Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand | The Thaiger

Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
There will be bumps along the way between your visits to the beach, bar and immigration office (sometimes the bumps will be at the beach, bar and immigration office). Expat life is what you make of it here in the Land of Smiles. Moaning about it never helps but accepting the bumps is part of the adventure. Here are our Top Ten Hard Truths for expats in Thailand.
1. Visas can be a pain in the neck
You have plenty of options but the options never quite fit into your line of work or expectations. But between the Non-B visa, ‘Retirement’ visa, Education visa, Tourist visa, Elite visa and Smart visa, along with a few visa runs and trips to your local immigration office, you can usually fernangle a long-term stay in Thailand (yes, we know we used nick names for some of the visas).
One way or the other you will need to keep your paperwork up to date as the fines and penalties for over-stays and visa problems can be quite harsh and difficult to negotiate your way around these days. There’s plenty of good information on the net about visas but, despite what you read, interpretation may be different on the day you visit the local office and depending who you end up speaking too.
At the end of the day, ask yourself how difficult is it for Thai citizens to live in your country…
2. You call it corrupt, they call it business
You are a guest in a foreign country. Thailand has a long history of independence and hasn’t been tainted with a lot of western influence. Unlike Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia. Philippines and India (just to list a few countries around Thailand), there has never been western colonisation of the Kingdom. And most Thais will be delighted to remind you of this proud fact. The down-side is that your perception of western efficiencies and customs are going to be challenged whenever you want to do just about anything.
There will be times when you will be asked, or invited, to put your hand in your pocket to get something happening – it could be a building project, a visa, getting your accounting done or getting a signature on a contract.
If you are running a business in Thailand you’ll be invited to ‘contribute’ more often than if you’re just living the single life here. Be shocked, be angry, be determined to point out your issues with corruption – it’s not going to change a system and business culture that’s been in place for generations and unlikely to change much during your time in the Kingdom.
The laws and penalties are changing but the customs will take generations to catch up.
Speaking of business…
3. Thais love paperwork
Thais and Thai bureaucracy loves paperwork. You will be bewildered by the amount of paperwork generated for the most simple tasks. We’ve decided that there must be a huge building somewhere in Thailand that just holds mountains of paperwork that will never, ever be seen again. Despite computers, modern banking and the concept of the ‘paperless office’, you will see paperwork generated at the expense of perfectly good trees in quantities difficult to imagine.
How about 32 A4 pages of paperwork for changing one brake disc on a 12 year old Honda Jazz? Watch in wonder as the photostat machines and bubble-jet printers churn out paper you probably can’t even read and get placed into files that will likely never be read by anyone else.
4. Business can be an adventure and very challenging
Despite a US NGO voting Thailand as one of the best places to start a business in Asia (try and hold back your laughter), starting a business in Thailand can be 1) challenging 2) an adventure 3) bewildering 4) perhaps impossible. Or all four at once.
Free you mind of anything you’ve learned in the west about starting a business, jump onto Google and find a good local administration person or lawyer. Do it all yourself at your peril.
Just because the Thai GF can pour a beer or ‘knows someone’ is no guarantee that things will go smoothly. Running a Thai business never ever goes the way you plan. Ever. Between your visas, business registration, Labour Office, Department of this and that, accountants and your Thai staff, is a wall of red tape, twists, turns and WTFs that will test your resolve.
The effort is usually all worth it but you’ve been warned! Dot your ‘i’s and cross your ’t’s and check everything thoroughly before you sign a document. And then do it again.
5. Two-tier pricing
Go to a small local restaurant in any holiday area and there will likely be several versions of the menu – one for locals and one for tourists – you’ve probably never noticed. Of course the menu for the tourists has the same food listed at higher prices.
Then go to any national park in Thailand and the entry price can be as much as 1000% higher for ‘farang’ and tourists. It’s just a fact of life, much-debated, and you probably just need to accept it. If you do confront a two-tier pricing issue from time to time get out your Work Permit or local drivers licence and the higher price is usually waived. But not always. Or start crying, that sometimes works too.
6. Bar girls don’t love you
The 20-something bar girl with the short skirt and fetching smile probably doesn’t love you.
Whilst many westerners seem to gravitate to Thailand to indulge in the local pleasures of the flesh, a long term relationship and partner may take more time to cultivate than a round of expensive drinks and some small talk with a bar girl whose vocabulary will likely range between the cost of drinks and routine pleasantries… Ka. You’ll have better luck on Tinder or, heaven forbid, taking a lady out on a date and actually getting to know her.
7. But that’s not how I did it last time!
Immigration rules, negotiating with police, business rules, road rule enforcement. The way you tackle some of these day-to-day little ‘impediments’ should be treated as a single adventure and not to be referred to in the future as the-way-things-are-done. Whilst Thailand has well-described rules, regulation and laws relating to just about everything, they are often applied and enforced in a way that may appear unfair or inconsistent.
The way police negotiate who was responsible at an accident may be different every time. It used to be folk lore that if if there’s any issue to be sorted out between a Thai and a foreigner, the Thai will always come out ahead.
From personal experience I would say that’s no longer the case but always be prepared to ‘wing it’ in any given situation. If there are going to be police or the law involved best to get someone speaking Thai, the local Tourist Police or someone in-the-know to help you wade through potential problems.
The 24 hour phone number for Tourist Police around Thailand is 1155.
8. Don’t lose your cool
Stamp your feet, raise your voice, point at the absurdity of the situation over and over. I can guarantee it will make absolutely no change to the final outcome. Losing your cool will simply not help any situation and will likely inflame it further, to your detriment.
Ask for the manager, describe your point-of-view in exquisite detail on a sheet of paper, get out the finger puppets or turn to Google Translate – go for it. But do it quietly, with a smile.
Never lose your temper and try not to raise your voice because it’s just not the Thai way.
1) They will smile in silence whilst you point out that their website said something completely different
2) They will go and discuss the matter with other staff and come back to you with precisely the same answer they gave you in the first place
3) They will listen to your rant and think you are completely insane without actually saying so
4) They will simply walk away whilst you are just getting warmed up
5) They will get angry… you NEVER want that to happen, you’ll come off second best every time.
Jai yen.
9. The road toll in Thailand is appalling
Despite their generally affable nature, great food and endless smiles, Thais don’t do the driving thing well. And it’s dangerous. Thailand has been listed as the most dangerous place in the world to drive. Currently Number 4 as reported by the WHO, 2019.
If you are in a car your chances improve a lot. If you’re older or female, the odds improve further in your favour. If you are on a motorbike but wear a helmet, you’ve also improved your chances of surviving Thailand’s roads.
Christmas/New Year and Songkran (Thai new year in the middle of April) are the times of the year when Thais wipe themselves off their roads in astonishing numbers and all the police checkpoints, Government media releases and changes to laws do little to curb the carnage.
The biggest contributor to this national disgrace is drunk driving with speeding coming a close second. Despite almost draconian laws on alcohol advertising the message about drink driving simply isn’t sinking in. Attitudes and a commitment to enforcement is slowly changing but it’s a long-tough road ahead for the people of Thailand to tackle their shameful road toll.
10. Queues (or ‘lines’ if you’re American)
Queues and waiting in line are just a part of modern Thai life. Whether it’s waiting in the Immigration queue at the airport or your local office, at the local convenience store or at a public hospital, your wait is just a function of all the other systems that lead to inefficiencies and delays.
It might be well argued that it’s not only Thailand where queues have become a part of life but in Thailand many situations seem quit easy to fix, at least to the person waiting in line (who usually has plenty of time to contemplate solutions).
Even thought Immigration queues have improved over the past 12 months, you can still be waiting for an hour to get through immigration at any Thai airport if you arrive just after 5 Chinese or Russian charter flights. But it’s all managed with a smile once you get your moment in front of the camera for your photo and fingerprint ID.
So what can you do with many of these challenges? In most cases, keep smiling, take a deep breath and remember why you came to live in Thailand in the first place. Despite the thousand and one little annoyances and inconsistencies it’s still a wonderful place to live.
A few days on the ThaiVisa forum would make you think that all expats ever do is whinge and complain about life in the Land of Smiles. It’s a bad example of expat life and most of us find our way through these challenges with a bit of patience, grace, a good book or a smartphone with a full charge.
We are, after all, guests in the Kingdom of Thailand and it’s up to us to find a way around THEIR systems, as best we can.
There is an airport nearby, in most cases, with multiple flights out of the country if you’re truly aggrieved by any situation. Get some good local friends around you, do some research before you embark on any new task and keep an eye on your rear-view mirror.
Bali flights cancelled as Mount Agung stirs again
Mount Agung, Bali’s active volcano, has erupted again, spewing ash and hot lava that ran down 3 km from the crater, causing authorities to cancel flights in and out of Denpasar.
Indonesia’s Center of Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG) says the eruption was recorded at 19:30 Central Indonesian Time (WITA) and lasted for 4 minutes and 30 seconds.
The eruption also threw smoldering lava and pieces of stone into the air, fell in areas around 2.5-3 km from the summit. PVMBG say the current alert level on Mount Agung is set at Level III.
Residents, trekkers and tourists are strictly prohibited to be around the red zone areas set at 4 km away around Mount Agung summit.
Bali airport has cancelled all flights following an eruption of the Mount Agung volcano that spread ash over the south of the Indonesian island.
A Mount Agung eruption in November in 2017 also forced the authorities to close down the airport for several days, hampering tourism in Indonesia’s popular island destination.
The volcanic disaster had forced over 43,000 residents in Bali’s eastern regencies to refuge in shelters. Dozens of elder refugees died in the shelters due to the ensuing eruption.
SOURCE: The Nation
Tourist arrivals up, but Chinese down. April 2019 tourist numbers.
The Thai sports and tourism ministry reports that Thailand saw a 3.31% rise in total tourist arrivals in April compared to a year earlier, after a 0.69% decline in March.
3.2 million tourists in April spent about 164 billion baht ($5.15 billion), which is up 3.9% from the month of April in 2018.
But visitors from China, Thailand’s biggest feeder market for tourists, dropped 8.89% in April from a year earlier. This, after falling 1.87% in March.
Foreign tourist receipts account for about 12% of Thailand’s gross domestic product.
SOURCE: Reuters
Incomes on the rise for Thai expats
“The Thai economy has continued to see an upward trend in recent years, with a steady and sustained increase in overseas business…”
The pay and benefits packages of expats in Thailand has seen a major increase, with the overall package of an average overseas worker increasing by US$27,917, according to a new survey.
Lee Quane of ECA International said the MyExpatriate Market Pay report reflected Thai economic growth.
“The Thai economy has continued to see an upward trend in recent years, with a steady and sustained increase in overseas business, and consequently expatriate workers, to the nation.”
“In the strengthened demand for expatriate-standard accommodation has, in turn, resulted in higher wages and benefits as increasing numbers of higher-skilled employees move to Thailand.”
Elsewhere in Asia, expatriate pay packages in Singapore rose by US$13,163 in 2018 to US$236,258, including an average cash salary of US$90,170.
When considering the cost of an expatriate package, companies need to factor in three main elements: the cash salary, benefits – such as accommodation, international schools, utilities or cars – and tax.
To assist companies relocating staff with benchmarking their packages against the market, ECA conducts its annual MyExpatriate Market Pay Survey of pay levels for expatriates, including benefits, allowances, salary calculation methods and tax treatment.
Meanwhile, Japan is no longer the most expensive location in the world to send expatriates, after being overtaken in the rankings by the UK.
“Despite an increase of over US$30,000 to the average expatriate pay package from 2017, Japan has dropped back into second place in our rankings after overtaking the UK in 2017. Although sending a mid-level overseas employee to Japan would now amount to US$386,451, the cost is still US$35,347 behind the total cost of sending an expatriate to the UK.
“Although the overall cost of the pay package for an expatriate in Japan increased by an average of 8.5 per cent in 2018, Japan would most likely have remained at the top of the rankings if not for the significant rise in accommodation costs in the UK last year,” added Quane.
The pay and benefits package of an expatriate living and working in China saw a significant rebound last year, after falling in 2017. The average package is now valued at US$310,204 – an increase of over US$33,000. This pushes China up one place in the rankings to the third position.
Quane said: “Expatriates in China have seen a big jump after a bad year in 2017, which saw the value of the average package drop in all areas. The Chinese yuan experienced a better year in 2018 due to a stronger economy and currency, and has resulted in a considerable improvement in the pay package for overseas workers in China.”
SOURCE: The Nation
airbagwill
February 2, 2018 at 10:58 am
A cliche-ridden article shallow, that has a few good soundbites (I like the expression – “2. YOU CALL IT CORRUPTION. THEY CALL IT BUSINESS.”), but basically it says nothing new or in a new way. – a case of the “bleedin’ obvious” for the most part.
The paragraph on “driving” is of course completely misinformed, and I guess that may be on a par with the premises for his other observations?
apart from a few people being able to say “I told you so” – when in actual fact all they mean is “I agree” I don’t see the article brings anything new to the debate.
codered911
February 2, 2018 at 4:51 pm
Firstly, I would say thank you posting this article.
For guys already or thinking about reside in Thailand may find it useful/informative…more or less…
This my few cents worth of thoughts…
1) For getting your visa I have not had any issues since the beginning..thought I’m a newbie…
is about trying to get things right the first time…i.e. getting the right forms to fill and have all relevant documents copied and ready…etc
is about trial and error…learn as you go…
you may have to go back and forth though you have already make enquiry the first time. you may not get your answer 100%
Most of all be polite and friendly…smile keep your cool as it’s been said “jai yen yen”
2) As for driving my personal experiences here is…drive with all your senses alert always 100%
I called it defensive driving. Try not or not at all sound your horn though you have the right of way.
3) I guess as the saying goes…learn…think and live like the locals…try not to bring your own culture or habits…
Cheers!!!
sowhat
March 15, 2018 at 1:33 pm
“2. YOU CALL IT CORRUPTION. THEY CALL IT BUSINESS.”-
There is no you call it this, they call it that. Corruption is corruption.
almost megabuck
April 16, 2018 at 5:29 am
When I buy any merchandise through Amazon.com, I rely on strictly on negative comments which are mostly not fake. Learned it hard way. This is the second non-positive writing about Thailand after googling over three months. I value your blog higher than all others I’ve read. Firstly i appreciate, and secondly I thank you for that. And it gives me enough insight. I know how old traditional third world is and got so sick of it. And definitely don’t want to go back. I am staying where i am. Thank you again.
David
March 25, 2019 at 5:09 pm
I’ve been living in Thailand now for 3.5 years. I’m currently living in Phuket. I’m 51 years old from the USA (San Diego). I have a luxurious place, a nice car, a ninja motorcycle, a nice girlfriend, I have plenty of money, I have everything a man could really want. And yet I’m so miserable it’s really not describable. The people here are beyond idiots, they have absolute zero common sense, and they are so stupid it’s truly scary, I had no idea people on this planet got this dumb. The stupidity here is off the charts in every last possible way. Yes you live around friendly people who smile, and their stupidity will drive you insane, is this good? If you yourself are really stupid you’ll fit in perfect in Thailand. And that’s all there are here, stupid idiots. Like a German living in a condo I had, he would open up his door and blast his music at the highest possible setting. I almost killed him. Or Thai’s who drive drunks going down the road doing 5 miles per hour, making you follow them for 5 miles with no way to get around them. This will drive you INSANE!!!!!!!!!!!!!The stupidity here is so far off the charts you would have to be a mental retard or the biggest loser on planet earth to live here. I was taken in too, and thought I had made the best decision of my life in moving here, my god was I wrong, now I have to sell everything and make the move back home to the USA, to civilization where people have an education, have training, have common sense, and have rules to try and make peoples lives better. There are no rules in Thailand, do what you want, drink and drive no problem, drive insane no problem, have cranes come down onto cars smashing them no problem, backhoes smashing your car in no problem, Thailand has it all, and it will NEVER change and the Thai’s DON’T WANT TO CHANGE!!!!!Thus there is no hope left for them……I’ve leaving back to the USA, good luck to all in what they do in life……David
John
May 6, 2019 at 4:17 pm
David, you are probably the biggest idiot to move to TH, buying a home, car, superbikes, etc if you did not know all this first hand.
I did not need to stay here long to see it can be mess, like an anarchy. More freedom, more idiots.
Remove laws and police from USA and it will probably be worse!
Max Planck
May 14, 2019 at 3:34 am
Interesting how nationalism in most countries is seen as a cultural quirk to be respected, yet nationalism in the UK, US or AU is criticized as racism. Despite claims to the contrary, I’ve found Americans to be most tolerant, welcoming people. Thailand seems to be the polar opposite of tolerance.