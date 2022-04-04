Top 5 hotels you should stay in Chiang Rai 2022

While many of us who love Thailand have heard of Chiang Mai, we often overlook the yet another beautiful province of Chiang Rai. Thailand’s hidden gem is located just 3 hour drive away from Chiang Mai and a few miles south of the Golden Triangle (Thailand, Laos and Myanmar border). Relatively isolated from other populated attractions, Chiang Rai is a destination of distinct forms of culture, cuisine, architecture, attractions and many more. Of course, lodging in the perfect accommodation is essential to heighten your experience in this marvellous city. Here are the top 5 hotels which will complete your vacation at Chiang Rai!

Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle

Have you ever heard of ‘glamping’? A portmanteau of ‘glamourous’ and ‘camping’ (yes, you guessed it), glamping is outdoor camping with all the amenities! If this is new to you, you definitely should experience it, especially in Chiang Rai. The Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle is the epitome of being one with nature; you are ‘glamping’ in the middle of the mesmerizing bamboo jungle. If you want to delve deeper into flora and fauna, the hotel even offers excursions to see rescue elephants and trekking through bamboo jungles.

Your tent-like room comes with a minibar and a private balcony displaying the unrivalled view of mother nature. What’s more, there is a custom-made wooden hot tub to complement your experience. Dining options include Thai, Laotian, Burmese and Western cuisines that represent the hotel’s location in the Golden Triangle. One of the most eco-friendly hotels in Thailand, the hotel provides you with an opportunity to immerse yourself in nature.

Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp Resort

With beautiful views of Thailand, Myanmar and Laos, you will be lost for words at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp Resort. Nestled in a bamboo forest along with lush gardens and rice paddies, it’s easy to see why this exotic hotel is one of the best hotel to stay at in Chiang Rai.

You will not run out of things to do at this luxury hotel. Swim in the infinity pool overlooking the jungle. Spa in the wilderness. Bond with elephants in the Mahout camp. The hotel is home to an award-winning elephant camp, scientific research and conservation programme. To experience it all, you can get the all-inclusive package which includes all these activities. Otherwise, you can take yoga classes, go cycling, or ride a longtail boat down the Mekong River!

Athiya the Hidden Court Chiang Saen Boutique Hotel

The unique hotel is located in Chiang Saen, a district well-known for The Temple of the Teak Forest in Chiang Rai. Perfectly representing the area’s culture, 90% of the hotel is made with teak! As soon as you step into the hotel, you will be greeted by the homely ambience rich in Thai culture.

Athi Ton Kaew, a 700-year-old ancient temple, is only a short walk away. After a full day of discovering everything Chiang Saen has to offer, you may rest around our pool area or catch the sunset. A family-owned business, you can expect cosiness and authenticity.

Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort

Of course, we must not leave out one of the finest hotels in Chiang Rai- Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort. Located on the Mae Kok river banks, you are granted ultimate privacy and relaxation. Moreover, the hotel includes all the facilities- a spa, gym, pool, restaurants and bar.

Each spacious room features contemporary designs, high-end bathrooms and plush bedding. The hotel is up to par with its price per night as the amenities are flawless. Also, you should not miss out on the delicious Italian and international cuisines on-site at the hotel’s restaurants!

The Riverie by Katatani

Are you looking for luxury and exclusivity to unwind and rejuvenate in Chiang Rai? The Riverie by Katatani might grant your wish- the hotel has immaculate gardens and large romantic pools and is located on an island amid the Kok River. But worry not, you’re only 20 minutes away from the city centre to shop or explore. So, have the best of both worlds!

The interior at The Riverie is something to marvel at. Each room has crisp white linens with a contemporary lotus flower pot design on each bed’s headboard, symbolizing riches and success, not to mention the big windows encompassing the river view. There are three restaurants- Thai, Chinese, and a steakhouse- and two bars in the hotel, so don’t bother travelling far to indulge in sumptuous delicacies.

Chiang Rai, Thailand’s northernmost region, is known for its stunning scenery and unspoiled wildlife. Not far away from the Golden Triangle, some of these hotels even give you an exceptional view of the three countries- Thailand, Myanmar and Laos. Finding the perfect hotel for you and your loved ones can be a hassle, but these five hotels will give you an unforgettable experience. So, book your stay at one of these hotels now!

