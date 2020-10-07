image
image
Connect with us

Road deaths

GrabFood motorbike driver dies in traffic incident during Bangkok rush hour

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

34 seconds ago

 on 

GrabFood motorbike driver dies in traffic incident during Bangkok rush hour | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Matichon
    • follow us in feedly

A GrabFood motorbike driver died in a traffic incident during rush hour traffic this morning after he allegedly lost control of his bike and was run over by a bus. Police say 49 year old Santi Robru was found on lying on Phaholyothin Road, or Highway 1. His skull was cracked, they say. His black Honda Click motorbike and his helmet were 5 metres away.

The bus driver, 44 year old Narongsak Inta, was heading from Bang Khen to Victory Monument, carrying a full load of passengers. He told police that the motorbike was driving at a high speed and tried to pass a taxi when he lost control and fell.

“Suddenly, the bike lost control and the rider fell in the middle of the road. I tried to apply the brake, but couldn’t stop the bus in time and the man was run over by the right rear wheel.”

The bus driver told police he was driving at 60 kilometres per hour when he tried to brake for the fallen motorbike driver.

Police are still investigating. They are reviewing surveillance camera footage and interviewing witnesses to determine the cause of the accident and if any charges should be made.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Protests

University alumni and students gather to commemorate the Thammasat University Massacre – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

9 hours ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

University alumni and students gather to commemorate the Thammasat University Massacre &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: TNA/MCOT

A small gathering was held yesterday on the grounds of Bangkok’s Thammasat University Tha Prachan Campus commemorating the 44th anniversary of the ‘Thammasat University Massacre’, the violent crackdown on students by right-wing militia and army in the morning of October 6, 1976.

Former student leaders, university alumni and opposition politicians came to pay their respects for the fallen and voice their hopes that another violent confrontation between soldiers and protesters should never re-occur.

The actual events that preceded the violence started a few weeks before when the tortured corpses of 2 electricity contractors, supportive of leftist politicians at the time, were found hanging on September 24, 1976, just north of Bangkok.

You also need to put the incident into the context of the mid-1970s and the events swirling around South East Asia. Next door the Americans had just lost the Vietnam War, Loas was over-run by a communist government, and the Khmer Rouge had taken advantage of the instability in Cambodia to impose a bloody, xenophobic and paranoid communist dystopia.

In Thailand the politics of the time was becoming more polarised with a right-wing, loyalist faction backed by the army, and a left-leaning socialist rump, with the student movement leading the way. The return of two highly divisive former tyrannic leaders of Thailand, who had been in exile for 3 years, at the same time, added more fuel for protests and political unrest.

The discovery of the 2 dead bodies sparked a new spate of protests, which culminated in the bloody crackdown by police, army and a right-wing militia at the Thammasat University campus and adjacent Sanam Luang on the morning of October 6, 1976.

The official death toll was 45 and 145 people were injured, but unofficial accounts claim that more than 100 were killed.

Right next to the main gate where yesterday’s commemorations were held, a temporary ‘pop up’ museum uses a range of media to describe the lead up to the massacre, the carnage of that bloody morning, along with vivid images and sounds of the day’s fateful events.

The display, mostly in Thai, has many photos, some of them synonymous with the incident, others rare insights into some of the people involved at the time. Some of those people were involved with putting the exhibition together.

When you walk into the main hall you’re confronted with a huge landscape photographic mural where augmented reality overlays shadows from the massacre onto today’s peaceful photo of Sanam Luang.

The pop up museum is staged, not only on the 44th anniversary of the Thammasat University Massacre, but at a time when the latest round of student protests are getting louder again. For an entire generation of Thais, the Massacre casts a dark shadow on all political discourse since the event. But now a younger generation is making sure the memories remain fresh, and as a reminder that political over-reach can easily spill over to violence.

University alumni and students gather to commemorate the Thammasat University Massacre - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

Find out more about the events from that fateful morning, 44 years ago…

SOURCE: TNA

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Bangkok

54 child abuse cases filed with police against Sarasas schools

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

24 hours ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

54 child abuse cases filed with police against Sarasas schools | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Facebook: Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek

Police say there are now 54 cases of alleged child abuse at 10 branches of the Sarasas private schools. Complaints of alleged abuse flooded in after a kindergarten teacher at the Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School in Nonthaburi, a suburb north of Bangkok, was caught on classroom surveillance footage allegedly pushing a student to the floor, dragging another across the room and hitting others. The teacher was fired and charged with physical assault and violating the Child Protection Act.

Around 30 students are reported to have been abused, some multiple times, police say. About 13 teachers are involved and so far 9 have surrendered to police. Executives from the schools will be summonsed by police for allegedly violating the Teacher’s Act.

The 42 Sarasas private schools are being investigated by the Office of the Private Education Commission. Other issues at the schools have come to light, like teachers working without a license and foreign teachers employed without the correct paperwork. 7 foreign teachers at the Sarasas Witaed Sainoi Pitiyakarn were arrested for working without a work permit.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Events

Remembering the Thammasat University Massacre – October 6, 1976

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

Remembering the Thammasat University Massacre &#8211; October 6, 1976 | The Thaiger

The actual events that preceded the incident started a few weeks before when the tortured corpses of 2 electricity workers were found hanging on September 24, 1976, just north of Bangkok.

You also need to put the incident into the context of the mid-1970s and the events swirling around South East Asia. Next door the Americans had just lost the Vietnam War, Loas was over-run by a communist government, and the Khmer Rouge had taken advantage of the instability in Cambodia to impose a bloody, xenophobic and paranoid communist dystopia.

In Thailand the politics of the time was becoming more polarised with a right-wing, loyalist faction backed by the army, and a left-leaning socialist rump, with the student movement leading the way.

The return of two highly divisive former tyrannic leaders of Thailand, who had been in exile for three years, at the same time, added more fuel for protests and political unrest.

The discovery of the 2 dead bodies sparked new protests, which culminated in the bloody crackdown by police, army and a right-wing militia at the Thammasat University campus and adjacent Sanam Luang on the morning of October 6, 1976.

The official death toll was 45 and 145 people injured, but unofficial accounts claim that more than 100 were killed.

The temporary museum uses a range of media to describe the lead up to the massacre, the carnage of that bloody morning, along with vivid images and sounds of the day’s fateful events.

One of the volunteers for the current exhibition is Yannisa and we asked her why it was important to stage the pop up museum…

The display, mostly in Thai, has many photos, some of them synonymous with the incident, others rare insights into some of the people involved at the time. Some of those people were involved with putting the exhibition together.

When you walk into the main hall you’re confronted with a huge landscape photographic mural where augmented reality overlays shadows from the massacre onto today’s peaceful photo of Sanam Luang.

The pop up museum is staged, not only on the 44th anniversary of the Thammasat University Massacre, but at a time when the latest round of student protests are getting louder again. For an entire generation of Thais, the Massacre casts a dark shadow on all political discourse since the event. But now a younger generation is making sure the memories remain fresh, and as a reminder that political over-reach can easily spill over to violence.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7

Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 day ago

Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6

Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 days ago

Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020

Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts5 days ago

Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2

Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts6 days ago

Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1

Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29

Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28

Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24

Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23

Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket &#8220;in a coma&#8221;| September 22 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22

Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020

Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts3 weeks ago

Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18

Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending