Southern Thailand: Wet weather forecast from tropical cyclone Yaas
Heavy rain to very heavy rain is forecast for Southern Thailand from today until the end of the week. The rain, and the bad weather, is coming from the nort-moving Tropical Cyclone “Yaas”, which is currently situated over the Bay of Bengal, south of Bangladesh and heading for landfall on the Indian coast.
“Yaas” is heading in a North/Northwesterly direction and is clocking sustained winds around 95 kilometres per hour.
The storm is set to move over the coastal areas in India, close to the Bangladeshi border by late tomorrow or the day after. It is expected to strengthen and will continue to affect the Andaman Sea, Southern Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand as well.
Residents of South Thailand provinces such as Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket and Krabi, can expect heavy to very heavy rain for the rest of the week.
For the surfing crowd, strong waves are also predicted, climbing as high as 2 to 4 metres in the Andaman sea with accompanying thundershowers, 2 metre waves in the Upper Gulf of Thailand, but only 1 to 2 meters high waves in the Lower Gulf of Thailand.
SOURCE: The Bangkok Post
Thai industry body lobbies for better disposal system for used face masks
The Federation of Thai Industries is pushing for an improved disposal system for discarded face masks, pointing out that they are the new threat to the environment. Since the arrival of the pandemic in early 2020, the number of discarded face masks has shot up, with reports of masks in waterways already affecting animals.
Apiphop Phungchaikul from the FTI says there’s an urgent need for proper disposal measures to combat the negative impact on the environment and on people’s health.
“Used face masks must be destroyed in incinerators to prevent the risk of disease and someone re-using them.”
The Bangkok Post reports on a proposal to use red plastic bags specifically for the disposal of used face masks, as well as having designated areas for people to discard their masks. The FTI is working with the government on the measure, along with a number of initiatives to discourage people from r-eusing disposable masks. Apiphop is calling on the government to launch an education campaign encouraging people to dispose of their used masks in the dedicated bins.
As the Veterinary Medical Aquatic Animal Research Centre at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University joins calls for a proper disposal system, Apiphop says this needs to be done promptly due to how long face masks are likely to remain in use. He adds that in addition to the economic impact of disposable masks, the pandemic has led to an overall increase in plastic waste. This is due to the increase in food and drinks deliveries as more people stay at home.
“People order food and drinks through delivery services and waste has increased, but it’s necessary to help the government control the virus spread.”
Some environmental campaigners claim that, despite a number of retail giants and department stores pledging to no longer hand out single-use plastic bags from January 1, 2020, the initiative did not last long.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Asia holds 99 of the 100 most environmentally at-risk cities
If you live in 1 of the 100 most environmentally vulnerable cities in the world, then unless you live in Lima, Peru, we can guess what continent you’re on. According to a recent risk assessment study, 99 out of the top 100 most environmentally vulnerable cities are located in Asia with 80% of them in India or China alone. 1.5 billion people in 400 large cities worldwide are considered to be at high or extreme risk. Natural disasters and climate change, heatwaves, water shortages, and pollution that shortens the average life span are amongst the environmental risks facing people today.
Cities hold more than half the world’s population and are the financial drivers of a country’s economy, but most cities will continue to suffer worse and worse air quality, pollution, extreme weather, water scarcity, and other natural hazards. Asian cities are hard hit, with Karachi ranked 12th, Manila 71st, and Bangkok holding the 84th spot on the list of cities at risk environmentally.
Holding the uncoveted top spot on the list is the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, with frequent heatwaves, flooding, and pollution only increasing. New Delhi ranked second, joined by other Indian cities such as Chennai in 3rd, Agra in 6th, Kanpur in 10th, Jaipur in 22nd, Lucknow in 24th, and Mumbai in 27th. In total, 13 of the top 20 at-risk cities on the list are in India.
Indian cities also fill the entire top 20 list of urban areas housing over a million inhabitants with the worst air quality, with New Delhi ranking first. Every year a million people die in India due to air pollution with 7 million total deaths globally. A lot of the air pollution issues stem from burning coal and other fossil fuels.
Turning from the skies to the water, China holds 35 of the top 50 cities with the most water pollution plus 13 of the top 15 water-stressed cities. There is hope that China’s emerging middle class will push for a higher quality of life, rallying for cleaner air and water and persuading the government to act more environmentally responsible.
China’s government seems to be beginning to act, shutting down factories until they meet emission goals and taking other strong steps. India has a less cohesive economy and a government with a looser grip on industry, putting it at a disadvantage in tackling environmental issues.
The Middle East and North Africa are the regions most at risk of environmentally calamitous events outside of Asia. Focusing on global warming, sub-Saharan Africa holds 40 of the 45 most at-risk cities. Abidjan, Brazzaville, Freetown, Kigali, Mombasa, Monrovia and other large cities are vulnerable. Lagos and Kinshasa are the two cities in Africa with the largest populations and are included in the list of threatened cities.
Africa is in the unenviable position of being the continent that contributes the least to global warming and climate change but will suffer the most from the results which will bring heatwaves, increasingly bad droughts, flooding and more powerful storms. Large portions of the continent are not nearly prepared enough to deal with the resulting environmental disasters.
To compile the list of risk assessment environmentally for cities, researchers at Verisk Maplecroft looked at human vulnerability, the danger of extreme natural events, and how well the country could adapt to environmental change. They evaluated the livability and operational capacity of a city including its real estate assets and investment potential. The full report can be seen here.
SOURCE: Yahoo
It’s cicada season and America is preparing for billions to emerge after 17 years of hiding
Americans are preparing for billions of cicadas to emerge after spending 17 years underground. Some are thinking it’s their worst nightmare to see and hear the insects as they will undoubtedly swarm their yards and porches. Their semi-hard skin, that is shed, will also be a sight to see, if there are, indeed, billions coming out.
In Thailand, and most other countries, cicada season is just about here, with the deafening noises sure to grace the outdoor air. But Thai people are more accustomed to seeing Cicadas in food form. As it is a delicacy in the northeastern or Isaan areas of the country, the females are more prized as they are considered to have more meat. Cicadas are also used in traditional Chinese medicine formulations.
The arrival of the swaths of cicadas in the US is being called Brood X, as it features billions of cicada nymphs that will burst from the soil, shed their skin, mate, lay eggs and then die. And, the noise of the male cicadas trying to find a female to “make eggs with”, will be deafening. The last time Americans had to deal with a cicada invasion, was during George W Bush’s time as president.
For those interested in the arrival of cicadas, or who may want to eat them, there are websites and social media groups being dedicated to their arrival, which could be any day now. One person says just watching them morph into their adult form in under 1 hour is fascinating.
Another, who is more interested in using them for cooking, says there are websites that feature the insects in recipes. From mixing them with mushrooms or chocolate, or even frying them, it’s sure spark anyone’s curiosity as they sit inside, hearing and seeing billions of cicadas invade their lawns. Ranging from cicadas with mushrooms or with chocolate, there is something for everyone’s palate. Or at least, for those happy to eat bugs.
