Connect with us

Morning Top Stories Thailand

Thailand Top Stories | Travellers after Nov 1 told to book quarantine hotels | October 21

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

Natty gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and around the region: Travelers after Nov 1 told to book quarantine hotels, Fire at Samut Prakan shoe factory rages for 3 hours, Bangkok Hospital Pattaya gives Pfizer shots to expats, The Cabinet has approved in principle the Flexible Plus Program, Singapore has expanded quarantine-free travel for vaccinated passengers

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
sturge56
2021-10-21 10:46
Dumb and dumber! Hollywood couldn't write a script this bad. Was it any less than expected; of course not. We are trying to get back to our home before the Thai government steals it from us, but I think we…
image
RobMuir
2021-10-21 10:50
2 hours ago, Benroon said: We weren’t talking about coverage we were talking about government action on the issues so I’m not sure why you’re getting confused! Ifyou actually watched the news you would see what the government are doing. …
image
RobMuir
2021-10-21 10:55
6 minutes ago, sturge56 said: We are trying to get back to our home before the Thai government steals it from us, Thats a new one. The Thai government have brought in some rules and regulations so they can open…
image
Lawyers_Guns_and_Money
2021-10-21 11:41
11 hours ago, Marc26 said: Ok, understood And yes, that can be a cause for concern, for sure I told about being worried when we were in Mexico in July and having to take the PCR test to return to…
image
nikoncam
2021-10-21 13:07
RIP tourism in thailand

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok53 mins ago

Police say they have enough evidence to try woman who cut rope
Thailand1 hour ago

Hospital makes plans to move patients due to flooding
Thailand2 hours ago

Local researchers in Thailand develop rapid antigen tests

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Covid Protocols, Beauty pageants, Women dies after vaccine shot | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 114
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

A 26 year old woman dies after getting first Sinovac vaccine shot
Transport2 hours ago

Bangkok Airways to resume Phuket-Hat Yai direct service flights
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus World2 hours ago

Study shows vast majority of vaccinated people who die of Covid-19 are very old or have underlying conditions
Events2 hours ago

Today’s Awk Phansa holiday marks the end of the Buddhist Rains Retreat period
Morning Top Stories Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | Travellers after Nov 1 told to book quarantine hotels | October 21
Thailand2 hours ago

235 arrested at restaurant serving alcohol after curfew
Tourism3 hours ago

Government outlines 7 conditions of quarantine-free re-opening
Politics3 hours ago

Constitutional Court rules that Paiboon can stay as MP
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

5 police officers re-assigned following raids on Bangkok venues selling alcohol
Environment4 hours ago

UK government calls on Thailand to accelerate its net-zero target
Politics4 hours ago

PM tells reporters to focus on economy, doesn’t want to talk about election
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending