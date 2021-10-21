Thailand News Today | PM tells the media to ‘chill’, Large hospital flooded, Woman dies after Vax | Oct. 20

https://youtu.be/x9R5UuJ7XRA

Jett goes through all the main headlines across thailand that include: officials prepare to prosecute a woman accused of cutting a repairman’s rope from the 21st floor, A 26 year old Thai woman dies after her first shot of Sinovac, Bangkok Airways will resume its flights between Phuket and Hat Yai. The Thai Prime Minister says he can cope with everything he has to deal with and is not bothered by rumours of political disagreements.

