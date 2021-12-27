China reports highest-daily rise in new Covid-19 infections since pandemic began

An outbreak of Covid-19 infections in the south-western city of Xian has led to a 21-month high in China’s daily case numbers. According to a Reuters report, the city has become the country’s latest hotspot in the pandemic. Its 13 million residents are now entering day 5 of lockdown, with 155 new cases of community transmission.

Xian reported 485 symptomatic community transmission infections between December 9 and 25, according to the Reuters report. Officials have responded with strict restrictions aimed at flattening the curve as Beijing continues to pursue its zero-Covid strategy. In Xian, residents are prohibited from leaving town without prior approval and the authorities have embarked on regular mass testing to identify any new cases.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Xian, but a handful of Omicron cases have been reported in international travellers and in southern China.

SOURCE: Reuters