Thailand Top Stories | Travellers after Nov 1 told to book quarantine hotels | October 21

Natty gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and around the region: Travelers after Nov 1 told to book quarantine hotels, Fire at Samut Prakan shoe factory rages for 3 hours, Bangkok Hospital Pattaya gives Pfizer shots to expats, The Cabinet has approved in principle the Flexible Plus Program, Singapore has expanded quarantine-free travel for vaccinated passengers

