Thailand

Crane, “toppled by ghosts,” destroys Nakhon Si Thammarat shrine – VIDEO

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published 

48 mins ago

 on 

Crane, "toppled by ghosts," destroys Nakhon Si Thammarat shrine – VIDEO
A boom crane toppled in the western Nakhon Si Thammarat province yesterday, destroying a temple shrine and its crematorium. The temple had hired a contractor to dissemble the crematorium, as they’re paying 3 million baht to build a new one nearby. But they couldn’t take down the shrine before removing its towering smokestack.

A worker swung from a cable hanging off the boom to lasso the top of the chimney, and the lifting began. But the smokestack broke free of its foundation and its weight pulled down the lighter crane.

No one was injured in the incident as the worker had already swung to safety, but locals swore they heard the screaming of hundreds of souls. They’re convinced the spirits of the dead were angry at their final resting place being demolished and took out their fury by toppling the crane.

 

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

