All You Need to know about Loy Krathong in Thailand 2022

Click the link to watch a video: https://youtu.be/mRBDExcvXXQ

In this episode, you will understand Everything you need to know about Loy Krathong Thailand celebrates a number of festivals throughout the year, including the beautiful Loy Krathong festival. Known as Thailand’s Festival of Lights, Loy Krathong is one of the biggest celebrations on the Thai calendar. This picturesque festival is a time for people to gather around rivers, canals, ponds, lakes, and other bodies of water to release lotus-shaped rafts onto the water. Today, the festival also features spectacular performances, beauty pageants, and fireworks. If you want to join the celebrations, here’s everything you need to know about Loy Krathong.

