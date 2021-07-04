Connect with us

64 year old with kidney disease dies after inoculation, daughter claims vaccination link

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Vincent Vega/Flickr

A 64 year man in the northeastern Thai province Udon Thani died the day after he got a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The man’s daughter believes his death could be connected to the vaccine.

Akkradet Thongkham reportedly died suddenly yesterday, which sent a combination of police and health officials to his house after being notified of his passing by his daughter, Wanthanee.

Wanthanee told police her father had just finished eating lunch when his breathing became laboured and he passed out. She says she tried to administer CPR to her father, but it was no use.

She continued on to say that her father gotten the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday and he has to attend dialysis sessions but didn’t’ have any unusual symptoms prior to his vaccination.

Akkradet’s body is being taken to the Srinakharind Hospital for an autopsy.

Health officials say the family is eligible to claim compensation through the National Health Security Office within the next 2 years.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

