Travel
City Guide: 5 Hotels for travellers near Suvarnabhumi International Airport
Thailand has opened up to international travellers and more people are visiting for business and leisure. Booking a hotel near the airport has many conveniences, especially for businessmen and those who have to catch a layover flight.
Suvarnabhumi International Airport is the main airport in the Big Mango and you’re likely to pass through it, whether you’re flying internationally or catching a domestic flight. So to make your trip go smoother, here are our Top 5 hotels near Suvarnabhumi airport.
1. Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport
The Novotel Bangkok Airport Hotel is an excellent choice for travellers in Bangkok, whether you’re visiting for a business trip or a short layover.
It’s less than a 5 minute walk from the hotel to the airport through an air conditioned walkway. The Airport Rail Link is located below, providing easy access to the Skytrain (BTS) and Metro (MRT), as well as central Bangkok and its key business districts.
Number of rooms: 612
Location: Google Maps
Book here now.
2. The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi
The Park Nine is only 4.5 kilometres away. The hotel provides a complimentary shuttle service for guests, with frequent departures every two hours.
Guests can choose between two dining options at the hotel. Cuppers, for example, is a café for those who enjoy a robust cup of coffee and a delicious display of fresh pastries and desserts. Eat, Drink, Love is an all-day dining spot. EDL’s chefs have developed their signature cuisine from a fusion of flavours in which Thai flavors are mixed with various international dishes.
Opposite Park Nine Hotel is Robinsons Lat Krabang shopping mall and Paseo mall. They’re both very accessible and convenient for guests to visit for a quick meal, or some light shopping. Ladkrabang Airport Rail Link is 3.4 kilometres from the hotel if you wish to visit Bangkok’s city centre.
Number of rooms: 114
Location: Google Maps
Book here now.
3. Divalux Resort and Spa Bangkok
Divalux Resort & Spa is only 20 minutes from Suvarnabhumi International Airport. Catching a taxi in Bangkok can be a stressful experience, so this is a great place to relax and unwind after your trip. Divalux Resort & Spa, located near the airport, provides shuttle bus services.
Praan Spa is right inside the resort. The services include face massages, Thai massages, foot massages, aroma massages, Onsen baths and steam rooms. No site is completed without the best dining experience. It serves everything from traditional Western food to the most authentic Asian dishes.
Number of rooms: 372
Location: Google Maps
Book here now.
4. Canalis Suvarnabhumi Hotel
Canalis has an urban aesthetic with a modern design complemented by comprehensive facilities and good service from the staff. It’s a short drive to Suvarnabhumi International Airport and The Airport Link Lad Krabang Station.
Canalis Airport Hotel provides the most demanding business and leisure guests with a wide range of selected services and facilities, including their delicious Breakfast Pantry and a private meeting space.
Central Village is a good place to visit for anyone who wants to do some shopping. It’s an outlet with 130 stores offering good deals for every guest.
Number of rooms: 226
Location: Google Maps
Book here now.
5. Siam Mandarina Hotel
The shuttle service between the Siam Mandarina Hotel and Suvarnabhumi Airport is available 24 hours per day.
Siam Mandarina Hotel is designed with a mixture of modern Mandarin aesthetics and traditional Thai culture; it’s modern without losing a classic touch.
Enjoy a variety of flavours from buffet to a la carte, from Asian to European, providing you more than 100 delicious international dishes all day long at their Diamond Restaurant. As for coffee lovers, their Hasme Cafe Bar is a can’t miss. A comfortable all-day restaurant featuring high-quality signature waffles, fusion cuisine and speciality coffee.
Location: Google Maps
Book here now.
