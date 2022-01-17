Thai Travel
Bang for Your Baht: Where to shop till you drop in Bangkok
Bangkok is known the world over as a shopping mecca. From its countless, colourful night markets indulging the bargain hunter’s dream to the glitz and glamour of upscale shopping malls — which one is the best for you? We understand that travellers might be dazed by the maze of Bangkok’s shopping craze, with the sheer amount of options seemingly tempting you to spend your baht on every corner.
That’s where Pete steps in to rescue you from your consumer conundrum and help you find the best bang for your baht. He’s curated this list of Bangkok’s best shopping malls, for those wanting to peruse the best sales this bustling capital has to offer — complete with food courts, caffeinated beverages and air conditioning. And of course, plenty of free WiFi.
Located along the Chaopraya River, you can take a water taxi from across the river at Chinatown and enter the mall from the pier. This takes the cake for the best view and air-conditioned atmosphere. From pier-side the vantage point, it has a stunning view of the river. For all of you IG lovers out there, prepare to spend a while snapping pics near the pier with the palace-like glass-and-gold mall in the background. Apart from the view, there are many luxury brand stores here, from Louis Vuitton to Guicci, Prada to Hermes, as well fast fashion stores the likes of as H&M and UNIQLO. The mall’s expansive selection of restaurants and cafes, coupled with its large cinema, will surely satisfy the foodie or movie lover of any variety.
Central Embassy is the definition of luxury shopping. It’s got a wide collection of designer brands along with fine dining and a fancy cinema that other places can’t beat. If you want the best of the best, then Central Embassy might just be your best bet. It’s also relatively quiet, providing a more peaceful shopping experience. The top floor is home to the luxurious VIP Cinemas — where the cheapest “sofa” seat costs 1,500 THB. It’s also recently been renovated into a hip co-working space called Open House, where you can rent a desk by the hour, or use the public space for the price of a cup of coffee — for all you digital nomads out there. The mall is also connected to the neighboring shopping mall, Central Chidlom, and is accessible by either BTS Ploen Chit or Chidlom station, respectively.
MBK is one of the popular malls among tourists and travelers alike, and for the right reasons. There is something for everyone here. From countless shops selling knock-off clothing brands, to electronics stores where you can buy the latest phones, video games and accessories, complete with a food court, a cinema and an arcade — it’s the weekend warrior’s oasis. Most of the shops are reasonably inexpensive. It’s important to walk around and bargain, as some stores might give you a better deal for the same product. Its central location in Siam makes it relatively easy to access. We recommend getting off at Siam and walking around the area. For those who prefer to give their feet a rest, get off at BTS National Stadium station.
Siam Paragon is located in the heart of Bangkok and is famous among the younger generation. It’s always busy, especially after school and working hours. There are countless stores you can shop at from H&M and Uniqlo to high-end luxury brands like Chanel and Hermes. There is an aquarium if you’re visiting with your kids, and a cinema on the top floor to catch the latest blockbuster. If you’re out with your friends, the bowling alley is right next to the cinema. Just a short walk from Siam Paragon, there are two other shopping malls called Siam Center and Siam Discovery. Think of Siam as Shibuya in Tokyo. There is everything that you can wish for in one area.
We must not overlook the geeks and nerds. Fortune Town is the ideal location for getting lost in the world of IT. If you’re looking for a new computer or want to build your own, this is the place to go. There are also numerous hardware and software options. But it’s not just about computers and laptops. If you enjoy photography, Fortune has you covered as well. If you’re interested in technology, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. You can visit here by getting off at MRT Petchaburi station.
Platinum is a great place for the ladies as there is everything on sale, from dresses, casual clothing, bags, and shoes. Everything that is on sale is affordable and cheap. Most stores sell in bulk, making you want to buy even more. Most of the stores sell the same clothing, but the price varies so it’s important to shop around. Here is a little far from the train station, and the closest station is BTS Chidlom station, and you have to walk for about 1 kilometers.
Each floor is themed after a different city, each an international travel destination. The entire shopping mall feels like you’re in an airport, with a unique urban vibe on each floor. The signs resemble the flight arrival and departure signs, while the pretty ladies at the information desk wear flight attendant uniforms. The food court here is well known and liked by both travellers and office workers alike, with a wide selection of tasty and affordable dishes. And like any decent mall in Thailand, there’s a Starbucks on the first floor for those who want their patented caffeine kick or matcha latte, as well as a cinema on the top floor, which offers the latest domestic films and Hollywood blockbusters. The shops here aren’t limited to luxury brands, but also include many local and boutique brands that can’t be found elsewhere, making it a great spot for gift shopping. Travellers who want to do some last-minute souvenir or clothes shopping in the capital can make a quick pit-stop here, before hopping on the MRT one stop south to Phetchaburi station, then transferring to the Airport Rail Link via Makkasan Station to enjoy a cheap, air-conditioned ride straight to the Suvarnabhumi Airport.
While not a shopping mall per se, this well-developed, riverside shopping area offers the colourful assortment and open-air allure of night markets with the safety and sanitation of a shopping mall, not to mention its exquisite selection of restaurants. But it’s got both places beat in terms of the view. Located beside the Chao Praya river, you can ride a ferris wheel overlooking the Bangkok skyline at night. Just a 10 minute walk away from the BTS Saphan Taksin station, it’s open from 5 pm to midnight, seven days a week. Formerly the sight of an international trade port, now you can cruise around, (no pun intended) checking out boutiques and buying gifts as souvenirs. There are two shows: a Thai puppet show and the Calypso Cabaret (i.e. ladyboy show). ASIATIQUE is one of the main spots to watch the city’s fireworks show along the river during the annual New Year’s celebration.
What’s your take?
So there you have it, our list of the top shopping malls for style and selection, fun and entertainment, location and cuisine. When it comes to shopping, Bangkok has you covered. Regardless of your price preference, everyone can find something to their liking in this city of material pleasure. As far we know, all shopping malls in the city is are from 10 am to 10 p.m., seven days a week, except on public holidays and special occasions. Of course, there are numerous other places to shop in Bangkok, but these are our favourites. What are yours? Is there another mall or special shopping spot that didn’t make our list? Or do you have an exceptional shopping experience you’d like to share? Let us know in the comments section below and contribute to the ThaigerTalk travel community!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Senior Thai doctor says Covid-19 could lead to long term side effects
126 Burmese migrants seeking jobs arrested in Kanchanaburi, Chiang Mai for illegal entry
ASEAN backlash over Cambodian PM’s visit to Myanmar
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice
Demand for crocodile meat doubles following rise in pork prices
Bang for Your Baht: Where to shop till you drop in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 400+ Bars Apply To Re-open as Restaurants
19 year old arrested for allegedly smuggling 2 million methamphetamine pills
Swedish man enjoying a beer on Pattaya Beach files police report after being slapped, threatened by Thai men
Peace talks held in Phuket with Islamist rebel group
Harmful dust levels reported in Greater Bangkok – Pollution Control Department
Bang for Your Baht: Where to forage for vegan cuisine in Bangkok 2022
Malaysia says no tsunami threat along its coasts following Tonga volcano eruption
Philippines to spend US$620 million on 32 new Black Hawks for disaster relief
Thailand’s Health Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration
Monks were amongst those who fled to safety in eastern Myanmar conflicts
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
Couple stranded in Singapore for 18 months rescued by New Zealand navy
Study: Sinovac with a Pfizer booster more effective than AstraZeneca
Third foreigner this week dies from building fall in Pattaya
Health ministry says Covid-19 will become endemic in Thailand this year
Facebook post seeking Thai escort to infect client with Covid-19 goes viral
Thailand’s updated Covid guidelines: What to do if you test positive or have symptoms
5 criteria set for hospitalising Covid-19 patients in Bangkok
Thai police investigate deaths of 2 foreign nationals in Phuket, Chon Buri
Thailand adds three Sandbox destinations to take some pressure off Phuket
Phuket’s critical situation calls for increased support
What is life like in Thailand right now? | GMT
Bars, Raids and Sandboxes… Today in Thailand | GMT
No cut-off date announced for Test & Go entry with pre-approved Thailand Pass
Change of mood over Covid restrictions as demands rise to reboot Test & Go
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok4 days ago
5 criteria set for hospitalising Covid-19 patients in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
No cut-off date announced for Test & Go entry with pre-approved Thailand Pass
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Change of mood over Covid restrictions as demands rise to reboot Test & Go
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand Pass scam: Authorities warn not to pay third party
- Phuket3 days ago
Police find Covid-19 infected missing Russian tourist… In his own hotel room
- China2 days ago
Nong Khai bridge the final step in China-Laos-Thailand Railway
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Covid-19 infection rate, totals in international travellers surging
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Gene that doubles risk of severe Covid-19 found by Polish researchers