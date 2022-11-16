Bangkok Travel
7 awesome restaurants in the Ari area. Everyone must try!
Today we will show you some restaurants and Thai dessert shops that many of you may not know yet, but I can tell you that the taste is very good and also worth the price. So, I want everyone to come and try it. Now let’s get started at the first shop.
1.Cha-um shop
Cha-um shop is located on Soi Ari 4, which is close to BTS Ari station. The shop will be in GUMP’s Ari project.
The shop is decorated with warm orange colors. Which gives a relaxed and comfortable feeling. The shop has a lot of seats, which can accommodate a group of friends. Cha-um’s food is healthy, with lots of vegetables and salads. The dish that cannot be missed on the menu is the mixed mushroom salad, a mushroom salad served with a variety of vegetables, a boiled egg, and granola, and it is served with a special Japanese sesame dressing. Another highlight of the restaurant is the COLD PRESS drink, which is cold-pressed vegetable and fruit juice. This is a method that retains the value and benefits of many fruits and vegetables. Healthy people don’t miss it. The Cha-um shop is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Closed every Sunday.)
2. (1000) Phan ZenNoodle
(1000) Phan ZenNoodle at Soi Ari, the mix-and-match noodle
The shop is located in the Sanan Napha market, Phahonyothin Road, Soi 7 (Soi Aree), 2nd floor, Bangkok.
Phan Zen is a noodle shop where you can both dine in and order delivery. With a mix-and-match concept, customers can choose the type of noodle and three additional toppings according to their preferences. It’s also served with a braised pork broth, which the restaurant confirms is spicy.Or there will be 2 types of Tom Yum flavors: 1) Tom Yum My Chili 2) Tom Yum Pickled Chili, Grandma’s Recipe Let me tell you that the taste of a takeout order is no different from one that is eaten at the restaurant.
Open: Tuesday- Tues-Sun 10:30-21:00 (closed on Mondays).
3. Maliwan Thai dessert shop
Soi Aaree 1 is open daily from 05:00 – 10:00 and 15:00 – 20:00.
100 m. from BTS Ari or Soi Ari 1 (1/2-3 Rama 6, Soi 30, Samsen Nai Subdistrict, Phaya Thai District, Bangkok 10400)
Let me tell you that this dessert shop is very delicious. If you go late, you won’t have any chance to eat anything because they run out of food so early. This place has all of the deliciousness, cleanliness, and freshness because everything is always freshly made. In addition, everyone can order delivery. And for those who rarely eat Thai desserts, we would like to recommend two menus for those who want to try Thai desserts. 1) Layered dessert, 20 per piece There are many flavors for everyone to try. 2) Stir-fried taro, 25 per piece. The taste is good. Anyone who has never eaten taro can come and try it. We really recommend this restaurant.
4. White Rabbit
White Rabbit is open Every day from 10 a.m. to 20 p.m. The White Rabbit shop is open as usual.
The White Rabbit Shop is located at Soi Aree Samphan 5. The interior of the restaurant focuses on a simple style with black and white tones, and the floor is in a grid pattern. The menu that we would like to suggest is orange cake, cheesecake, or a main dish like duck rice. The menu of the restaurant is around 75–100 baht. Aside from the menu already mentioned, the shop also has homemade ice cream, for which the price is 55 baht per cup.
5. Mae Panya Krua Mae Panya
Mae Panya Krua Mae Panya is open as usual, Mon-Fri, 10.00–21.00 (closed on Saturday and Sunday).
The owner is a grandmother who is 89 years old. This restaurant, located on Soi 1, is a Thai-Isan restaurant. There is a wide variety of Thai food. There is also a type of rice and curry to choose from for those who are in a hurry or like to eat something easy. The shop also has a variety of dishes, including Isan, Vietnamese, and Thai. Which are delicious, giving us the feeling of eating our mother’s food.
The menu that we recommend is grilled beef cattle, salted egg corn pound, fried larb, fried chicken wings, and stir-fried squid with salted egg.
For anyone interested in learning the art of Mae Panya KitchenThe shop is hidden in a small alley off Ari Soi 1. Whoever comes, there is a large parking lot both in front of the shop and in the building. There is a 20-baht parking fee.
6. Zaap Classic
ZaapClassic is open Every day from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., ZaapClassic is open as usual.
The shop is located close to Thanachart Bank, Phaholyothin Place Building, 1st Floor, opposite Phaholyothin Road, Samsen Nai Subdistrict, and Phayathai District.
ZaapClassic restaurant serving Thai-Isaan cuisine.The deliciousness must be said to be complete, ranging from papaya salad, grilled chicken with crispy skin, larb, Nam Tok, and the most spicy JimJoom. Along with signature menus from Sor Khon Kaen products, including classic som tam, som tam yok sor, spicy salad with spices, spicy pork rib soup, and many other menus The price starts at 50 baht. I can tell you that the price is very friendly. In addition, you are not only able to eat at the restaurant, but you can also order to eat at home as well. With Grab Food, 1112 Delivery, Line Man and Robinhood. The deliciousness must be said to be complete, ranging from papaya salad, grilled chicken with crispy skin, larb, Nam Tok, and the most spicy JimJoom. Along with signature menus from Sor Khon Kaen products, including classic som tam, som tam yok sor, spicy salad with spices, spicy pork rib soup, and many other menus The price starts at 50 baht. I can tell you that the price is very friendly. In addition, you are not only able to eat at the restaurant, but you can also order to eat at home as well. With Grab Food, 1112 Delivery, Line Man, and Robinhood
7. Kitchen More Shop
Kitchen More Shop is open daily from 10 a.m. to 20 p.m. (except Sunday).
The next restaurant is a traditional Thai-style restaurant, Kitchen More, located within The Hub Phahol-Ari. The interior of the restaurant is decorated in an industrial style, emphasizing the use of bricks and orange lights to feel warm while eating. For the food menu, I must say that anyone who likes Thai food should not miss it. Traditional Thai dishes and royal recipes, as well as great menus such as “Salad Pla Tod,” the original Samsen Fish Salad, have been a delicious recipe for more than 31 years. In addition, there is also a hard-to-find menu such as “Kaeng Ranjuan,” which has both a side dish and a one-dish meal. For a single-dish menu, prices start at 85 baht.
