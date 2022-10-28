Bangkok Travel
Content creators should not miss all included at GUMP Ari.
First of all, from last week we collected coffee shops for everyone. As you all have probably seen, the Ari area has many interesting places. Today we are going to talk about another interesting place that is suitable for lifestyle, eating, drinking, shopping, chilling, and pleasing people who like to take photos, named “GUMP’s Ari Community Space”, altogether in this place.
For food lovers, Zumoso Yum Bistro & Bar.
A restaurant suitable for people who like spicy food. Emphasis on outstanding Thai food. Zumoso Yum Bistro and Bar is located on the 2nd floor of Gump’s Ari. Zumoso is Spanish for the juiciness of the fruit. Besides the delicious food, The overall atmosphere of the shop is also modern, with both indoor and outdoor areas.
Zumoso Yum Bistro and Bar
Open every day as usual from 10:30 – 22:00
Contact number : 065 656 5659
Facebook : Zumoso.yum
Next, the dessert cafe. Fuu.Soufflepancake
Fuu.Soufflepancake cafe, sent directly from Chiang Mai to Ari. The shop is located in Gump’s Ari, 1st floor, where the shop focuses on creating a Homemade Souffle Pancake menu. The interior is decorated with bright color shade. Focus on white and yellow in Japanese style, ready-to-serve homemade food and drink menus for you to take beautiful photos, suitable for girls and cafe lovers should not miss it !!
Fuu.Soufflepancake cafe
Open everyday as usual from 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM.
Contact number : 088 956 4656
Facebook : Fuu.Soufflepancake
PURE scoop ice cream shop
The ice cream shop was next to the Pleased Yogurt Shop. The ice cream shop focuses on easy eating, and small seating, but has a variety of menus to try which are freshly ice cream in a scoop or served with a waffle cone with many more toppings or can take it away to your place. The shop has very cute decorations. Girls who like to take cute photos and want to have delicious homemade ice cream, must come and try this shop.
Pure scoop is open daily from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM.
Facebook : PURE SCOOP ICE CREAM
Contact number : 082 550 5924
Shoppers must stop here at the Merry teddy shop.
A shop that collects all kinds of cute things. Besides the products, the shop is designed to be decorated in bright pastel white tones with many chic accessories. The store has a wide variety of products to choose from. Whether it is postcards and stickers of the artist’s work to Korean style decorations. It is a must-see shop that Ladies who visit Gump’s Ari, don’t miss out on.
Merry Teddy Shop is open everyday from 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM.
Facebook : Merryteddystore
Whoever comes to Gump’s can’t miss this shop with Fat & Angry 2Fl. Gump’s Ari.
It is a place for American teenagers. FAT & angry, a chic American 50s style. The burger restaurant is decorated with colorful tones. It gives an enjoyable feeling in the 50’s style, and is very photogenic. The interior of the shop is decorated with wall posters to make it look like in a retro movie that we used to see. The restaurant focuses on burgers, fries, and milkshakes. It is a blend of milk and full flavor ice cream. The real milk taste and the taste of ice cream blend together perfectly. For anyone who loves American culture, fascinated by the style of the 50s. You shouldn’t miss Fat & angry, Ari branch. In addition, this shop is also used as a filming location for BURGUNDY’s music video. Everyone can see the atmosphere at the MV to make a decision before going to use the service as well.
Fat & Angry Shop is open everyday from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM.
Facebook: Fats and Angry
The last one, with a chic hair salon, 𝐃𝐎𝐍’T 𝐓𝐄𝐋𝐋 𝐌𝐀𝐌𝐀 𝐀𝐑𝐈
𝐃𝐎𝐍’T 𝐓𝐄𝐋𝐋 𝐌𝐀𝐌𝐀 Hair Salon is located at GUMP’s Ari Community Space on the 2nd floor. In addition to going to do hair here, you can also go take pictures for posting in your social media. There are a lot of promotions in the shop. And the quality comes with a reasonable price. Which can follow various promotions on his page below.
DON’T TELL MAMA is open daily from 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM.
Facebook : DON’T TELL MAMA
Contact number : 094 745 4596
Don’t forget to try to use the service. You won’t be disappointed for sure.
For anyone who is reading up to here, I would like to say that all of these are just parts of all shops in the GUMP’s Ari Community Space project. Eating or even beautifying, I can say that GUMP’s has a lot of shops and in addition, GUMP’s has many activities, whether it is the latest activities that opens space for new artists to perform music for free!!!
Which everyone can follow good activities like this on the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/GumpsAri And can contact via GUMP’s at
Line : gump_ari call 0808945535
Location : In the center of Ari Soi 4, North side, Samsen Nai, Phaya Thai District, Bangkok Province
How to get there: BTS Ari, exit 3 and walk about 450 meters. No parking.
Opening hours : 10:00 – 20:00 (Monday – Friday)
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Content creators should not miss all included at GUMP Ari.
Thailand News Today | Thailand will officially enter winter tomorrow
Thai policeman & govt official arrested for selling personal info to scam call centre
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Police say US gunman’s weapon was taken from him a week before attack
Airlines ramp up Chiang Mai flights in time for High Season in Thailand
Stockholm’s fugitive king cobra found hiding in wall cavity
Gamblers allegedly cheated & attacked at casino in Bangkok
Pervert in Singapore pretended to be female gynaecologist to get nude pics
Thai police seize drug kingpin’s luxury Bangkok house on Facebook Live
Police raid Bangkok clinic with unhealthy attitude to sex workers
China’s ‘secret police stations’ anger Canada, Netherlands
Thais in top 5 most anxious, stressed nations in the world, says Gallup book
Foreign diving instructor rescued off Phuket
Malaysian man arrested in Bangkok for smuggling liquor
Soon-to-be bride tragically killed in car crash in central Thailand
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station
Missing Russian’s body found at sea near Patong Beach
Angry elephant smashes pickup truck windscreen in northeast Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Cultural Activities3 days ago
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
- Indonesia2 days ago
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
- Property News3 days ago
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
- Food2 days ago
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
- Guides1 day ago
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
- Best Bites1 day ago
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
- Crime2 days ago
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
- Crime2 days ago
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya