailand bordering Cambodia is now the first province in the country to impose punishments for refusal to vaccinate. The government has been strongly urging everyone living or working in Buriram over the age of 18 to comply and apply for vaccinations by the end of this month.

The governor has asked all residents to complete a Covid-19 risk assessment form along with their application. And to show he means business, the Buriram government has levied penalties 10,000 baht fine and the possibility of 1 month in prison for those who fail to meet the May 31 deadline.

Several different avenues have been created to try to get the local population signed up for vaccination. Online registration has been launched and – for those that are not glued to their phones or computers – hospitals, health clinics, and other health offices are open and accepting walk-in applications. Public health volunteers are also canvassing neighbourhoods going door-to-door to sign people up.

The Disease Control Department is monitoring all applications along with local health officials. Any application found to be at high risk for Covid-19 infection will be given a specific vaccination appointment right away. They will be assigned a specific location, date, and time to receive their jabs.

The Buriram government is serious about getting everyone at risk vaccinated right away, and aside from the 10,000 baht in penalties and threat of 30 days in prison for not applying for inoculation, harsher punishment will be enforced for those who are determined to be at risk and refuse to be vaccinated.

Those who refuse could receive a maximum sentence of 2 years in prison and a fine of up to 60,000 baht. The current Emergency Decree for Covid-19 allows for up to 40,000 baht in fines, while the Communicable Diseases Act imposes another 20,000 baht punishment. Buriram officials intend to enforce these penalties to convince at-risk people to be vaccinated and curb the spread of Covid-19 in the province.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

506 Covid-19 infections found in Klong Prem Central Prison

Neill Fronde

Published

4 hours ago

on

Saturday, May 15, 2021

By

Yet another Bangkok prison has reported a Coronavirus outbreak, as Klong Prem Central Prison now confirmed 506 Covid-19 infections. The Corrections Department deputy director-general Dr Weerakit Harnpariphan confirmed that this outbreak was discovered through active screening, and a lot more testing still needs to be done.

The prison houses a total population of at least 20,000 inmates amongst the many facilities within its compound. Of note, the Central Women’s Correctional Institution is also on the premise and has recently reported 1,039 Covid-19 infections. The Central Correctional Hospital, Bangkok Special Prison, and the Central Correction Institution for Drug Addicts are also all housed inside, as well as every female prisoner on death row in Thailand.

The Covid-19 cluster was found in zone 4 of the maximum security prison in Chatuchak District, Bangkok. That zone is used for vocational training. The other zones of the prison have yet to be screened, creating fears that there may be a much higher Covid-19 infected population than currently known.

The deputy director-general of the department did confirm that all inmates who tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated from the general prison population. They are being held in groupings by their condition and the severity of their symptoms.

Officials advised that relatives of prisoners can contact Klong Prem Central Prison to inquire about the condition of an inmate. The prison will only be notifying family members if the infected inmate requests them to make contact.

This prison cluster is one of several making headlines after the Bangkok Remand Prison identified nearly 1,800 covid-19 infections in its prison population. The current outbreak is attracting criticism from humanitarian groups that are calling for sentence commutations and the release of low-risk prisoners to thin the prison populations in Thailand that are already 160,000 inmates over maximum capacity in hopes of controlling the Covid-19 outbreak.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

English announcement of Phuket policy: no house gatherings

Neill Fronde

Published

5 hours ago

on

Saturday, May 15, 2021

By

FILE PHOTO: Even a few friends over for a cocktail is now illegal in Phuket.

The Public Relations Department of Phuket updated Covid-19 restrictions with an English notice confirming among other things that no house parties or gatherings are allowed in the province. The policy was instated this week and went into effect officially Thursday, posting in English seen below. The new restrictions are in place until at least the end of the month.

The notice comes as the partnership of the PK CD and five governmental organizations working together to implement and enforce the law. PR Phuket is joined by the Official Covid-19 Information Centre Phuket, the Phuket Provincial Office of the Ministry of Health, the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation, and the Phuket Provincial Government.

The new rules are tighter and compliance is stressed, warning that for foreigner disobedience is a violation of the Immigration Act and could lead to deportation and a ban from entering Thailand. It also clarifies some grey areas leaving no room for interpretation by saying directly that no house parties and no friend gatherings are allowed in private homes in Phuket. Get-togethers of people who are not already living together or family members are strictly prohibited.

While the new rules are harsh, some points of confusion still exist, with unclear wording about family members that do not live together, or if any activities at all would permit friends to meet together if they are not eating or drinking. But it might be smart to err on the side of caution as the ban calls for no parties of any kind except for rituals like funerals, weddings, ordinations that are unable to be put off.

The new rules come after 2 British Nationals were each fined 6,000 baht for a gathering of only 6 people that Phuket Police defined as a party. Of course, the proclamation has been met with frustration and controversy, as people debate over Covid-19 safety versus personal freedom. But officials seem determined to enforce the policy, including an ” if you see something, say something” warning with the release urging people to call 191 at any time to report risky behaviour.

English announcement of Phuket policy: no house gatherings | News by Thaiger

The updated policies call for the following to be completely closed:

  • Entertainment venues, pubs, bars, karaoke
  • Massage except for medical rehab
  • All education institutes
  • Chicken and fish fighting, and boxing
  • Gyms, fitness centers and arenas
  • Billiards, pool, and snooker
  • Internet cafes
  • Tattoo and piercing shops
  • Amulet and Buddha statue markets
  • Fishing Lagoons
  • Scuba, snorkelling, sea excursions or similar travel businesses
  • Walking streets
  • Nurseries
  • Cinemas, amusement parks, and water parks

Activities that are not permitted:

  • Groups of 30 people
  • Public gathering with alcohol
  • No alcohol in restaurants or hotel cafes
  • No house parties, no friends gathering at home
  • No parties of any kind except ritual ceremonies
  • Film crews of more than 50

Businesses conditionally allowed to open:

  • Restaurants: 4 people per table max, dine-in until 9 pm
  • Department stores: until 9 pm
  • Convenience stores, markets, and supermarkets: 4 am to 11 pm
  • Outdoor sports: 3 people per team max, until 9 pm
  • Driving ranges: no audience allowed
  • Beauty salons: no facial treatments, no customers waiting
  • Animal care and spas: no customers waiting

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Continue Reading

