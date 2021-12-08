Connect with us

Video

Thailand News Today | Omicron to dominate, Soapy massage parlor for sale! | Dec 8

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

Prayut Chan-o-cha was responding to fears from business owners that another lockdown could be imposed during peak season. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has reiterated the importance of vaccination in order to boost immunity against the variant. Authorities have warned that particulate matter in Bangkok and other parts of Thailand will reach an unhealthy stage this week. The Bangkok Municipal Authority has instructed that bars wanting to serve food in order to reopen must be accredited with proper Covid-19 certification. Jetstar Asia has confirmed it has received approval to operate flights for fully vaccinated passengers from Bangkok and Phnom Penh to Singapore.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Baz
2021-12-08 23:18
Airborne particulates shouldn’t be a problem right? Seeing as everyone is wearing masks. That’s the whole point of masks. 😬

Follow Thaiger by email:

<div>DW's GirlzOffMute turns one!</div>
World1 hour ago

DW’s GirlzOffMute turns one!
Thailand4 hours ago

Bank of Thailand concerned with banks trading in digital assets
Meet Dago Nivel, an Angolan who took on the system
World6 hours ago

Meet Dago Nivel, an Angolan who took on the system
advertiseadvertise
World in Progress: The ripple effects of the pandemic
World7 hours ago

World in Progress: The ripple effects of the pandemic
Transatlantic allies ramp up pressure on Russia over Ukraine
World8 hours ago

Transatlantic allies ramp up pressure on Russia over Ukraine
Tourism8 hours ago

GoFlight resumes Indian flight to Phuket this week
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
<div>Ethiopia's Tigray conflict deepens ethnic rifts</div>
World10 hours ago

Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict deepens ethnic rifts
Pattaya10 hours ago

“Thailand Tourism with SHA” festival set for December 17 to 19
Video11 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Omicron to dominate, Soapy massage parlor for sale! | Dec 8
Southeast Asia11 hours ago

President Joko Widodo visted displaced areas in East Java after volcano eruption
Crime12 hours ago

Tycoon Premchai sentenced to 3 years, 2 months for poaching
Southeast Asia12 hours ago

Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen to visit Myanmar next month
Blowing the whistle on traffic offenses in Angola
World12 hours ago

Blowing the whistle on traffic offenses in Angola
Thailand12 hours ago

Expat gets hit in the head at Bangkok zoo, apparently for taking his mask off to eat
Southeast Asia12 hours ago

Laos to reopen to fully vaccinated international tourists in 2022
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending