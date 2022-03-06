Amidst boycott of Russia, Putin threatens Ukrainian ‘statehood’

Amidst a boycott of Russia by several international corporations, Russian president Vladimir Putin threatened the existence of Ukrainian statehood yesterday.

“The current (Ukrainian) authorities must understand that if they continue to do what they are doing, they are putting in question the future of Ukrainian statehood”.

The most recent high profile boycott of Russia involves Mastercard and Visa suspending operations in the country. Perhaps the most high profile boycott is FIFA banning Russia from qualifying for the World Cup. But several other corporations have also halted operations in the country. This includes luxury brands LVMH, Hermes, and Chanel.

Putin also threatened NATO, claiming that if NATO imposes a no-fly zone in the Ukraine, there will be “colossal and catastrophic consequences” for the whole world.

Meanwhile, Ukrainians say Russia’s military is attacking civilian areas including schools and churches. One man in a northern Ukrainian town told AFP he saw bodies all over the ground while in line at a pharmacy. The UN claims that more than 1.2 million Ukrainians have fled the Ukraine to neighbouring countries.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post