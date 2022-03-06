Connect with us

Thailand

Walkway connecting Bangkok parks will be renovated in September

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

A walkway connecting Bangkok’s Lumpini and Benjakitti parks will be renovated in September. The walkway was first built in 1999. The renovation will give it better biking and running lanes, with flowers lining the sides. There will even be a park, as well as a rest area.

The walkway is being referred to as the ‘green bridge’, and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says it’s meant to be a landmark for Bangkok. City Hall said it allocated 260 million baht to renovate the walkway. The BMA announced today that the renovation will begin this month.

The walkway used to be known as a ‘twilight zone’ due to its poor lighting. The BMA then approached the Urban Design and Development Centre for help. Eventually, the UDDC started meeting with local communities to ask how the bridge could be improved. The goal was to improve public space for them, as well as people passing by who were not from the community.

In the design for the upgraded bridge, lighting has been added to make it safer. In 2021, Thai PBS reported that the bridge couldn’t be made wheelchair friendly because of budget limitations.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Thai PBS World

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Guest1
    2022-03-06 19:54
    7 minutes ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: No, it doesn't have a roof and I haven't seen it mentioned in their plan. The easy things, no one is thinking about. Sun roofs are also a rain shade, win/win
    image
    DoUKnowWhoIAm
    2022-03-06 19:57
    1 minute ago, Guest1 said: The easy things, no one is thinking about. Sun roofs are also a rain shade, win/win I agree, it sure would've increased the usage.
    image
    JJJ
    2022-03-06 21:21
    How much end to end traffic is there between both parks? it seems like a really long walk. And it’s through low density residential area right? Do people really go to Lumpini and think oh I really want to go…
    image
    Guest1
    2022-03-06 22:13
    54 minutes ago, JJJ said: If the first connection didn’t generate any demand, why would the second design? There is a much bigger ask for running, walking, biking options, as there was in 1999. Or before Covid came to town!…
    image
    Scribble
    2022-03-06 23:12
    I have been to the green bridge a few times. The part near the Lumphini end is quite interesting with the closeness of the rooftops and various real Thai soi's to nosey into from above. It's always busy with Thai…
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

      Trending