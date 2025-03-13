Tourism boom drives residential-led hospitality investments in Phuket

Tourism boom drives residential-led hospitality investments in Phuket
Thailand’s tourism boom is driving lifestyle investments as traveller traffic morphs into a desire to stay longer in the country. The number one beneficiary is Phuket, where arrivals continue to soar with a 23% increase in 2024 compared to the previous year for a total of 8.65 million arrivals registered at Phuket International Airport.

The key trend emerging, according to a new report by leading hospitality and real estate consultancy, C9 Hotelworks, focuses on the rental market which is seeing a significant uptick in levels of investment from regional Asia markets into resort-style condominium units in prime areas.

The report detailed that the shift we are seeing stems from tourism driving a long-stay rental market on the island. This is the destination’s marketing funnel for a residential-led hospitality market and regional buyers from Thailand, Singapore, and Hong Kong are leading the way.

The surge in interest in lifestyle investments is not lost on some of the island’s most successful developers with Hong Kong’s Lan Kwai Fong (LKF) Group, famed for its Andara Resort & Villas development in Kamala, launching a sister brand, Sudara, in the hot spot beach district of Bangtao.

Sudara Residences Phuket is an example of the new generation of resort-style projects attracting regional buyers looking for lifestyle options and rental returns. It offers 220 bright one- to three-bedroom residences ranging from 52 to 144 square metres in size, including options with private pools.

Sudara Residences Phuket

Sudara’s main clubhouse, the Pavilion, features outdoor pools, an alfresco lounge with cabanas, a kids’ club, fitness centre, Silk café, yoga space, and co-working areas, all supported by management and concierge services from the ultra-luxury Andara Resort & Villas. The project is said to be completed by 2027.

Doctor Allan Zeman, Chairman and Founder of LKF Group spoke briefly on the momentum of Thailand’s tourism boom, especially down south in Phuket.

“Our Thai investment story started with Andara and we have now come full circle. We went from property to hospitality and now back to residential with Sudara. We see Thailand’s tourism momentum as a key catalyst for growth to capture the two synergies of hospitality and residential, and the increase in regional buyers is playing a key role in our success.”

Dr Allan Zeman, Chairman and Founder of the Lan Kwai Fong Group

Phuket is experiencing strong demand from Asian buyers, particularly in Hong Kong, where the LKF Group is headquartered. Sudara Residences Phuket reports that most regional sales come from Asia-based locals and expatriates, primarily driven by affordability and accessibility.

C9 Hotelworks’ report reveals that for the equivalent price of a two-bedroom condo in Singapore, investors can snap up a five-bedroom pool villa in Phuket, while a luxury car is approximately 60% less expensive in Thailand.

For families, international school fees are on average 42% lower in Phuket than in Singapore. With high taxation and stamp duty on second homes in Singapore, and almost 150 weekly flights now operating the two-hour hop between Singapore and Phuket, the advantages of resettlement or investment on the shores of the Andaman Sea are clear.

Our forecast is that global and regional migration trends are going to continue to fuel growth in investment properties. In a volatile marketplace, investment flight to Thailand is often considered as a safe haven, an attractive long-term proposition with people looking for recurring yields and stabilised returns from long-term rentals.

Press release

