Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Australian government provides grant to cover 1 million vaccine doses in Laos
To help the mass rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in Laos, the Australian government is providing a 15.2 million AUD grant to cover around 1 million vaccine doses in the Southeast Asian country. The grant also covers training for healthcare workers on how to safely administer the vaccines.
Laos reported a spike in cases over the past month, after a year of containing the spread of the virus with active cases remaining under 20. Yesterday, Laos reported 1,088 active cases, a sharp increase after months of just a few active Covid-19 cases at a time.
Australian Ambassador to Laos, Paul Kelly, says the Australian government is “pleased to be able to support the people of Laos in a time of need.”
“Ensuring Laos has access to safe and effective vaccines is a major and immediate priority for the Australian government… We recognise that no one is safe until everyone is safe. Our support will vaccinate hundreds of thousands of Lao people as well as support long term health security. Australia has been a long-standing and trusted partner for Laos over the past 69 years.”
Laos Vice President Pany Yathotou says the grant from Australia is a significant contribution to ensures the efficient rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in Laos. Most of the funds will be used to purchase the doses and to help Laos distribute and administer vaccines. It will also support a public information campaign, spreading facts about vaccines and also translating the information to ethnic languages.
The Australian Embassy says the country also contributed to the multilateral COVAX facility which covers free vaccinations for more than 20% of the Laos population.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 infected Thai actress Ploy criticised for Phangan holiday
Covid-19 infected Thai actress Ploy Chermarn Boonyasak has drawn a formal complaint from Koh Phangan’s district chief officer after a careless holiday. The Phangan chief officer met with the police superintendent yesterday to file the complaint after Ploy spent 2 weeks on Koh Samui and Koh Phangan, on holiday from Bangkok.
She did not self-quarantine, as is required from people from high-risk red zones like Bangkok in order to be permitted to enter the Surat Thani province. She and was often seen maskless around the tropical resort islands while out and about sightseeing and while dining out in various restaurants.
Ploy arrived on Koh Phangan on April 26, and, without adhering to the mandatory 2-week self-isolation period, toured the island and neighbouring Koh Samui island. The famous actress tested positive for Covid-19 after her trip when she arrived back in Bangkok and took to her Instagram account to announce it to her fans. She then shared her timeline with the locations she visited during her holiday on Koh Phangan and Koh Samui and the approximate times she was there to help with contact tracing.
According to the Phangan district chief officer, many people who were identified to have eaten at the same restaurants as Ploy have now been tested for Covid-19 with no positive infections diagnosed as of now.
Ploy issued an apology via her social media accounts, saying the Koh Phangan trip was careless. She did stress however that she had been cautious before and during the trip, stated that she experienced no symptoms at any time during her holiday and that she had taken a Covid-19 test before travelling, the results of which were negative.
“I’m really sorry. It was my fault that I decided to travel during the time that it’s not recommended. I admit that I let my guard down.”
Her timeline via Instagram:
- 11/04 1st Covid examination
- 12/04 result found Negative (no infection)
- 13-20 / 04 confined to home
- 20/04 2nd Covid examination
- 21/04 Negative result (no infection)
- 24/04 Third covid examination
- 25/04 Negative (no infection)
- Travelled to Samui by Bangkok airway, flight PG 129 (Suvarnabhumi)
- accommodation at Absolute Sanctuary
- 16.00 – 17.00 overlap stone.
- 18.00 -20.00 Visited a friend at Thunya Samui
- 21.00-21.45 Dinner at Sala Samui Chaweng Beach
- 26/04 Travelled to Koh Phangan by boat at Maenam Pier at 9.00
- stayed at Baan Malali, lunch at Koh Raham restaurant, returned to hotel.
- 15.00 Went to Chalokla Pier.
- 18.30-21.00 Met friends
- 27/04 Stayed in hotel until 14.00 ate at Ban Bunphom and returned to the hotel.
- 28 / 04- 01/05 Stayed at Baan Malali throughout the period of 13.00 moving. [sic]
- 01/05 checked-in Le Divine Comedie
- 02/05 Met a friend at the beach next to the accommodation.
- 03/05 Went out for lunch at a friend’s house. And returned to accommodation.
- 04-05 / 05 Stayed in and rested and didn’t go out.
- 06/05 Went out to buy food at Harbor House and buy fruit from the shop next door and came back to the restaurant.
- 07/05 Didn’t go anywhere.
- 08/05 Traveled back to Bangkok
- Took a boat back from Phangan to Samui
- Bangkok airway flight PG 124 at 9.30
- 13.00 checked for COVID again
- 09/05 Found the infection and continued treatment at the Hospitel.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Activist who was denied bail tests positive for Covid-19 in jail
Activist leader Panupong Jadnok, or Mike, has tested positive for Covid-19 while remaining in jail after the Criminal Court has denied his requests for bail. The news, according to Noraset Nanongtoom, his lawyer, is that now Panupong will ask the Criminal Court to consider a bail request by video conference. If granted, he would be released and able to be admitted to a hospital for Covid-19 treatment.
24 year old Panupong, has been imprisoned since March 8, pending trial on charges related to a pro-democracy rally in Bangkok on September 19-20 of last year. Noraset says he is worried because his client has suffered from asthma for almost 7 years, which indicates he has a pre-existing condition presently with Covid. Thailand’s Department of Corrections announced that thousands of inmates in Bangkok prisons have tested positive for Covid-19. 1,795 inmates at Bangkok Remand Prison are infected, along with 1,040 at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution. At least 8 political prisoners have also tested positive for the virus.
The announcement, over Covid’s presence in prisons, comes after political activist Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, aka, “Rung”, tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after her release on bail. According to a Coconuts report, she is the eighth activist known to have become infected in prison. She says she knows of at least 50 other infected inmates. The news has prompted Amnesty International to call on the Thai government to reduce unnecessary detentions to prevent the spread of the virus at prisons.
Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, who staged a 57 day hunger strike, was recently released on May 11, after being denied bail 10 times. The high-profile student activist leader that has been jailed for months, but recently was taken to a hospital for closer monitoring as his condition was reported to be deteriorating. Another student protester, singer Chaiamorn “Ammy the Bottom Blues” Kaewwiboonpan, was also released on the same day. Both activists were being held without bail in Bangkok Remand Prison, charged under Thailand’s strict lèse majesté laws that prohibit anyone from speaking out against the royal family.
As a condition of their bail and release, the activists are barred from taking part in any activities including protesting, organising or giving speeches, that are in any way against Thailand’s royalty. They were made to pledge to respect and not to dishonour the monarchy as a condition of their release. The activist leaders will have to follow a schedule of reporting to the court and are not permitted to leave the country without prior permission.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 vaccination hub opens at Central Plaza mall in Bangkok
A Covid-19 vaccination hub opened up at the Central Plaza Lardprao in Bangkok, making it the first immunisation centre outside a hospital. Yesterday, around 1,000 people were inoculated at the new centre after registering for a vaccine on the Mor Prom mobile application. Most of those vaccinated yesterday were government officers, volunteers or those who are at a high risk of infection.
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Ramathibodi Hospital teamed up to open the centre at the Central Plaza shopping mall. The centre is open every day from 8:30am to 5pm.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha praised the private sector for backing the national Covid-19 immunisation campaign, adding the move may prompt more businesses to set up vaccination hubs. So far, more than a dozen vaccination centres, not including hospital sites, are planned to open up in Bangkok, Prayut says.
The Thai government set the ambitious goal of vaccinating 50 million people by the end of the year. The Thai government also plans to vaccinate 5 million people in Bangkok within the next 2 months in an effort to contain the outbreak in the capital. Vaccinations are now being sped up in high-risk areas such as Bangkok’s Khlong Toey slum. So far, the number of people registering for a vaccine has been lower than expected.
“We must eradicate fears of the Covid-19 vaccine. The government can confirm that all the imported Covid-19 vaccines are thoroughly inspected… Our inspection is probably more stringent than in other countries.”
Prayut says the Thai government has secured 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and they are working on securing another 50 million doses. He adds that the AstraZeneca vaccine made locally by Siam Bioscience will be ready at the end of the month.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Australian government provides grant to cover 1 million vaccine doses in Laos
This Saturday marks the first day of Thailand’s rainy season
Covid-19 infected Thai actress Ploy criticised for Phangan holiday
More illegal border crossers from Myanmar arrested in western Thailand
Activist who was denied bail tests positive for Covid-19 in jail
Opposition party forms new subcommittee to remove Thammanat
Covid-19 vaccination hub opens at Central Plaza mall in Bangkok
“Penguin” publishes letter 1 day after being granted bail, says hunger strike is over
Walk-in vaccination centres planned to speed up rollout
Chiang Mai hospital reports 7 new cases after patients lied about being infected
Unvaccinated MPs must show negative Covid-19 result before each parliament session
Human rights group calls for transparency on Covid outbreaks in Thai prisons
Thailand’s FDA says vaccines don’t have to have WHO approval
Amnesty International calls for Thailand to limit ‘unnecessary detention’ to reduce Covid-19 at prisons
TAT looks forward to welcoming 129,000 foreign tourists to Phuket
American leaves hospital after being denied Covid treatment in same room as Thai wife
Chon Buri releases Covid timeline of recent market cluster
Education program ends September, 1,964 teachers face layoffs
Southeast and South Asia struggling with rapid Covid-19 spread
Thailand Consumer Confidence Index hits record low
Travel bubble talks to pick back up once Covid-19 is under control
Tests confirm Sinovac, AstraZeneca effective at stimulating immune response
Top 5 international schools in Thailand
American man arrested in Chiang Mai for allegedly killing pregnant Thai wife
Airlines can face penalties for failure to check passengers’ Certificate of Entry – CAAT
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths, 2,101 covid infections, provincial totals
Foreigners can register for vaccination next month (next week for some on Phuket)
UPDATE: Chinese rocket debris plunges into Indian Ocean
Fear over Covid in India has some washing themselves with cow dung
For travellers to Phuket, testing is out, quarantine is in
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
American leaves hospital after being denied Covid treatment in same room as Thai wife
- Chon Buri2 days ago
Chon Buri releases Covid timeline of recent market cluster
- Economy4 days ago
Thailand Consumer Confidence Index hits record low
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Travel bubble talks to pick back up once Covid-19 is under control
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tests confirm Sinovac, AstraZeneca effective at stimulating immune response
- Thai Life5 hours ago
Top 5 international schools in Thailand
- Thailand2 days ago
Airlines can face penalties for failure to check passengers’ Certificate of Entry – CAAT
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Fear over Covid in India has some washing themselves with cow dung