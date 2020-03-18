BOT injects 35 billion baht into Thai financial market | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
BOT injects 35 billion baht into Thai financial market
35 billion baht is being injected into the local Thai financial markets in the wake of the impact from Covid-19 crisis. The Bank of Thailand say they are closely monitoring the local financial market and recognised “liquidity is tight in bond and US dollar exchange markets.”
BoT assistant governor Vachira Arromdee announced yesterday… “The BoT last week injected both short and long term government bonds valued at 35 billion baht.”
“Thailand’s central bank also injected money into the foreign exchange market to enhance liquidity of US dollars in the market,” according to The Nation.
Her announcement came as foreign investors made a net-sell of Thai bonds valued at 72.5 billion baht, year to date, as of March 16. Investors also dumped Thai shares, sending the Stock Exchange of Thailand Index into a downward spiral of more than 30% since early January.
GRAPHIC: xe.com
The Thai baht has weakened as well, today passing the threshold of 32 baht per US$.
The latest Thai central bank action is in line with global central banks, which are rescuing markets via bond purchases and rate cuts to prevent economies sliding into a recession due to the severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 things you should know about Covid-19 coronavirus
We are all in unchartered territory as the Covid-19 coronavirus starts to impact just about all aspects of our lives. The virus is here and is likely to spread further, making more people sick, some very sick and continue to kill others.
Currently the death rate, after more than 2 months of statistics, is around 4%. But epidemiologists say that this will likely be lower in the long run. Still, it’s a sobering statistic and makes the outbreak profoundly different from existing annual colds and flus. In fact comparing the Covid-19 coronavirus with the seasonal flu is irresponsible and inaccurate in just about every conceivable way. This outbreak is NOTHING like the seasonal flu.
Here are ten things important to recognise about the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. At the end is some sobering commentary from Michael Osterholm, an American public-health scientist and a biosecurity and infectious-disease expert, speaking with Joe Rogan. We’d recommend you watch it.
1. Slow down infections
The best advice is to delay getting infected, as long as possible. As the years go it is likely that a large proportion of the world will be confronted with a bout of Covid-19. The younger and the healthy appear to get through their infection and symptoms without major complications. The older, and those with underlying illnesses, are at much greater risk.
But delaying your exposure will keep hospital beds available for the critically ill. There is little that can be done, at this stage, to limit further transmission on a global scale. There are now cases in just about every country in the world. But we can slow down the infection rate by applying social distancing, maintaining good hygiene, washing hands regularly and avoiding contact with large groups of people.
We should be doing ALL that, now.
By delaying your possible infection, you also move your case further along the knowledge-curve as better treatments, and even a vaccine down the track, become available The reality is that a fully-tested and reliable vaccine is a year away, at least). Getting a really bad flu, or major respiratory illness, and having to go hospital at any time in your life is bad. Having to go to hospital when the health system is overloaded and stressed is your worst-case-scenario.
Flattening the infection curve is a big deal and the most important intention of any response to the virus.
2. This IS a serious issue
As if this needs to be explained. If the actions of world governments and the plunge in stock markets isn’t enough, then the current death rate or the stress caused to your local community should be ample evidence of the seriousness of this global pandemic.
The potential of this virus to spread quickly, and broadly, is uniquely different from earlier viruses. That ‘carriers’ can be asymptomatic (without symptoms) for up to 1 week before showing symptoms (the average is about 4 days at the moment), is a sinister and unique part of this virus’s clever design. It makes containment particularly difficult, or even impossible.
3. Closing borders and closing schools doesn’t work
But it will likely slow, but not stop, the spread of the disease. Epidemiologists have explained that all the government closures of borders and schools simply “kicks the can down the road”. But that does, perhaps, mitigate the overwhelming of hospitals in this early, critical, phase.
The closing of schools can also put additional pressure on vital healthcare workers. In the UK some 34% of nurses have school-age children and say that their children being sent home will cause disruption to their work and care for sick patients.
4. Washing your hands will help but social distancing is more important
Yes, wash your hands (for at least 20 seconds) and wash down surfaces around the office and home. But clean hands won’t stop you breathing in the virus. Current evidence suggests that the Covid-19 virus is airborne. Keeping your distance from potential carriers is your very best defence. Self-quarantine is such a useful strategy because it allows you to stay away from others.
And we need to get used to changes in habits like hugging and shaking hands as greetings. By hugging others at this time is not being friendly, it’s potentially dangerous. All you’re doing by continuing these courtesies at the moment is advertising to others your ignorance about the situation. Luckily in Thailand we have a perfect solution, the wai. Practice it and use it.
5. Remain informed and don’t spread rumours
Facts are really important during this time. Reliable media is your best friend. If you read something that sounds either exaggerated, fanciful or unlikely, check the source. Who is reporting the news? Who are they quoting? The vast majority of mainstream media are taking a responsible stand at this time recognising the vital importance and accuracy of the information they post.
There is no shortage of rubbish circulating in social media that spreads even faster than the virus. Sharing this information is irresponsible and probably illegal.
6. Change your work and daily habits
If you can work from home, do so. Or at least put strategies in place where you can effectively continue your work and remain productive. There are a number of online tools that will allow your employer to keep tracking your work whilst working remotely. Discuss the options with your employer and make preparations.
We still have to get out and shop but maybe do your grocery shopping once a week instead of every few days. And shop early in the morning or late at night when there are less people around. You’ll probably zoom through the cashier as well.
Obviously avoid public transport. Travel alone or not at all.
7. This is NOT about politics
No matter who you vote for, what you think about your politicians, or how willing you are to criticise you government’s response to this emergency, move on. It’s clear some politicians have tried to leverage their statements and response in line with their political ideology. But getting annoyed about them at this moment won’t protect you.
Whatever your provincial response has been, no matter what your government might be rolling out, your best response is what YOU do, right now. Don’t assume your council or national government is going to save you from becoming infected. Protecting your family and your friends is YOUR responsibility, now. Don’t wait for your elected leaders to save you in a wave of political rhetoric.
8. The outbreak of the virus will be matched by an outbreak of debt and despair
Companies will fail and many, many people will lose their jobs. The social and financial impact of this pandemic will, in many ways, be greater than the medical impact. In protecting yourself from the virus, you should also consider the disruption to business that could last up to the end of this year. Every person and every business will have their own circumstances. But, again, don’t rely on your company to keep employing you as they battle to remain functioning. Make preparations to put yourself in the best situation possible if the worst situation occurs.
9. Covid-19 not like a mild flu
This comforting factoid floating around the channels is inaccurate. Covid-19 attacks the respiratory system – your lungs. The symptoms usually involve a persistent cough. Most younger people have, anecdotally, sailed through the symptoms without major drama or need for serious medical intervention. But we also know that older people, and those with underlying diseases, have suffered serious illness, and death.
Then there’s around 10-20% of patients that do develop serious symptoms, often requiring hospitalisation and even the assistance of serious drugs and ventilators. These are the the ones that are currently overwhelming public health systems around the world. Those hospital beds aren’t full of people with ‘mild’ symptoms.
Your very best strategy to avoid serious complications is to ensure that your immune system is healthy. Eating a good diet, getting plenty of sleep, maintaining some exercise… blah, blah. you know what you need to do. If you are a smoker, now is a good time to stop.
10. This will all be over at some point
This is different and it is unprecedented. There have been viral outbreaks in the past. Some have had savage consequences. Others less-so. But the Covid-19 outbreak is like nothing we’ve seen before. That it happens during a time of huge social media communication is a double-edged sword. We know more, a lot more, about the daily progress of this virus. And we’ve been provided with more information that we could even consume on the matter. But there’s also a lot of rumours and false facts that have circulated, cluttering up the communication lines with unhelpful nonsense.
But there will be an eventual flattening out of the infection curve and then a reduction in new cases. And then recovery.
But we will all emerge from the pandemic a little humbled and bruised. What you do NOW, preparing for the impact on your family, your friends and your community, will profoundly affect how you will emerge when the peak of the situation passes.
Stay safe, don't panic and stay informed.
Covid-19 UPDATE: Europe and US cases soar, China reports 0 new cases today.
Welcome to Wednesday as we wade through the day’s main Covid-19 coronavirus headlines. Today the number of infected patients will push through 200,000, currently sitting at 198,214 as of 7am this morning, Thai time. 7,965 people have succumbed to the disease. 81,734 people have recovered across the world.
In the past 24 hours Italy, Iran, Spain, France, the US and Germany have all registered 1,000+ new cases of the coronavirus. China has reported no new cases in the past 24 hours, the first time that has happened since the start of the outbreak in early January.
In Thailand 30 new cases were announced yesterday as the past three days more than double the previous total infections in the Kingdom. Bars, clubs, cinemas and schools are being ordered closed in Bangkok and in some provinces across the country. We will publish an up to date list of these closures this morning on The Thaiger.
A 103 year old Chinese grandmother has made a full recovery from Covid-19. News below…
• The US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is warning that the coronavirus pandemic could drive up US unemployment to 20%. Mnuchin’s comments came as he urged his fellow Republican senators to act on economic stimulus measures totalling $1 trillion designed to avert that kind of worst case scenario.
In the same meeting, Mnuchin also said he is concerned the economic ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic could be worse than the 2008 financial crisis.
• Belgium is enforcing restrictions on movement of all people starting today at noon (Belgian time), according to the government. The measures, which will remain in place until April 5, will require citizens to stay at home except for outdoor physical activity and essential travel – going to the doctor, supermarket, post office, bank, pharmacy, gas stations, or in an emergency.
• Coronavirus is now reported in all 50 US states. West Virginia confirmed its first case yesterday.
• Proposed emergency legislation in the UK will allow police and immigration officials to detain a person who is, or might be “infectious.”
“Public support and compliance is crucial and we are grateful for the flexibility people have shown, but we need to ensure police and immigration officers have the authority to enforce these measures where necessary. Therefore, the bill will enable the police and immigration officers to detain a person, for a limited period, who is, or may be, infectious and to take them to a suitable place to enable screening and assessment.”
According to the UK government website, the bill also increases the protections for health professionals and independent workers.
• The drastic measures enforced by China over the past two months have slashed deadly air pollution in the country, potentially saving the lives of tens of thousands of people, according to a Stanford University report.
An assistant professor at Stanford’s Department of Earth System Science, says the better air quality could have saved between 50,000 and 75,000 Chinese people from dying prematurely.
“The reductions in air pollution in China caused by this economic disruption likely saved twenty times more lives in China than have currently been lost due to infection with the virus in that country.”
“Does this mean pandemics are good for health? No,” he said. “Instead it means that the way our economies operate absent pandemics has massive hidden health costs, and it takes a pandemic to help see that.”
• Details of a study claims the Covid-19 coronavirus could remain on contaminated plastic or stainless steel surfaces for up to three days has been published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Funded by the US National Institutes of Health, the report was posted online last week. Researchers say they compared the “surface stability” of the novel coronavirus with that of the SARS-CoV-1 virus.
It also reported that the coronavirus could linger in aerosols, suspended tiny particles or droplets in the air, for up to three hours.
And some snippets of good news…
• The world’s youngest coronavirus patient, a baby born in the UK, who was likely infected shortly after birth, is said to be “out of danger” and recovering well. The baby was tested minutes after birth at North Middlesex Hospital.
• China has closed down its last coronavirus hospital due to lack of new patients. Wuhan medics were seen celebrating and removing their protective gear after the final coronavirus hospital was shut down. China was able to construct and operate 14 crisis hospitals within weeks of the coronavirus tearing through the country. No new cases were reported in China in the past 24 hours.
• Doctors in India claim they have been successful in treating Coronavirus. Medics at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur say they’ve have succeeded in curing coronavirus patients with a mix of HIV, swine flu, and Malaria meds.
Dr Sudhir Bhandari said… “We provided her treatment following standard protocol and now she has tested negative for the disease, which is a major achievement for SMS Hospital doctors.”
• Researchers at Rotterdam and Utrecht University in the Netherlands say they have discovered an antibody that can fight off an infection from Covid-19. The discovery could lead to an antiviral medication down the track, but also the opportunity for people to test themselves at home – which would save thousands of valuable hours for overwhelmed health services.
• A 103 year old Chinese grandmother has made a full recovery from Covid-19. The grandmother who was infected in Wuhan at the peak of the outbreak has made a full recovery. The 103 year old, Zhang Guangfen, was cured in less than a week because she didn’t have any underlying health conditions.
May she live many more healthy years!
The nation’s schools close today
Thailand’s education minister today ordered all schools nationwide to close from today as a measure to to tackle the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. The ministry’s permanent secretary Prasert Boonrueng made the announcement yesterday.
“Taking into consideration the well being of students, we urge all educational institutions under the ministry, both government and private, to close [temporarily] from March 18 onwards. Music schools, tutoring schools, and international schools must also be closed until further notice.”
The permanent secretary warned that private schools who violate the announcement will have their licences confiscated, and management of government schools will be disciplined for any violation.
SOURCE: The Nation
