Thailand News Today| Legalizing e-cigarettes, Petition to end emergency decree, Vax donations| Oct 6

In today’s report, Thai activists are petitioning the Civil Court to abolish the government’s use of the emergency decree to crack down on freedom of expression. Meanwhile, Iceland and Germany have donated more vaccines to Thailand, and a debate ensues over whether to legalize e-cigarettes. Details on these stories and many more coming right up.

