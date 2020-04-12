33 new coronavirus infections confirmed, 3 more deaths (Sunday) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
33 new coronavirus infections confirmed, 3 more deaths (Sunday)
33 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Thailand today (Sunday), and 3 more deaths. The total number of infections in Thailand since the outbreak began now stands at 2551. There have been 38 deaths.
A spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the deaths were 2 Thai men, aged 74 and 44, and a 65 year old Thai woman.
Among the new cases were 4 in Phuket. A second case was recorded in the northeastern Nakhon Phanom province.
Of the national total, 1218, or about 48% have recovered and been sent home.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
With more than 20,000 deaths, US surpasses Italy’s total of deceased coronavirus patients
Deaths from the Covid-19 coronavirus in the US topped 20,000 yesterday (20,577 to be precise), surpassing Italy, previously the world’s hardest-hit country. It was a grim start to the Easter holiday weekend on which US President Donald Trump had earlier hoped to “reopen the country”. With the report of 1,863 new deaths nationally yesterday, the US has reached two grim milestones – all 50 states are now in a state of emergency, and the US outbreak is the deadliest in the world.
Italy has still lost more people per capita: with a population of 60 million, roughly 31 of every 100,000 people there have been killed by the virus. In the US that ratio is 5. If the US death toll were to match the ratio in Italy, more than 100,000 Americans would die.
But after two months of extreme social distancing and devastating losses, Italy’s crisis seems to be gradually subsiding; the daily number of new cases has fallen by almost half since the peak in late March. The US is still on an upward trajectory of its pandemic “curve,” with the number of new cases increasing nearly every day.
Estimates on how many people will end up dying in the US have fluctuated in recent weeks as new data continues to pour in from various attempts at mathematical modelling. A leading projection model from the University of Washington has forecast about 60,000 deaths, far fewer than the 100,000 to 240,000 deaths that were projected in a White House press release less than 2 weeks ago. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had this to say…
“The real data are telling us that it is highly likely that we’re having a definite positive effect by these mitigation things that we’re doing, this physical separation, so I believe we are gonna see a downturn in that. And it looks more like the 60,000 than the 100,000 to 200,000.”
As Americans desperately seek assurance that the country has a path out of its crisis, the official response has been fractured and uncertain.
In his daily briefings and private calls with officials, US President Trump has sought a strategy for resuming business activity by the end of April. But leaders in states with some of the biggest outbreaks caution against actions that they say could lead to another spike in cases and prolonging the crisis.
In an interview on Friday night, Fauci said he hoped the nation would find a “real degree of normality” by November.
The US is still stepping up its response to the virus, albeit delayed by politics and states vs federal frictions. The Pentagon announced yesterday it will invest 133 million dollars to increase domestic production of N95 masks needed by health-care workers on the front lines of fighting the virus.
Across the country, Americans braced for the unthinkable: empty churches, silent ballparks, students struggling to learn over a Zoom connection, families without food, doctors desperate for protective equipment and an ever-growing list of the dead.
In an interview, Rev Timothy Cole, a priest at Christ Church in Washington’s Georgetown district, who was the district’s first known Covid-19 patient, said this moment “feels more like the darkness of Good Friday, when Christians believe Jesus died on the cross, than the rebirth celebrated by Easter Sunday.”
Phuket confirms 4 new Covid-19 cases (Sunday)
Phuket has confirmed 4 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus today (Sunday), double yesterday’s 2 cases but still in the low single digits as the numbers are on a downward trend.
Phuket has virtually sealed itself off, with all roads, ports. As of Friday night even the airport officially closed. The governor announced an alcohol ban on Friday night as well, effective until further notice, and travel between the island’s 17 sub-districts will be severely restricted starting tomorrow (Monday).
Here are the details of today’s cases…
Case 173: A 20 year old Thai woman, a student from Bangkok with a history of close contact with another confirmed case in Bangkok. She shows no symptoms at this stage.
Case 174: A 68 year old Thai man, the owner of an aluminum business in Bangtao who has a history of close contact with confirmed case 94.
Case 175: A 40 year old thai woman, a worker in a entertainment venue in Patong sub-district, who had close contact with confirmed case 164.
Case 176: A 55 year old Thai man, a freelance driver with a history of close contact with confirmed case 123.
Phuket has reported no deaths related to the virus in the past 24 hours.
Beware of virus transmission from family members: health officials
“They may need to sit on different sofas while watching TV together.”
An alarming number of Covid-19 coronavirus cases transmitted between family members in the last week has prompted the Thai government to warn that social distancing is important even, perhaps especially, in the home. Many in Thailand are now adapting to living in close quarters for large chunks of the day as provinces ‘lockdown’ across the country.
Taweesilp Visanuyothin, frontman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says that of the 495 new infections reported between April 4 and 10, 144, or 29%, are people who were in close contact with other confirmed cases and “up to 56% in this group contracted the virus from family members, especially spouses.”
The second-highest number of transmissions, 23%, occurred in workplaces, followed by 18% at social gatherings and 3% from other sources. Dr Taweesilp stressed the need to strictly follow social distancing, to slow down the spread of the disease because of the country’s limited medical resources.
Krabi officials say they will provide Covid-19 patients who report to the hospital and are open about their symptoms 500 baht daily until they recover. Dozens of hospital personnel have been infected or quarantined because some patients failed to divulge symptoms or that they were in a high-risk group for infection.
The chief of the respiratory medicine department at Siriraj Hospital also posted on his Facebook page yesterday that authorities are planning to boost the number of coronavirus-specific ICU beds around the capital from 80 to 200 by May, while hospitals located upcountry, which currently have only 40 such beds, will also expand their capacity to 200.
According to the CCSA, new Covid-19 cases fell yesterday for the third consecutive day to 45, bringing up the total number of infections to 2,528, 1,135 of whom have been discharged.
Of the new cases, nine were among people in state quarantine: 8 Thai returnees from Indonesia and 1 from the US.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
