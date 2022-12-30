Connect with us

Man jumped from 3rd floor of Phuket airport | GMT

Published

 on 

In today’s episode, A forgetful husband tests marriage after accidently abandoning his wife, 21 Thai citizens reported dead in fire casino in Cambodia, American man dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Phuket Airport, Russians take Thailand by storm.

socal
2022-12-30 09:35
35 year old American man died jumping from the 3rd floor at the Phuket airport.  Probably had a good time in Thailand and couldn't face the reality that awaited him back home. Very sad. Why go so painfully and publicaly…

