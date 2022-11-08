Connect with us

This is Thailand

All You Need to know about Loy Krathong in Thailand 2022

Published

 on 

Click the link to watch a video: https://youtu.be/mRBDExcvXXQ

In this episode, you will understand Everything you need to know about Loy Krathong Thailand celebrates a number of festivals throughout the year, including the beautiful Loy Krathong festival.  Known as Thailand’s Festival of Lights, Loy Krathong is one of the biggest celebrations on the Thai calendar. This picturesque festival is a time for people to gather around rivers, canals, ponds, lakes, and other bodies of water to release lotus-shaped rafts onto the water. Today, the festival also features spectacular performances, beauty pageants, and fireworks. If you want to join the celebrations, here’s everything you need to know about Loy Krathong.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism15 mins ago

Tourists flood to Chiang Mai for Yi Peng and Loy Krathong festivities
Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 mins ago

Thai physician raises concerns over Omicron mutations as cases rise
This is Thailand21 mins ago

All You Need to know about Loy Krathong in Thailand 2022
Sponsored2 hours ago

BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
Pattaya26 mins ago

Pattaya Police taking safety precautions for Loy Krathong festival
Press Room45 mins ago

Shopping from China is now easier than ever
Phuket58 mins ago

New Zealand expat arrested in Phuket over weapons, including explosives
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Technology1 hour ago

Flying taxis ready for takeoff inside three years
Thailand2 hours ago

BMA to increase Loy Krathong Festival security | GMT
Crime17 hours ago

Drunk police doctor who crashed Porsche killing 2 in Thailand avoids prison for now
Thailand17 hours ago

Chadchart worries about the increase of drowning on Loy Kratong Festival day
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Delivery driver finds huge stash of Thai, Laos and Japanese banknotes under a tree
Pattaya18 hours ago

Egyptian men who allegedly stole mobile phones from Pattaya guest house arrested
Chiang Mai: Digital Nomad Paradise in 2023
Travel18 hours ago

Chiang Mai: Digital Nomad Paradise in 2023
Thailand19 hours ago

Thai PM Prayut happy with increased employment rate
Patong19 hours ago

Police find meth pills, gun, bullets, knife, and axe in man’s car in Patong
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending