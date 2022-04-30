Connect with us

Ukraine

Russia’s FM Sergei Lavrov warns US not to supply Ukraine with arms

Tim Newton

Published

 on 

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is urging the US and NATO to stop supplying Kyiv (capital of Ukraine) with arms.

“If the US and NATO are really interested in resolving the Ukraine crisis, then first of all they should wake up and stop supplying the Kyiv regime with arms and ammunition.”

Months into an invasion, the Russian army is now intensifying operations in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. Now over 2 months into the invasion, Russia’s short-term aim of capturing Kyiv and over-running the country has largely failed.

Despite the protracted invasion, huge human loss on both sides and a growing list of Russian war atrocities, the Russian FM told China’s official Xinhua news agency that the “special military operation… is proceeding strictly according to plan”.

Since the invasion on February 24, Western nations have imposed strict economic sanctions that have largely cut Russia’s financial sector off from the rest of the world. The ruble has tumbled against world currencies and Russia finds itself increasingly cut off in a new, self-imposed Cold War.

In the interview with Xinhua, FM Lavrov claims Russia can “retool its economy” to guard against potential “unlawful hostilities”.

He says Russia is now focussing on “moving away from the US dollar” and relying less on imports, boosting its tech independence and .becoming more self-reliant.

He says that Russia has been working on a “de-dollarisation” (US dollars) policy for several years working with China and India to “conduct payments in other currencies”.

China, whilst not openly supporting the invasion, has avoided the volley of international condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, defending the two countries’ “firm friendship”. Reporting on Chinese state media has often echoed Russian propaganda about the war.

And in the latest news, new images of a sprawling mass grave near Mariupol, in southern Ukraine, are underscoring the scope of the devastation in the port city. On Thursday it was estimated that were just a few thousand Ukrainians holding out against the Russian bombardment. Ukrainian officials estimate that 20,000 Mariupol civilians have died since the invasion started.

Satellite images indicate what appeared to be mass graves near the port city, and local officials claim 9,000 Ukrainian civilians have been buried there in an effort to conceal the slaughter taking place in the brutal siege.

US President Biden has now promised the Ukraine government an additional US$800 million in military assistance, saying “the war was entering a critical window”.

Meanwhile Russia has now banned the UK PM Boris Johnson and other senior British ministers from entering Russia, citing the “UK’s hostile stance on the war in Ukraine”.

The Russian FM complained of the UK government’s “unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for containing our country and strangling the domestic economy”.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who’s ended up on the list herself, says the UK government will remain “resolute in its support for Ukraine despite the move”.

Back in March, Moscow imposed a similar ban against US President Joe Biden.

The full list of banned ministers from the UK includes…

• PM Boris Johnson

• Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

• Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

• Deputy PM, Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice Dominic Raab

• Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps

• Home Secretary Priti Patel

• The Chancellor Rishi Sunak

• Minister for Entrepreneurship, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng

• Minister for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries

• Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey

• First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon

• Attorney General for England and Wales and advocate general for Northern Ireland Suella Braverman

• Conservative MP and former PM Theresa May

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Rookiescot
    2022-04-30 17:10
    Does anyone still listen to Lavrov? I suspect not. However it sounds like a desperate plea for the west to stop supplying the Ukraine because it means Czar Putin and his thugs can't win.
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-04-30 17:19
    How does get out of the Ukraine and pay reparations to the country for the destruction you made sound? or- Suck ME! Sorry for the semi vulgarity but I am so tired of these Russian war mongers. How about this:…
    image
    Fanta
    2022-04-30 17:23
    12 minutes ago, Rookiescot said: However it sounds like a desperate plea for the west to stop supplying the Ukraine because it means Czar Putin and his thugs can't win. Or urging them to stop delaying the inevitable/got to explain…
    image
    Rookiescot
    2022-04-30 17:29
    2 minutes ago, Fanta said: Or urging them to stop delaying the inevitable? I think if the total Donbass region falls under Russian control only then we can clearly judge what Russia really intends to do by seeing their next…
    image
    Chatogaster
    2022-04-30 18:28
    Every now and then, I'm sufficiently annoyed by Thaiger's style of reporting (speculation, sensationalism, superficiality, brain-dead rewrites, silly mistakes, …) to hit the "Quote article"-button. This article, however, is reporting facts without putting any noticeable spin on them, it…
    Tim Newton

    Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2011. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 42 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program (public radio Australia), presented over 11,000 radio news bulletins, 3,950 in Thailand alone, hosted 1050 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. He also reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand. As founder of The Thaiger in 2016, Tim is the current English Content Manager for the company, based in their Bangkok HQ.

      Trending