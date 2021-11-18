Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

19 year old claims Sinovac vaccine caused his hair to fall out

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A student lost his hair after his second Sinovac vaccine. (via Eakkapop Thongtub)
image
image

After getting 2 Sinovac vaccines, a 19 year old student in Phuket claims his hair began falling out in clumps, leaving him bald. The vocational school student is from Phang Nha but stays now in Chalong in order to study at school and told the press that a doctor had verified the condition.

The man said he travelled to his family hometown of Tambon Phru Nai in Koh Yao district to get his Sinovac vaccines, both first and second doses. Of note, he received his second vaccine on July 16, long before the government started a drive to vaccinate school students with Pfizer vaccines.

He said he didn’t feel or see any side effects after his first Sinovac vaccine and everything appeared normal. But then, about 3 days after his second dose of Sinovac, he says he started losing his hair in fairly significant quantities.

“About three days after the second vaccination, the hair on my head began to fall out in clumps. And when I woke up in the morning, a lot of hair had fallen out and was all over my pillow. I was shocked.”

After losing clumps of hair, the man said he went to a private clinic to get help and advice from his doctor there. The doctor said that the vaccine had reacted with his white blood cells creating a harmful side effect from vaccination that caused him to become immunocompromised and begin losing his hair.

The 19 year old student says he went public with his story so that people were aware of the possible side effects, and perhaps to see if there was anyone else like him that had also lost their hair as a result of vaccination. He says that over the last 4 months, his hair has not grown back, though his body is otherwise recovering.

He said that his doctors explained to him that his condition was similar to a disease suffered by Thai actor Winai Kraibutr and that his immune system was impaired by the Sinovac vaccines. He was instructed by his doctor to rest from 5 pm on, go to bed early to get plenty of sleep, as well as avoid certain foods and be very careful to protect his weakened body from exposure to germs.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
ThaiEyes
2021-11-18 22:38
Well quite a few expats have nothing to fear about losing their hair 😉
image
Bob20
2021-11-18 22:40
33 minutes ago, Rookiescot said: We get these anecdotal stories from time to time but let me give you one of my own. As a youth I was locally famous for being able to bend iron bars over my manhood.…
image
Bob20
2021-11-18 22:43
4 minutes ago, ThaiEyes said: Well quite a few expats have nothing to fear about losing their hair 😉 Well, to me this is the ultimate proof that Covid started years ago, way before 2019! 🤣
image
Dedinbed
2021-11-18 22:44
58 minutes ago, Thaiger said: After getting 2 Sinovac vaccines, a 19 year old student in Phuket claims his hair began falling out in clumps, leaving him bald. The vocational school student is from Phang Nha but stays now in…
image
JackMeOff
2021-11-19 00:11
If his hair had truly fallen out, he would be bald without any evidence of hair.. he is not bald, instead looks like he got a "monk" hair cut. Not believe this.. looking for his 15 seconds of fame and…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

19 year old claims Sinovac vaccine caused his hair to fall out
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Thailand aims for 65 million Covid-19 vaccines for next year
Thailand6 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Same sex marriage not allowed in Thailand, Push for vaccination | Nov 18
Sponsored2 days ago

Stunning new senior school opens at Shrewsbury, riverside – Thailand’s leading international school

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

News6 hours ago

Loy Krathong in Bangkok: Proof of vaccination or ATK test required
Hua Hin7 hours ago

Of 100,000 predicted for 2021, Hua Hin has seen 56 tourists
Thailand7 hours ago

Pro-monarchy academic says lèse majesté law needs to be more clear
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 6,901 new cases; provincial totals
Tourism7 hours ago

“Visit Thailand Year 2022” tourism campaign launching
Video8 hours ago

3 easy steps to make a Krathong for the Loy Krathong Festival
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Covid-19 falling, even in Deep South, but still dire in Chiang Mai
Southeast Asia9 hours ago

First international tourist group arrives in Vietnam since start of the pandemic
Thailand9 hours ago

Thai authorities issue warning on Trang temple’s cryptocurrency
Cambodia9 hours ago

Phnom Penh governor says public must follow Covid-19 measures during Cambodia’s water festival
Thailand10 hours ago

Loy Krathong Festival, Spy Cameras, Thailand the leading country in Asia? | Thaiger Bites | Ep.63
Thailand10 hours ago

Constitutional Court ruling on marriage a setback for same-sex couples
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending