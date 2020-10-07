image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

15 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

35 mins ago

 on 

15 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine | The Thaiger
PHOTO: mcot.net
    • follow us in feedly

15 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Thailand state quarantine including 6 army engineers who flew in from South Sudan on the same flight as 25 previously confirmed coronavirus cases. The other infections were detected in travellers arriving from Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Myanmar and the United States, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Thailand has reported a total of 3,615 Covid-19 cases with 59 deaths and 3,391 recoveries.

  • 6 army engineers travelling from South Sudan tested positive for Covid-19. The engineers, all 27 to 50 years old, arrived to Thailand on September 22 and were on the same flight as 25 previously confirmed cases. The 6 engineers tested positive 11 days after they arrived and were admitted to Bangkok’s Phramongkutklao Hospital.
  • 2 Americans travelling from the United States tested positive for Covid-19. The men, 21 and 40 years old, arrived on September 29 and 30. They tested positive about a week later and were treated at private hospitals in Bangkok.
  • 2 men from Bangladesh tested positive for Covid-19. In separate cases, a 53 year old doctor and 26 year old student both arrived on September 30 and tested positive 5 days after their arrival.
  • A 36 year old Thai man flying in from Hong Kong tested positive for Covid-19. He arrived on September 23 and tested positive 11 days later. He is now being treated at Bangkok’s Rajavithi Hospital.
  • 2 men travelling from India tested positive for Covid-19 and are being treated in Bangkok. A 39 year old man arrived on September 23 and tested positive 12 days later. A 41 year old man arrived on September 30 and tested positive 4 days later.
  • A 54 year old Thai man travelling from Myanmar tested positive Covid-19. He returned to Thailand on September 22 and tested positive 13 days later. He was treated at Somdet Phrachao Taksin Maharat Hospital in Northern Thailand’s Tak province.
  • A 31 year old Thai man tested positive for Covid-19. He arrived last week and tested positive 4 days later. He was admitted to Police General Hospital.
15 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine | News by The Thaiger

Total Covid-19 cases in Thailand as of October 6, according to Worldometer.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

“There is hope” Covid-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of the year, WHO director

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

7 hours ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

&#8220;There is hope&#8221; Covid-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of the year, WHO director | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

A Covid-19 vaccine could be ready by end of this year and distributed by next year. While the cost and availability of the vaccine remains uncertain, the World Health Organisation director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is calling on world leaders to make sure any vaccine is equally distributed to the public once it is available.

WHO’s COVAX global vaccine facility is working with scientists on 9 experimental Covid-19 vaccines. The goal is to distribute 2 billion doses by the end of 2021. The WHO held a meeting on the global response to the coronavirus pandemic where Tedros reiterated that “the world needs a vaccine against Covid-19″.

“We will need vaccines and there is hope that by the end of this year we may have a vaccine. There is hope.”

In Thailand, the National Vaccine Committee plans to set aside nearly 3 billion baht to procure enough doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for half its population. The director of the National Vaccine Institute, Nakorn Premsri, says pre-ordering the vaccine will ensure the it can be widely administered once it’s available for distribution. He says Thai healthcare workers are first in line.

“We expect the vaccine to be ready next year, and each person will require 2 doses. The deal for reserving vaccines for Thai people will be discussed later this month. Our proposed budget is subject to approval by the Cabinet, which will decide if it should come from the national budget or government loans. The vaccines will be supplied in lots, so payments can also be made in instalments.”

At the WHO meeting, some countries like Germany, Britain and Australia called for reforms to strengthen the United Nations agency. The WHO has also been criticised by United States President Donald Trump’s administration for its role in the crisis and claims of bias toward China, but Tedros shot down the claims, saying the WHO has been keeping the world informed.

“We hope to get the real lessons that we can implement and prevent the same thing from happening … But I would like to assure you that WHO is ready to learn from this and change this organisation.”

SOURCE: Reuters

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Prachuap Khiri Khan blocks borders with barbed wire after Covid-19 reports in Myanmar

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

Prachuap Khiri Khan blocks borders with barbed wire after Covid-19 reports in Myanmar | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Line Today

With the recent report of 41 new Covid-19 cases in a neighbouring Myanmar town, Prachuap Khiri Khan officials are making sure the Thai-Myanmar natural border is blocked with barbed wire fences. The province’s governor Panlop Singhaseni says all districts have been told to keep borders secure.

In Prachuap Khiri Khan, 40 natural borders have been closed off to prevent people from entering Thailand illegally and potentially spreading the virus. Thai truck drivers can still cross the border to transport basic necessities. The province also set up more than 20 Covid-19 screening checkpoints. 400 locals in the area have been tested, but there have been no positive cases in the province.

Myanmar was hit with a surge of cases last month and the virus continues to spread. The majority of cases first spread in the Rakhine state on the country’s western coast and then spread across the country, popping up in towns bordering Thailand. The country has reported 18,781 Covid-19 cases with 5,548 recoveries and 444 deaths, according to Worldometer.

Recently, Myanmar’s Myeik province, which borders 8 districts in Prachuap Kiri Khan, reported 41 new Covid-19 cases, adding up to 66 cases in the area. 39 of the new cases are monks. A Covid-19 screening point was set up in Myeik requiring travellers entering the province to show a passport and certificate of examination.

Thailand border officers in various districts have been tightening patrol over the past month, monitoring the area and arresting a number of migrants caught allegedly crossing the border. Some have placed barbed wire to prevent people from crossing into Thailand through natural passageways. Some volunteers have even started to patrol the area.

Prachuap Khiri Khan blocks borders with barbed wire after Covid-19 reports in Myanmar | News by The Thaiger

Total Covid-19 cases in Myanmar as of October 5, according to Worldometer.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

10 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine, all reported as asymptomatic

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

10 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine, all reported as asymptomatic | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

Thailand health officials reported 10 new Cvoid-19 cases detected mandatory state quarantine for those entering the country, adding up the total number of reported cases to 3,600. All cases were reported as asymptomatic at the time the results were confirmed. The cases came from Hong Kong, the United States, Kuwait and Russia, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. 7 of the new cases are Thai nationals returning home.

  • 3 Thai women, all 23 years old, tested positive for Covid-19 after returning home from the United States where they worked at hotels. They arrived to Thailand on September 29 and tested positive 5 days after during their quarantine period in Chon Buri.
  • 3 people travelling from Hong Kong tested positive for Covid-19. 2 of them were Thai men, 31 years old and 40 years old, who arrived on September 23 and tested positive 11 days after later while in quarantine in Samut Prakan. The 2 men were on the same flight as 3 others who tested positive in earlier tests. The other case from Hong Kong is a 22 year old who worked at an entertainment venue. She arrived on September 29 and tested positive in her first test while quarantined in Bangkok. She was sent to the Central Chest Institute of Thailand in Nonthaburi.
  • 2 people travelling from Kuwait tested positive for Covid-19. A 38 year old Thai worker flew in on September 22 and tested positive 12 days after later while in quarantine in Chon Buri. He was on the same flight as 3 others who tested positive in earlier tests. The other case is a 61 year old Kuwait man who arrived on Saturday and tested positive while at an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok. He was sent to a private hospital in Bangkok.
  • 2 people travelling from Russia tested positive for Covid-19. The Russian man and woman arrived on September 28 and tested positive 5 days later. They were on the same flight as another person who tested positive in an earlier test. The 51 year old man tested positive while at an alternative state quarantine facility in Samut Prakan and was later admitted to a private hospital in Nonthaburi. The 42 year old woman tested positive while in an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok and then was sent to a local private hospital.

Out of the 3,600 reported Covid-19 cases in Thailand, health officials report 3,390 recoveries and 59 deaths.

10 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine, all reported as asymptomatic | News by The Thaiger

Active Covid-19 cases in Thailand as of October 5, according to Worldometer.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7

Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 day ago

Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6

Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 days ago

Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020

Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts5 days ago

Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2

Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts6 days ago

Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1

Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29

Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28

Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24

Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23

Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket &#8220;in a coma&#8221;| September 22 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22

Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020

Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts3 weeks ago

Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18

Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending