Thailand News Today | November 1 Thai tourism restarts, Samui removes quarantine, digital hub | Oct 12

November 1 is the D-day for fully vaccinated tourists from at least 10 “low-risk” countries to be able to travel to Thailand without quarantine. And Thailand’s digital hub is about to get some more government thrown at it. A plan to impose a 500 baht “tourism tax” on foreign arrivals from next year has divided opinion among tourism operators. Tourism officials on Koh Samui say its local sandbox program has received a boost following the lifting of the 3-day quarantine.

