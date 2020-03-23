Cash handouts to be proposed tomorrow | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Cash handouts to be proposed tomorrow
“Those having social security will be taken care of by the Social Security Office, while those who are not insured under the social security scheme will be taken care of by the Ministry of Finance. We are planning to use an emergency budget from fiscal 2020 of around 20 billion baht to provide cash handouts to people affected by the Covid-19 preventive measures.”
Cash handouts are being proposed for those financially affected by the Covid-29 coronavirus, Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary Prasong Poontaneat said today. If passed, the aid would benefit those who have become unemployed or been affected by the closure of businesses, as part of measures to limit travel and help prevent the spread of the virus.
Prasong said he would make the proposal at tomorrow’s regular weekly Cabinet meeting, to help people affected by the government’s order to shut down businesses. He explained that the proposed plan aims to hand out cash of 2,000 baht per person for two months, meaning each person will get 4,000 baht.
“We expect that there will be around five million people who will be eligible for the handouts.”
Kobsak Pootrakool, deputy secretary-general to the PM for political affairs, meanwhile, said that the Cabinet will discuss measures to help affected people and stimulate the economy with related ministries and departments
“The foundation of the Thai economy is still strong despite the Covid-19 outbreak, which has also affected several countries,” he said. “I believe the impact from Covid-19 will be short-term, and when there is a vaccine available, the situation will gradually improve and the Thai economy will start to grow again.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
The Thaiger top 10 ways to cope with self-isolation
It’s a turbulent time. With socialising discouraged and many businesses closed, things can seem a bit scary. And with the Covid-19 coronavirus sweeping the world, you will be worried about the health of family and friends, even yourself. If you’re stuck at home due to the virus you’re probably asking yourself: “Now what am I supposed to do?” But there are some things you can do to keep yourself sane… actually 12 of them.
Take care of yourself: Don’t neglect your physical and mental health. Meditate. Never done it? Fire up YouTube and search for learning about mediation. Also ‘mindfulness’. Do jumping jacks or press-ups in the living room whilst flicking through your Netflix options. Practice yoga. Whatever works for you, do what it takes to care for your body and mind.
When it comes to food you’ll need to do a bit of planning to make sure the binge buy-up at the supermarket ends up with more than a packet of Tim Tams and 2 minute noodles. A lot of fruit and vegetable can be bought frozen and will last in the freezer for months. You’ll need to balance your diet and make sure you have all the ingredient to cook up your favourites whilst you’re cooped up at home. A lot of stuff comes in cans and will last on the shelves for, well, years. When you can try and pop out for some fresh food too. Or you will be able to get it delivered to your door as well. It will just take a bit of planning.
Learn a new skill: Let’s face it, if you’re stuck at home, you’re probably not going to learn Greek or Latin… but how about a new recipe, or an entirely new type of cuisine? There are 1000s of ‘how to’ guides and even more formal courses on the internet. You could actually do an entire course for a new subject online and likely end up with some sort of degree in the time you might be stuck in home. It’s not wasted time, it’s an opportunity.
You can even study to be a pilot online, excepting the actual flying bits at the moment.
Write a journal: In years to come, people’s thoughts and experiences during this (ahem) rather unique period are going to be interesting. Write yours down. Or turn on your mobile and do it on video. Getting the kids to record their daily feelings and frustrations in a journal or online can also be a great way for them to share and reflect of=n their experiences.
Binge watch that series you’ve been wanting to see: Want to find out why everyone’s talking about Baby Yoda, but you haven’t sat down to watch “The Mandalorian?” Now’s your chance. There’s a bunch of shows that are perfect for binge-watching while you’re stuck at home. Maybe you’ll want to start new shows like “Picard” or catch up on those classic “Seinfeld” episodes.
Netflix isn’t the only streaming service and most of them are quite inexpensive given the opportunities to watch just about anything. There’s also 1000s of documentaries you can watch on YouTube.
Read an actual book: Ironically, while many of spend most of our time staring at a monitor and reading, we seldom pick those old-fashioned bundles of paper and ink. Why not grab one and learn something new, or revisit an old favourite?Psychology Today suggests reading five books you have always wanted to read but never had the time. Now you do.
Ay me! for aught that I could ever read, Could ever hear by tale or history, The course of true love never did run smooth. But, either it was different in blood,- Or else it stood upon the choice of friends,- Or, if there were a sympathy in choice, War, death, or sickness did lay siege to it – William Shakespeare
Watch a concert: Lots of artists, bands, even orchestras are putting their performances online and there are heaps available for streaming; click HERE for a list. The Metropolitan opera is streaming nightly; click HERE for the schedule. There’s also an almost endless supply of classic rock and pop concerts for a variety of artists going back 50 years and even more. You bought that big fancy TV, now you can use it!
Go to a museum: You can now “visit” hundreds of museums without getting out of your chair. HERE‘s a list.
Go for a walk, get outside: You can leave your home in most cases, just practice social distancing. If you’re not under curfew or shelter-in-place orders, doctors say fresh air, exercise and especially sunshine are good for not only your physical but also mental health. You can walk around your neighbourhood, go to a park, go hiking or go jogging. You should be doing this daily unless ordered not to.
Revisit that long forgotten project: Somewhere in the deep, dark depths of your computer you probably have an unfinished project – your great novel, a book of poetry, your first standup show, a vast scientific treatise… whatever it is, you might want to use this time to dust off the files and finish it up. Or it may be in the deep, dark depths of your bedroom cupboard, under the ‘Ab Blaster’. Whatever it is, dust it off and re-start your passion.
Promote yourself online: Consider devoting time to a bit of marketing. Does your personal website need updating? Have you been meaning to set up a Twitter profile and learn what hashtags are? Would you like to create a YouTube video about your passion? This might be the perfect time to wiggle your way out from beneath the rock you’ve been living under and find new avenues for connecting with others online. And there’s money to be made in this new online world.
And now for your bonus round of two extra ideas…
Be nice to your fellow humans: If you live with others, being cooped up with them full time might be even less than the fun that you’d imagined it to be. Channel your frustrations into something harmless; punch a pillow, exhaust yourself with exercise, put a tea towel between your teeth and scream as loud as you can. Whatever you do, don’t punch anyone. Have a bit of ‘me’ time by yourself and practice some domestic social distancing too from time to time. Given the shit-show happening around the world does it REALLY matter if the ironing wasn’t done this morning?!
Do fun stuff: Close your eyes and think back to the time before the world went on its head. What was giving you joy? Is there an old hobby you can pick up again? One up-side of your home confinement is that you no longer need to spend time commuting to work. Can you spend that time to be doing something that will bring you joy or, at the very least, alleviate some stress? Dust off the board games and drag out the Twister set. Anyone for a round of cards?
It’s an incredibly stressful time for most of us. Don’t expect your government or city officials to be able to cope with everything going on – it’s a really crazy time for them. Take control of your own situation and be a master of your destiny for a few months.
Take care of yourself and others, and remember to wash your hands.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri closes more businesses, asks public to avoid beaches
Yep, this means Pattaya as well. The governor of Chon Buri province today signed an order for the closure of additional businesses “until the situation improves,” to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in and around the major party town of Pattaya.
The order includes the closure of following:
- Water parks and public swimming pools (Privately owned pools are at the discretion of thehi owners, including condos. Some condos have chosen to close, some have not. The decision rests with condominium management.)
- Amusement parks (This appears to include public playgrounds.)
- Amulet and trinket markets
- Internet shops and gaming cafes
- Pool halls, chess clubs, snooker halls, darts clubs and other attractions of this nature where people tend to gather
- Arcades and entertainment style tourist attractions
- Bowling alleys
The order is in addition to all entertainment-style venues previously ordered closed. The previous end date of closures was April 1. Officially, this has not changed is likely to be extended “until the situation improves” as well.
The order also says people should avoid gathering on all Chon Buri beaches from 8pm-6am.
“This is not an order but a request, as public beaches are owned by the Ministry of the Interior and are thus public land, which would require a decree from the absolute top level of authority to close and would affect the entire nation.”
The order says golf courses may stay open but clubhouses, tournaments, contests and meeting style activities must be closed or are prohibited. Precautions must be taken and large groups are forbidden.
The order also says beaches must ensure at least 1.5 metres between beach chairs, and chairs must only be used during daylight hours.
It specifically addresses markets, many of which have been very busy in recent days, stating that markets must have designated entry and exit points. All visitors to markets must be provided hand sanitizer and proper precautions taken. Crowds should be controlled and people should not be gather to drink or socialise.
Restaurants may remain open, but the exception is made for eating, not for people to gather in groups and drink and socialisee. Proper hygiene standards and distance between patrons must be followed. People are encouraged to stay home, but the order doesn’t represent a shutdown or lockdown order and are free to move about as they wish.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
7-Eleven to hire 20,000 delivery staff across Thailand
“We recommend using the 7-Eleven Delivery mobile application to shop for foods and consumer products and we will deliver them to you.”
There are plenty of businesses around Thailand either closing or heavily down-scaling their operations in the current Covid-19 crisis.Now, the operator 0f 7-11 stores across Thailand, CP All, has announced that it will expand its delivery services to help people deal with the Covid-19 coronavirus situation. A Facebook Post said the move “aims to especially cater to people living in shutdown areas and those who want to limit social exposure and use of public transport.”
The company intends to recruit 20,000 delivery staff to be stationed at 1,500 branches of 7-Eleven stores across the nation that provide delivery services.
“CP All will open more positions in the future as we plan to expand the delivery service to cover all branches of 7-Eleven.”
Those interested in becoming a part of that delivery fleet can visit http://www.cpall.co.th/.
Meanwhile, many major supermarket chains in Thailand, some of whom are temporarily closing some retail outlets or opening for limited hours, already offer online shopping and deliver services through their apps, which are listed below…
APPLE
• BigC
https://apps.apple.com/th/app/big-c-th/id1423112528
• Lotus
https://apps.apple.com/th/app/tesco-lotus-shop-online/id962234870
• TOPS
https://apps.apple.com/th/app/tops-1-food-grocery/id541492660
• CP-Freshmart
https://apps.apple.com/th/app/cp-freshmart/id1335533536
• HappyFreshGrocery
https://apps.apple.com/th/app/happyfresh-grocery-delivery/id957304056
• WE Fresh
https://apps.apple.com/th/app/wefresh-grocery-delivery/id1436574302
ANDROID
• BigC
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bigc.bigcapp&hl=en
• TescoLotus
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tdsinteractive.tescolotus&hl=en
• TOPS
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.iplus.tops&hl=en
• CP-Freshmart
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.appprompt.cpfreshmart
• HappyFreshGrocery
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.happyfresh.android
• WE Fresh
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=asia.sendit.wefresh.customer
• SURAPON FOODS
www.suraponfoodsonline.com
SOURCE: The Nation
