image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

60 Burmese test negative for Covid-19 after contact with infected teen at border district

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

6 hours ago

 on 

60 Burmese test negative for Covid-19 after contact with infected teen at border district | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath
    • follow us in feedly

Those in the Kanchanburi province, close to the Thai-Myanmar border in the west of Thailand, have been on high alert since a Burmese teenager in a border town tested positive for Covid-19 last month. Myanmar health officials now report that 60 people in the Payantongsu district, who were in close contact with the 17 year old, have all tested negative for Covid-19.

With the rising number of cases in Myanmar and the report of the teen’s case, both Thai and Myanmar authorities agreed to close the Three Pagodas Pass border checkpoint, in Prachuap Khiri Kgan, until October 5. In Kanchanburi’s Sangkhla Buri district, health officials took saliva samples from 100 villagers who had recently crossed the border to Payatongsu. The results have not come back yet, but a senior public health official says all the samples are being tested by the Institute of Medical Sciences in Samut Songkhram. He says the results will be released before the border crossing is opened.

Burmese health officials tested 33 local residents, 12 hospital staff members and 15 rescue workers who all came in close contact with the teenager. The negative test results were recently shared with Thai officials.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

UPDATE: US President Trump and Melania test positive for Covid-19

The Thaiger

Published

7 hours ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

UPDATE: US President Trump and Melania test positive for Covid-19 | The Thaiger
PGOTO: CBC.ca

The US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19. The President made the announcement on his Twitter account at 1am Friday, Washington time. The 74 year old President was diagnosed just hours after it became public that Hope Hicks, a Trump aide who had been travelling with him on Air Force One and Marine One this week, including to the debate on Tuesday night, tested positive on Thursday morning. Ms. Hicks has already started showing symptoms.

In the US, at least 7,494,671 cases and 212,660 fatalities have been reported nationwide since February this year (as of 2pm Thai time).

An aide who was in contact with Mr. Trump late Thursday evening (President Trump’s Twitter post was at 1am Friday morning) says he seemed “normal” and did not show any symptoms. He noted that he was aware of Hicks and her condition.

The extraordinary revelation, coming 6 months into a global pandemic, a surge in US Covid-19 cases, and in the final stretch of an acrimonious reelection campaign. There has been no announcements if the President will reschedule his busy election engagement schedule, or news of his current well being following the announcement.

Here are some recent developments…

  • News that President Trump had tested positive has sent shock waves through global markets as they open this morning in the US.
  • European markets, including the FTSE 100 in the UK, DAX in Germany and CAC 40 in France, are set to open lower this morning.
  • Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s spokeswoman and chief of staff, said on her Twitter account that “nothing would stop the Trumps from fighting for the American people.”
  • Coronavirus hospitalisations have reached their highest levels since at least May in 9 US states, Arkansas, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
  • Nearly 20,000 members of Amazon’s US workforce have tested positive or been presumed positive for the coronavirus this year.

The diagnosis is a serious health threat to a sitting American president and, along with the other White House cases, including the recent positive infection of his close aide, puts the country’s executive in constitutional peril. Mr. Trump is 74 years old which places him, statistically, into the high risk category for potential serious complications from the virus. Covid 19 has now killed 212,660 Americans and more than 1 million people worldwide. Melania Trump is 50 years old.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted shortly before 1 am Friday.”

President Trump was last seen in public on Thursday afternoon, US time, returning to the White House in Washington following a fundraising trip to New Jersey. Reporters say he did not appear unwell, despite not speaking to the media as he walked into his residence.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

World

UPDATE: US President Trump and First Lady test positive for Covid-19

The Thaiger

Published

8 hours ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

UPDATE: US President Trump and First Lady test positive for Covid-19 | The Thaiger

The US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have tested positive for Covid-19. The President made the announcement on his Twitter account in the early hours of Friday morning, US time. The 74 year old President was diagnosed just hours after it became public that Hope Hicks, a Trump aide who had been travelling with him on Air Force One and Marine One this week, including to the debate on Tuesday night, tested positive on Thursday morning. Ms. Hicks has already started showing symptoms.

The extraordinary revelation, coming months into a global pandemic, a surge in US Covid-19 cases, and in the final stretch of an acrimonious reelection campaign. There has been no announcements if the President will reschedule his busy election engagement schedule, or news of his current well being following the announcement.

Here are some recent developments…

  • News that President Trump had tested positive has sent shock waves through global markets as they open this morning in the US.
  • European markets, including the FTSE 100 in the UK, DAX in Germany and CAC 40 in France, are set to open lower this morning.
  • Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s spokeswoman and chief of staff, said on her Twitter account that “nothing would stop the Trumps from fighting for the American people.”
  • Coronavirus hospitalisations have reached their highest levels since at least May in 9 US states, Arkansas, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming. At least 7,494,671 cases and 212,660 fatalities have been reported nationwide since February (as of 2pm Thai time).
  • Nearly 20,000 members of Amazon’s US workforce have tested positive or been presumed positive for the coronavirus this year.

The diagnosis is the most serious known health threat to a sitting American president in many decades. Mr. Trump is 74 years old putting him, statistically, into the high risk category for potential serious complications from the virus. Covid 19 has now killed 212,660 Americans and more than 1 million people worldwide. Melania Trump is 50 years old.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted shortly before 1 am Friday.”

President Trump was last seen in public on Thursday afternoon, US time, returning to the White House in Washington following a fundraising trip to New Jersey. Reporters say he did not appear unwell, despite not speaking to the media as he walked into his residence.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Opening borders could cause a second Covid-19 outbreak, epidemiologist says

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

Opening borders could cause a second Covid-19 outbreak, epidemiologist says | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai Post

Opening Thailand’s borders to foreign tourists may open a “Pandora’s box” of Covid-19 infections, according to leading epidemiologist on the Chulalongkorn University Faculty of Medicine Thira Woratanarat. After a 6 month ban on international tourists, the first group of travellers on the new Special Tourist Visa are set to fly from China to Phuket on October 8. Thira says the move puts the country at risk of a second coronavirus outbreak.

“If the country decides to take risks, everyone must rely on themselves because this is a war between virus and humans and people need to survive… The country will be a new endemic area if the government cannot contain the spread of the disease effectively. And even if there is a Covid-19 vaccine, it might be too late.”

The 120 to 150 tourists arriving next week on the Special Tourist Visa are required to quarantine at a state approved facility for 14 days. They are also required to be tested for Covid-19 before their flight and before being released from quarantine.

Thira has been vocal for months on his disapproval for opening the borders to foreign tourists and has stood firmly against proposals like so called “travel bubbles.” He says the coronavirus cases across globe have continued to raise and warns that people in Thailand should still abide by coronavirus prevention measures like wearing a mask.

“Many countries are still under the severe pandemic and have an infection rate 20 times that of Thailand’s, so Thailand will be at a risk of becoming a pandemic hotspot after the country is reopened.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts3 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2

Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts1 day ago

Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1

Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 days ago

Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts3 days ago

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29

Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 days ago

Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28

Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24

Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23

Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket &#8220;in a coma&#8221;| September 22 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22

Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020

Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18

Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020

Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020

Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15

7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico | The Thaiger
World3 months ago

7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending