Ukraine
Russia’s FM Sergei Lavrov warns US not to supply Ukraine with arms
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is urging the US and NATO to stop supplying Kyiv (capital of Ukraine) with arms.
“If the US and NATO are really interested in resolving the Ukraine crisis, then first of all they should wake up and stop supplying the Kyiv regime with arms and ammunition.”
Months into an invasion, the Russian army is now intensifying operations in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. Now over 2 months into the invasion, Russia’s short-term aim of capturing Kyiv and over-running the country has largely failed.
Despite the protracted invasion, huge human loss on both sides and a growing list of Russian war atrocities, the Russian FM told China’s official Xinhua news agency that the “special military operation… is proceeding strictly according to plan”.
Since the invasion on February 24, Western nations have imposed strict economic sanctions that have largely cut Russia’s financial sector off from the rest of the world. The ruble has tumbled against world currencies and Russia finds itself increasingly cut off in a new, self-imposed Cold War.
In the interview with Xinhua, FM Lavrov claims Russia can “retool its economy” to guard against potential “unlawful hostilities”.
He says Russia is now focussing on “moving away from the US dollar” and relying less on imports, boosting its tech independence and .becoming more self-reliant.
He says that Russia has been working on a “de-dollarisation” (US dollars) policy for several years working with China and India to “conduct payments in other currencies”.
China, whilst not openly supporting the invasion, has avoided the volley of international condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, defending the two countries’ “firm friendship”. Reporting on Chinese state media has often echoed Russian propaganda about the war.
And in the latest news, new images of a sprawling mass grave near Mariupol, in southern Ukraine, are underscoring the scope of the devastation in the port city. On Thursday it was estimated that were just a few thousand Ukrainians holding out against the Russian bombardment. Ukrainian officials estimate that 20,000 Mariupol civilians have died since the invasion started.
Satellite images indicate what appeared to be mass graves near the port city, and local officials claim 9,000 Ukrainian civilians have been buried there in an effort to conceal the slaughter taking place in the brutal siege.
US President Biden has now promised the Ukraine government an additional US$800 million in military assistance, saying “the war was entering a critical window”.
Meanwhile Russia has now banned the UK PM Boris Johnson and other senior British ministers from entering Russia, citing the “UK’s hostile stance on the war in Ukraine”.
The Russian FM complained of the UK government’s “unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for containing our country and strangling the domestic economy”.
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who’s ended up on the list herself, says the UK government will remain “resolute in its support for Ukraine despite the move”.
Back in March, Moscow imposed a similar ban against US President Joe Biden.
The full list of banned ministers from the UK includes…
• PM Boris Johnson
• Foreign Secretary Liz Truss
• Defence Secretary Ben Wallace
• Deputy PM, Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice Dominic Raab
• Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps
• Home Secretary Priti Patel
• The Chancellor Rishi Sunak
• Minister for Entrepreneurship, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng
• Minister for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries
• Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey
• First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon
• Attorney General for England and Wales and advocate general for Northern Ireland Suella Braverman
• Conservative MP and former PM Theresa May
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai Navy seamen discharge follows investigation over trainee hazing
Official promises to give Phuket’s sea gypsies housing
Pattaya drug party busted with Thai, Burmese and Chinese nationals
Dine in Sears & Co., Phuket’s best beachfront bar and grill
New seafood festival debuts in Pattaya
Travelling to Thailand, Censorship & Freedom of Speech | Thaiger Bites
Russia’s FM Sergei Lavrov warns US not to supply Ukraine with arms
Days before curfew eases, Pattaya police raid ‘restaurant’ at 11:30pm over alcohol
Thailand tourism authorities want to attract 1 million tourists a month in final quarter
Phuket police and park officers rescue American lost in jungle
Police keep Pattaya’s Walking Street safe after reopening to cars
Woman in northern Thailand allegedly planned to have husband killed
Is Thailand no longer a tourist favourite | Thailand Weekend Update
Employers in Thailand object to raising minimum wage
Southeast Asia is finally seeing visitors again
Thailand News Today | US consulate in Chiang Mai denies covert military activities
No more tests required for fully vaccinated travellers to Thailand after May 1
Have a furry friend? Here is a list of pet-friendly condos in Bangkok
Airlines raise concerns over Thailand’s 300-baht tourism fee, coming in Q3
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for Thailand Pass to be ditched from June
Pattaya tourist found dead in rental room
Tangmo: Police conclude Thai actress died of ‘recklessness’, 6 suspects charged
Thailand Pass might be dropped by June 1
UPDATE: Corpse found floating in Gulf of Thailand
Country with biggest penis size revealed… it’s not Thailand
Tourism to Thailand is increasing, but still has nothing on pre-pandemic levels
All Thailand-Myanmar border checkpoints closed, massively affecting trade
1,000 Thai students fail exams due to ‘misunderstanding’
Young Thai woman missing for 1 year makes contact with family
New Thailand Pass rules and registration coming up
UPDATE: Policeman who killed eye doctor at Bangkok zebra crossing out on bail
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Education3 days ago
Stay in Thailand by studying at ALA Language School
- Thailand1 day ago
Airlines raise concerns over Thailand’s 300-baht tourism fee, coming in Q3
- Dentists2 days ago
Get the best quality dental treatment at Edelweiss Dental House
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand Pass might be dropped by June 1
- Crime3 days ago
UPDATE: Corpse found floating in Gulf of Thailand
- Thailand3 days ago
New Thailand Pass rules and registration coming up
- Eastern Thailand3 days ago
As tourists return, Pattaya’s Walking Street set to close to cars again
- Patong3 days ago
Travel Guide: A brief history of the sex industry in Thailand
Recent comments: