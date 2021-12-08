Thailand News Today | Omicron to dominate, Soapy massage parlor for sale! | Dec 8

Prayut Chan-o-cha was responding to fears from business owners that another lockdown could be imposed during peak season. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has reiterated the importance of vaccination in order to boost immunity against the variant. Authorities have warned that particulate matter in Bangkok and other parts of Thailand will reach an unhealthy stage this week. The Bangkok Municipal Authority has instructed that bars wanting to serve food in order to reopen must be accredited with proper Covid-19 certification. Jetstar Asia has confirmed it has received approval to operate flights for fully vaccinated passengers from Bangkok and Phnom Penh to Singapore.

