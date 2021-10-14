Thailand News Today | C.O.E replacement, Easing of restrictions, Thai Airways full resumption | Oct 14

Jett goes through all the latest headlines in Thailand that include the new Thailand pass system, further easing of the restriction and curfew in Thailand, health minister disagrees with the PM and the full resumption of Thai Airways starting October 31st.

