GrabFood motorbike driver dies in traffic incident during Bangkok rush hour | The Thaiger

GrabFood motorbike driver dies in traffic incident during Bangkok rush hour
A GrabFood motorbike driver died in a traffic incident during rush hour traffic this morning after he allegedly lost control of his bike and was run over by a bus. Police say 49 year old Santi Robru was found on lying on Phaholyothin Road, or Highway 1. His skull was cracked, they say. His black Honda Click motorbike and his helmet were 5 metres away.
The bus driver, 44 year old Narongsak Inta, was heading from Bang Khen to Victory Monument, carrying a full load of passengers. He told police that the motorbike was driving at a high speed and tried to pass a taxi when he lost control and fell.
“Suddenly, the bike lost control and the rider fell in the middle of the road. I tried to apply the brake, but couldn’t stop the bus in time and the man was run over by the right rear wheel.”
The bus driver told police he was driving at 60 kilometres per hour when he tried to brake for the fallen motorbike driver.
Police are still investigating. They are reviewing surveillance camera footage and interviewing witnesses to determine the cause of the accident and if any charges should be made.
University alumni and students gather to commemorate the Thammasat University Massacre – VIDEO
A small gathering was held yesterday on the grounds of Bangkok’s Thammasat University Tha Prachan Campus commemorating the 44th anniversary of the ‘Thammasat University Massacre’, the violent crackdown on students by right-wing militia and army in the morning of October 6, 1976.
Former student leaders, university alumni and opposition politicians came to pay their respects for the fallen and voice their hopes that another violent confrontation between soldiers and protesters should never re-occur.
The actual events that preceded the violence started a few weeks before when the tortured corpses of 2 electricity contractors, supportive of leftist politicians at the time, were found hanging on September 24, 1976, just north of Bangkok.
You also need to put the incident into the context of the mid-1970s and the events swirling around South East Asia. Next door the Americans had just lost the Vietnam War, Loas was over-run by a communist government, and the Khmer Rouge had taken advantage of the instability in Cambodia to impose a bloody, xenophobic and paranoid communist dystopia.
In Thailand the politics of the time was becoming more polarised with a right-wing, loyalist faction backed by the army, and a left-leaning socialist rump, with the student movement leading the way. The return of two highly divisive former tyrannic leaders of Thailand, who had been in exile for 3 years, at the same time, added more fuel for protests and political unrest.
The discovery of the 2 dead bodies sparked a new spate of protests, which culminated in the bloody crackdown by police, army and a right-wing militia at the Thammasat University campus and adjacent Sanam Luang on the morning of October 6, 1976.
The official death toll was 45 and 145 people were injured, but unofficial accounts claim that more than 100 were killed.
Right next to the main gate where yesterday’s commemorations were held, a temporary ‘pop up’ museum uses a range of media to describe the lead up to the massacre, the carnage of that bloody morning, along with vivid images and sounds of the day’s fateful events.
The display, mostly in Thai, has many photos, some of them synonymous with the incident, others rare insights into some of the people involved at the time. Some of those people were involved with putting the exhibition together.
When you walk into the main hall you’re confronted with a huge landscape photographic mural where augmented reality overlays shadows from the massacre onto today’s peaceful photo of Sanam Luang.
The pop up museum is staged, not only on the 44th anniversary of the Thammasat University Massacre, but at a time when the latest round of student protests are getting louder again. For an entire generation of Thais, the Massacre casts a dark shadow on all political discourse since the event. But now a younger generation is making sure the memories remain fresh, and as a reminder that political over-reach can easily spill over to violence.
Find out more about the events from that fateful morning, 44 years ago…
54 child abuse cases filed with police against Sarasas schools
Police say there are now 54 cases of alleged child abuse at 10 branches of the Sarasas private schools. Complaints of alleged abuse flooded in after a kindergarten teacher at the Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School in Nonthaburi, a suburb north of Bangkok, was caught on classroom surveillance footage allegedly pushing a student to the floor, dragging another across the room and hitting others. The teacher was fired and charged with physical assault and violating the Child Protection Act.
Around 30 students are reported to have been abused, some multiple times, police say. About 13 teachers are involved and so far 9 have surrendered to police. Executives from the schools will be summonsed by police for allegedly violating the Teacher’s Act.
The 42 Sarasas private schools are being investigated by the Office of the Private Education Commission. Other issues at the schools have come to light, like teachers working without a license and foreign teachers employed without the correct paperwork. 7 foreign teachers at the Sarasas Witaed Sainoi Pitiyakarn were arrested for working without a work permit.
Remembering the Thammasat University Massacre – October 6, 1976
The actual events that preceded the incident started a few weeks before when the tortured corpses of 2 electricity workers were found hanging on September 24, 1976, just north of Bangkok.
You also need to put the incident into the context of the mid-1970s and the events swirling around South East Asia. Next door the Americans had just lost the Vietnam War, Loas was over-run by a communist government, and the Khmer Rouge had taken advantage of the instability in Cambodia to impose a bloody, xenophobic and paranoid communist dystopia.
In Thailand the politics of the time was becoming more polarised with a right-wing, loyalist faction backed by the army, and a left-leaning socialist rump, with the student movement leading the way.
The return of two highly divisive former tyrannic leaders of Thailand, who had been in exile for three years, at the same time, added more fuel for protests and political unrest.
The discovery of the 2 dead bodies sparked new protests, which culminated in the bloody crackdown by police, army and a right-wing militia at the Thammasat University campus and adjacent Sanam Luang on the morning of October 6, 1976.
The official death toll was 45 and 145 people injured, but unofficial accounts claim that more than 100 were killed.
The temporary museum uses a range of media to describe the lead up to the massacre, the carnage of that bloody morning, along with vivid images and sounds of the day’s fateful events.
One of the volunteers for the current exhibition is Yannisa and we asked her why it was important to stage the pop up museum…
The display, mostly in Thai, has many photos, some of them synonymous with the incident, others rare insights into some of the people involved at the time. Some of those people were involved with putting the exhibition together.
When you walk into the main hall you’re confronted with a huge landscape photographic mural where augmented reality overlays shadows from the massacre onto today’s peaceful photo of Sanam Luang.
The pop up museum is staged, not only on the 44th anniversary of the Thammasat University Massacre, but at a time when the latest round of student protests are getting louder again. For an entire generation of Thais, the Massacre casts a dark shadow on all political discourse since the event. But now a younger generation is making sure the memories remain fresh, and as a reminder that political over-reach can easily spill over to violence.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
