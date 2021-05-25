image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Tourism not expected to bounce back until 2026 – Thai government

Jack Arthur

Published 

8 hours ago

 on 

Photo by analogicus from Pixabay

Grim news for tourist-dependent areas such as Phuket as the government has cautioned it could be another half decade before the tourist industry is fully revitalised.

2 years ago, prior to the pandemic, tourism comprised around 21% of Thailand’s GDP, taking in 1.8 trillion baht in revenue. However, the National Economic and Social Development Council predicts Thailand won’t see similar numbers for 5 more years… a jump of 3 years from what experts predicted it would take the tourist sector to recover. In between now and 2026, it is expected that 7 million workers will continue to be affected.

This news comes in the midst of Thailand vacillating between decisions to ease restrictions, reopening, and prolonging the lockdown and restrictions; a precarious situation since Thailand closed its borders to most of the world from back in late March 2020.

As the country continues to battle the worst wave of Covid-19 it has seen yet, Phuket locals remain optimistic that it can still reopen in July, followed by other “sandbox projects”, and see some of the travellers return to their island.

Check out this honest appraisal of Thailand, and Phuket, re-opening in July…

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:
15 Comments

15 Comments

  1. Avatar

    zig

    Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 2:37 pm

    if it bounces

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Jason

    Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 2:38 pm

    Maybe the Thai Government hasn’t heard about a breakthrough made by researches at a University in Australia (Queensland). Two medications that are peptides that are about to go into clinical trials and shortly human trials that don’t require cold storage and prevent infection with Covid or reduce it’s effects after infection. It’s expected they could be in production within 18 months and be delivered as a nasal spray. True story. So I think 2026 is a bit pessimistic! They are designed to be complimentary to vaccines and are effective against all variants of Covid 19, Worth investigating!!!! Until then, get out and get vaccinated!!!

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    luca

    Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 2:45 pm

    I do not know why the government made such a pessimistic statement after saying the opposite for more than a year, certainly reasons of internal politics, having said that I think it is especially reasonable for Chinese tourists, to vaccinate a billion and put of people it takes time moreover the Chinese vaccines are not effective, India will also have a lot of difficulty in vaccinating its inhabitants, I think it will be different for Western countries that will be close to herd immunity at the end of the summer.
    The tourism numbers will therefore be very different, from 40 million people to a number below 10 million, meaning that the surviving industry will have to adapt to survive, perhaps remembering how it was in the 2000s.
    The lack of tourists and their currency will affect many sectors of the Thai economy, real estate and foreign investment among the first.

    Reply
  4. Avatar

    Mr cynic

    Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 3:13 pm

    Sounds more sensible,same sort of date many senior management figures in the long haul aviation sector have been quoting and working towards for some time.no amount of positive thinking or stupid schemes is going to change this.the little discussed but hugely important demise of the regular long haul buissness class passenger will have a massive effect on the availability of economy ticksts.only way forward is to concentrate on large regional markets such as india and china when they re open.

    Reply
  5. Avatar

    Nigel

    Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 3:39 pm

    I think it’s a very sensible timeframe. The whole world will take four or five years to recover from this pandemic. It’s still running rife and could continue for another year or two. 2026 seems about right to get numbers back up to 40 million visitors. My only surprise is that anyone had the courage to say it.

    Reply
  6. Avatar

    Timmytime

    Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 3:45 pm

    To bad then that Thailand has run out of Astra vaccine as we speak and Siam Bioscience has not produced one single drop so far. All Thailand has is the CCP junk vaccine Sinovac right now. Long term planing ahead has never been the deal in Thailand together with logic thinking. 2026, and what is going to be left then, already this country is neck deep in economical trouble and a rising household debt, unemployment. Thailand will only go from bad to worse right sad to say.

    Reply
  7. Avatar

    Ray

    Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 4:27 pm

    Agree with mr. Cynic that the predicted lower numbers of business class passengers will be a huge factor in the availability and pricing of international long haul flights. It will certainly dampen mass tourism for the unforeseeable future. My two cents is that Thailand should relax the visa policies and requirements to allow for more long stay visitors. It is not a solution for every business affected but there is a lot of potential there.

    Reply
  8. Avatar

    Sydney B

    Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 4:58 pm

    A somewhat pessimistic prediction. Or is this a covert way of warning people that they intend declaring Thailand a third world Country in a couple of years time?
    Get your people vaccinated Prayat.

    Reply
  9. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 5:15 pm

    Latest vaccination data.
    Thailand vaccinated 2.78 percent.
    Cambodia: 13.64 percent
    USA: 49.01.
    UK: 56.08
    Mongolia: 56.02
    Canada: 51.97
    Israel: 62.90
    Yes Thailand will not be ready for tourists for years to come.

    Reply
  10. Avatar

    Richard Barker

    Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 5:41 pm

    A bounce is a bounce just depends how big a bounce they are talking about. Any bounce is better than no bounce at all

    Reply
  11. Avatar

    Robin Banks

    Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 6:02 pm

    oh… allow me to write this in nice, large print and say it slowly:
    T H E R E ‘S N O B O D Y C O M I N G !!!!
    W H I C H B I T O F T H I S D O Y O U T H A I I D I O T S N O T U N D E R S T A N D ???!!

    Reply
  12. Avatar

    Prison planet

    Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 6:03 pm

    Grand solar minimum. The pandemic was cover for the incoming ice age. Gotta stop the movement of people first, next will come control over food. There is no light at the end of this tunnel. It might be 100 or more years until things get back to normal. 90% of the population will die with in 10 years.

    Good luck every one.

    Even nasa is talking about the gsm. This isn’t conspiracy non sense.

    Reply
  13. Avatar

    Nigel

    Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 6:15 pm

    After reading @Prison Planets comments I’m searching for the Nut Job filter !

    Reply
  14. Avatar

    Michael

    Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 7:12 pm

    @jason This is not only about the number of tourists who can come, or not.

    In many places the industry is simply destroyed. Companies are bankrupt. They don’t come back that easily. People have to start over, provide money to invest, etc. That will take years.

    I do think that if you now have the money to invest, to take over things like hotels, bars and restaurants that you can achieve a good return on it within a few years.

    Reply
  15. Avatar

    Nigel

    Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 8:25 pm

    @Michael. I assume you mean if you set up a company and ensure 51% of the company you have bought is owned by a Thai. On paper your suggestion is potentially a good investment. However, due to restrictive business laws in Thailand then it remains a high risk venture.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment above or click here to comment on our new Thaiger Talk News Forum.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Monk talks man down from a telephone tower in Sattahip

Jack Arthur

Published

4 hours ago

on

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

By

Photo by Curtis Gregory Perry from Flickr

Last night, a monk came to the aid of a man who was preparing to jump off a telephone tower in Sattahip, the elbow of land between Pattaya and Rayong.

Sattahip police were dispatched to the telephone tower after they were notified of the man’s situation at 9:30pm. Once at the scene, police and local media found a 54 year old police volunteer (name withheld) waiting on the 25 meter high tower. They said the man was “visibly upset”.

A monk known as Kasem arrived from the local temple and used a mobile phone to talk with the man for 30 minutes .The man eventually agreed to come down from the tower.

The man’s son spoke to Thai media…

“My father likes to drink alcohol heavily every day. During this Covid -19 situation he is very nervous as he doesn’t have enough money to pay his bills. He is willing to be ordained as a monk which is what some of the conversation was between him and Kasem over the phone.”

The man’s rescue comes on the heels of increased fears of suicidal behaviour in Thailand, stemming from Covid-19 related anxieties.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

515 test positive for Covid at construction site in Nonthaburi, mostly migrant workers

Jack Arthur

Published

5 hours ago

on

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

By

PHOTO: Coconuts.co

Another construction site, this time in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, has reported an outbreak of Covid-19 after active testing revealed 515 people infected with Covid-19, over half of the 959 total workers who were there and screened. The worksite, Sin0-Thai, has been ordered to close.

The majority of those who tested positive were asymptomatic, according to provincial health officials who performed the pro-active screening. This Covid-19 outbreak follows last week’s outbreak, also in a construction site in the nearby Lak Si district, for the Italy-Thai company, just south of the Don Mueang International Airport. It has already been closed down and the residents quarantined.

A small fraction of the infected were Thai nationals (43), with the rest being from Burmese (265) and Cambodians (207).

The sick workers are currently being treated in a field hospital in the province, while the non-infected are isolated in a housing facility for quarantine. Entering or leaving the facility is not allowed at the moment.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Continue Reading

North East

Thai healthcare workers use dance routine to cheer up quarantined village | VIDEO

Maya Taylor

Published

12 hours ago

on

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

By

PHOTO: TikTok/Pupu_Pupu555

Healthcare workers in the north-eastern province of Buriram have come up with a novel way to help residents in a closed-off village in Krasang district. The villagers in the Samet Moo 7 community have been sealed off from the outside world as a result of a Covid-19 outbreak. On Sunday, healthcare workers therefore decided to break into a dance routine to brighten their day.

The 4 workers, dressed in full personal protective equipment, including biohazard suits, launched into their dance routine, much to the amusement of local villagers waiting for Covid-19 testing. A video of the performance has found its way to TikTok, as these things do, and is now being enjoyed all over the country. According to Nation Thailand, the healthcare workers say they didn’t expect their routine to prove such a hit.

Tharapong Wongsirilertchon from Nong Teng Health Promoting Hospital, where the healthcare workers are employed, says their performance lightened the mood for the cut-off villagers. He says their enforced isolation should end in 14 days, provided no new infections are reported. It’s understood there are around 429 residents, across 206 households, that have been affected, since the village was cut off on May 16, following the discovery of 4 infections.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Continue Reading

Trending