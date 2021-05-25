Video
Good Morning Thailand | Vaccines, conspiracy theories, Chinese tourists | May 25
Day two of Good Morning Thailand, still in a Beta version, and we welcome back Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks and say hi to Bier.
3 Comments
You've got to hand it to him . . . that Tim is quite a star. But now, with interesting company, this one's quite a turn, as they used to say in the entertainment business of old . . .
. . . And now, ladies and gentlemen, for your delectation and delight, will you put your hands together and make some noise for Tiiiiiiim (rising to a crescendo) Newton . . . Tim Newton, everybody.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thailand
Motorbike death belived to be caused by face mask
PHOTO: Sanook.com
A motorbike driver in the northern Thai province of Uthai Thani has died from injuries he sustained after he drove into a utility pole. Witnesses said they saw a face mask covering the motorbike driver’s eyes and they believe it obstructed his vision, causing the crash.
Mew, a 43 year old Burmese national, had bought the motorbike only 1 hour previously to the accident. It was reported that the motorbike was still covered in plastic wrap from the bike shop. The accident occurred on a curved section of the road and a 10 metre long tyre mark was found trailing up to the site of the accident.
Witnesses at the scene attempted to “wake the man up”, and a local recuse team administered CPR, but the attempts were in vain. Mew died at the scene before they could get him to a hospital.
Thai media reports that Mew’s friends and coworkers had gone to look for him after he had been missing from a local factory for longer than expected. They were dismayed to learn that the accident they came upon was that of their missing coworker and friend.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Thailand
Thailand News Today | AZ vaccine doses postponed, new 1 minute Covid test | May 25
Thai government has rescheduled the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccines 16 weeks after the first dose, The National University of Singapore says a breath test that can detect Covid-19 infection within a minute has been approved for use in the city state, 2 trains collided in KL, Malaysia leaving more than 200 people injured and Heavy rain to very heavy rain, is forecast for Southern Thailand from today for the rest of the week.
Thailand
Southern Thailand: Wet weather forecast from tropical cyclone Yaas
Heavy rain to very heavy rain is forecast for Southern Thailand from today until the end of the week. The rain, and the bad weather, is coming from the nort-moving Tropical Cyclone “Yaas”, which is currently situated over the Bay of Bengal, south of Bangladesh and heading for landfall on the Indian coast.
“Yaas” is heading in a North/Northwesterly direction and is clocking sustained winds around 95 kilometres per hour.
The storm is set to move over the coastal areas in India, close to the Bangladeshi border by late tomorrow or the day after. It is expected to strengthen and will continue to affect the Andaman Sea, Southern Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand as well.
Residents of South Thailand provinces such as Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket and Krabi, can expect heavy to very heavy rain for the rest of the week.
For the surfing crowd, strong waves are also predicted, climbing as high as 2 to 4 metres in the Andaman sea with accompanying thundershowers, 2 metre waves in the Upper Gulf of Thailand, but only 1 to 2 meters high waves in the Lower Gulf of Thailand.
SOURCE: The Bangkok Post
George Fuller
Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 2:31 pm
I love your daily updates and also the new morning edition addition. Keep up the good work. I would like to provide a little clarification to the confusion I keep seeing on Covid. First, the evidence, while not conclusive, points strongly to an accidental release of the virus from the Wuhan lab. We will never know for sure because it is not in the interests of the Chinese or Dr. Fauci (who may have funded the research) to come to the bottom of this. It is a lot like OJ continuing to search for the real killer. I doubt that the release was intentional but I don’t know that for sure. Generally it is not a good idea to ascribe malice to actions that are just as easily explained by incompetence and stupidity. On the vaccines, it is difficult to explain but important to know that the efficacy numbers being used are not necessarily real and are artifacts of the level of exposure to the disease when the clinical trials were being conducted. Trials conducted during high disease prevalence are likely to have lower efficacy numbers than trials conducted during low prevalence. That being said, I would be more than happy to take the Pfizer, Moderna, J
Pierre
Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 3:16 pm
Could you subtitle Bill Barnett please? Thank you
Toby Andrews
Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 4:04 pm
The figures to evaluate tourism are defective.
This figures merely number visitors arrivals, and do not factor in number of days the tourists were in Thailand
For instance, a Chinese could arrive in Thailand and spend one week in Thailand. This is because China is only 4 hours 25 minutes from Bangkok.
However a tourist from Europe flies for 12 hours 20 minutes, and pays much more, consequently a European tourist is likely to spend more time, and money, in Thailand – maybe three times more time.
Tourist arrivals alone, in not enough to evaluate Thailand Tourism.