Content creators should not miss all included at GUMP Ari.

First of all, from last week we collected coffee shops for everyone. As you all have probably seen, the Ari area has many interesting places. Today we are going to talk about another interesting place that is suitable for lifestyle, eating, drinking, shopping, chilling, and pleasing people who like to take photos, named “GUMP’s Ari Community Space”, altogether in this place.

For food lovers, Zumoso Yum Bistro & Bar.

A restaurant suitable for people who like spicy food. Emphasis on outstanding Thai food. Zumoso Yum Bistro and Bar is located on the 2nd floor of Gump’s Ari. Zumoso is Spanish for the juiciness of the fruit. Besides the delicious food, The overall atmosphere of the shop is also modern, with both indoor and outdoor areas.

Zumoso Yum Bistro and Bar

Open every day as usual from 10:30 – 22:00

Contact number : 065 656 5659

Facebook : Zumoso.yum

Next, the dessert cafe. Fuu.Soufflepancake

Fuu.Soufflepancake cafe, sent directly from Chiang Mai to Ari. The shop is located in Gump’s Ari, 1st floor, where the shop focuses on creating a Homemade Souffle Pancake menu. The interior is decorated with bright color shade. Focus on white and yellow in Japanese style, ready-to-serve homemade food and drink menus for you to take beautiful photos, suitable for girls and cafe lovers should not miss it !!

Fuu.Soufflepancake cafe

Open everyday as usual from 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM.

Contact number : 088 956 4656

Facebook : Fuu.Soufflepancake

PURE scoop ice cream shop

The ice cream shop was next to the Pleased Yogurt Shop. The ice cream shop focuses on easy eating, and small seating, but has a variety of menus to try which are freshly ice cream in a scoop or served with a waffle cone with many more toppings or can take it away to your place. The shop has very cute decorations. Girls who like to take cute photos and want to have delicious homemade ice cream, must come and try this shop.

Pure scoop is open daily from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM.

Facebook : PURE SCOOP ICE CREAM

Contact number : 082 550 5924

Shoppers must stop here at the Merry teddy shop.

A shop that collects all kinds of cute things. Besides the products, the shop is designed to be decorated in bright pastel white tones with many chic accessories. The store has a wide variety of products to choose from. Whether it is postcards and stickers of the artist’s work to Korean style decorations. It is a must-see shop that Ladies who visit Gump’s Ari, don’t miss out on.

Merry Teddy Shop is open everyday from 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM.

Facebook : Merryteddystore

Whoever comes to Gump’s can’t miss this shop with Fat & Angry 2Fl. Gump’s Ari.

It is a place for American teenagers. FAT & angry, a chic American 50s style. The burger restaurant is decorated with colorful tones. It gives an enjoyable feeling in the 50’s style, and is very photogenic. The interior of the shop is decorated with wall posters to make it look like in a retro movie that we used to see. The restaurant focuses on burgers, fries, and milkshakes. It is a blend of milk and full flavor ice cream. The real milk taste and the taste of ice cream blend together perfectly. For anyone who loves American culture, fascinated by the style of the 50s. You shouldn’t miss Fat & angry, Ari branch. In addition, this shop is also used as a filming location for BURGUNDY’s music video. Everyone can see the atmosphere at the MV to make a decision before going to use the service as well.

Fat & Angry Shop is open everyday from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

Facebook: Fats and Angry

The last one, with a chic hair salon, 𝐃𝐎𝐍’T 𝐓𝐄𝐋𝐋 𝐌𝐀𝐌𝐀 𝐀𝐑𝐈

𝐃𝐎𝐍’T 𝐓𝐄𝐋𝐋 𝐌𝐀𝐌𝐀 Hair Salon is located at GUMP’s Ari Community Space on the 2nd floor. In addition to going to do hair here, you can also go take pictures for posting in your social media. There are a lot of promotions in the shop. And the quality comes with a reasonable price. Which can follow various promotions on his page below.

DON’T TELL MAMA is open daily from 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM.

Facebook : DON’T TELL MAMA

Contact number : 094 745 4596

Don’t forget to try to use the service. You won’t be disappointed for sure.

For anyone who is reading up to here, I would like to say that all of these are just parts of all shops in the GUMP’s Ari Community Space project. Eating or even beautifying, I can say that GUMP’s has a lot of shops and in addition, GUMP’s has many activities, whether it is the latest activities that opens space for new artists to perform music for free!!!

Which everyone can follow good activities like this on the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/GumpsAri And can contact via GUMP’s at

Line : gump_ari call 0808945535

Location : In the center of Ari Soi 4, North side, Samsen Nai, Phaya Thai District, Bangkok Province

How to get there: BTS Ari, exit 3 and walk about 450 meters. No parking.

Opening hours : 10:00 – 20:00 (Monday – Friday)