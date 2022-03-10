Phuket boat tour business begs government to stop fuel price spike

A speedboat tour company in Phuket is begging the government to not allow fuel prices to spike. The company, Nikorn Marine Tour Phuket, offers tourists group boat trips, as well as private trips. It also offers beach parties, but its main services require boats. The company’s CEO told The Phuket News yesterday that after Covid-19 had already hit marine tourism hard, fuel prices have now doubled. She said it used to be 20 baht per litre.

“Please prevent further rises in the price of fuel from getting any higher so that marine operators who are directly affected can continue to operate”.

Even though oil prices have jumped, the company can’t raise service prices as it will deter tourists from buying them. Tourists have less money to spend due to Covid-19. The CEO pleaded with the government to at least help businesses with the rising costs.

Boat tour companies aren’t the only groups in Thailand being impacted by rising fuel prices right now. In February, angry truck drivers threatened to camp out in front of Thailand’s energy ministry if the ministry didn’t lower prices in seven days. The chairman of the Land Transport Federation of Thailand said if the minister doesn’t lower the diesel price, the LTFT might raise transport fees by 15-20%. Yesterday, the Thai government vowed to not let the price of duel go over 30 baht per litre.

SOURCE: The Phuket News | Nikorn Marine Tour Phuket | Thai PBS World