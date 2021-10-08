https://youtu.be/pSlcY8sIqQE

Thailand off UK’s red list, Singapore plans “travel lane” with US | Thailand Top Stories | October 8 | Caitlin gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and Southeast Asia: Thailand off the UK’s red list, Guests evacuate quarantine hotel after fire, Riot police officer shot in the head in Bangkok, Singapore plans vaccinated travel lane with the US.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on