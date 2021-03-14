8 Thai Airlines must provide a business recovery plan or lose out on additional routes | Thaiger

Travel
8 Thai Airlines must provide a business recovery plan or lose out on additional routes
Commercial Airlines Registered in Thailand must provide a business recovery plan or run the risk of the civil aviation authority of Thailand (CAAT) halting the allocation of additional routes. According to reports, eight airlines have been targeted.
The 8 airlines on the list from the Civil Aviation Commission (CAC) are Thai Airways, Thai Smile Airways, Nok Air, AirAsia X, VietJet Air, Thai Lion Air, Asia Atlantic Airlines, and City Airways.
Comments by Transport Minister, Saksayam Chidchob, indicated that are also three other domestic carriers that will be placed under special monitoring outside of the 8 already mentioned.
The CAC has also instructed the CAAT to work together with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the provision of Covid-19 vaccines to civil aviation personnel who directly handle tourists and air passengers in preparation for resuming international flights.
Thailand’s Central Bankruptcy Court last year, allowed flagship carrier Thai Airways to go ahead with debt restructuring as the airline has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. It is the biggest challenge the airline has ever faced as they defaulted on loans.
Thai Airways was under financial pressure even before the coronavirus outbreak caused passenger numbers to plummet, as low-cost airlines from South-East Asia continued put them under pressure on several routes. In 2019, it reported losses of 12bn baht.
Thai Airways is a state-owned enterprise of the Thai government and is on the verge of liquidation, as the airline is seeking urgent funding. Late last year they put up several aircraft for sale including 10 Boeing 747s and 12 Boeing 777s. The airline has around 80 aircraft and employs 21,500 people. To make matters more difficult, the International Air Transport Association thinks air travel is not expected to return to normal until 2023, which will put further pressure on Thai Airways’ restructuring plans.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post/AA com tr
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
11 Comments
Leave a Reply
Bangkok
North expansion project at Suvarnabhumi will go ahead – Transport Minister
The Transport Minister says expansion plans at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport will go ahead and will include the contentious North expansion project. Saksayam Chidchob’s announcement appears to disregard a recommendation from the National Anti-Corruption Commission, who have previously stated that any expansion should be in line with a proposal from the National Economic and Social Development Council. That proposal suggested the North expansion project should only go ahead once the East, West, and South expansion schemes are finished. Opponents of the North project say it will do little to relieve congestion at the airport and have been campaigning for a new southern terminal instead.
Saksayam says the expansion projects, when coupled with the Satellite 1 passenger terminal, expected to be completed next year, will increase the airport’s annual handling capacity to 120 million passengers. The passenger terminal will have the capacity to handle 15 million passengers a year, while each of the 3 expansion schemes will accommodate 20 million each, taking total airport capacity to 120 million. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Suvarnabhumi’s annual capacity of 45 million was regularly exceeded.
The minister says the airport’s operator is waiting for the input of international aviation bodies such as the International Air Transport Association and the International Civil Aviation Organisation. It will then forward all information to the National Economic and Social Development Council, who will determine which expansion projects will go ahead.
“The cabinet didn’t instruct the ministry to follow the NACC’s recommendation and the ministry explained its plan of becoming the aviation gateway and servicing 200 million passengers per year. The AoT was ready to invest in the 3 expansion schemes as well as the North Expansion.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Transport
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
Thai Airways is questioning claims from the lessors of some of its aircraft and Rolls-Royce, who service some of their aircraft engines. The airline is currently in the middle of lengthy bankruptcy proceedings as the court wades through thousands of creditor claims.
The lessor and maintenance claims total over $US$7 billion. Thai Airways says that it’s not liable for the payments as they relate to expenses after it went into bankruptcy proceedings and therefore is afforded protection from the Bangkok Court. According to Bangkok Post, the national airline is challenging US$6.3 billion claimed by 48 aircraft leasing companies and another 33 billion baht Rolls-Royce claims it is owed for jet engine maintenance services.
Neither the airline or any of the leasing or maintenance companies have offered comments to the story. The national carrier submitted its debt restructure plan to the Thai bankruptcy court on March 2.
The disputed amounts total more than half of Thai Airways’ total debt liability, some 410 billion baht. Unless the airline is able to reach some sort of agreement with the leasing companies or Rolls Royce, it is likely that the airline will be formally declared bankrupt, even if the court accepts the airlines’ remainder of the recovery plan. Even to get to the middle of 2021, Thai Airways will need to find 30 billion baht just to get its fleet back into the skies and to resume a revised flight schedule.
The airline also has to pay a one-time severance fee for employee that accepted early retirement and voluntary redundancies. The airline says it will also require the injection of an additional 50 billion baht over the next 24 months. It is hoping to access these funds through a new round of share offerings or borrowings – both a difficult prospect given Thai Airways’ decade-long string of losses, along with the current world economy.
Airline pundits are saying that, what they know of the recovery plan, it still fails to address much of the national airlines’ top-heavy management and old fleet. They also worry about a failure to renegotiate lease payments on much of the existing fleet and the future actions of the lessors.
Thai Airways another record loss of US$4.7 billion in 2020 after grounding its fleet due to Thailand, and the world’s, border closures in response to the Covid pandemic. Thai Airways shares were suspended from trading in February. Thai Airways shares fell 54% last year.
In the meantime much of its fleet gathers dust, and black mould, racked up in rows at Suvarnabhumi Airport, a sad state for the once proud national carrier for Thailand.
Creditors are expected to vote on the plan by May 12.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Business
Civil Aviation Authority to consider airlines’ requests to ease some Covid measures
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has singled out 8 Thai airlines it still has faith in and believes will stay afloat. The CAAT says that without the Covid-19 crisis, none of the carriers risked going bankrupt and the tough financial situation they find themselves in is solely due to the pandemic.
The Bangkok Post reports that the 8 airlines, which are all registered in the Kingdom, are Thai Airways, Thai Smile, Nok Air, AirAsia X, VietJet Air, Thai Lion Air, Asia Atlantic Airlines and City Airways. The CAAT has met with the airlines, who have requested the easing of 4 regulations in order to help them survive the financial crisis. Suttipong Kongpool from the CAAT says the authority has agreed to consider the requests.
One of the rules the airlines want dropped is the stipulation that shuttle buses taking passengers to and from aircraft can only have a maximum of 70% occupancy. The airlines say the rule is impossible to adhere to, given that there are not enough buses available. They also want an extension to the short-term permission that allows them to modify passenger planes to accommodate cargo. That permission is set to expire at the end of this month, but the airlines are calling for an extension of 3 months.
Carriers are also currently required to give 4 weeks’ notice if they need to cancel a scheduled flight. They are asking to have the notification period reduced to 2 weeks, pointing out that passengers are waiting until nearly the last minute to book flights.
Suttipong says the airlines have also asked that international arrivals be allowed to connect freely to domestic flights. However, he says that request would have to be approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
UPDATE: Phuket’s tourism ‘sandbox’ plan gets approved by CESA
Man shot after crashing into police cars and firing shots at officers in Chon Buri
Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study says
134 new Covid cases, 6 imported- Covid-19 Update
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
Vaccinated visitors still required to undergo quarantine for 10 days from April 1
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
Thailand’s richest man buys Pattaya hotel, expects tourism will rebound
Hundreds of Burmese refugees flee to Thailand, risking arrest and deportation
TAT New York office to host a virtual Songkran from Chiang Mai
First death after Covid-19 vaccine reported in Thailand, death not linked to vaccine, health official says
Japan kicks off Olympic torch relay, Thailand launches “Flag of Nation” relay
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
33 people injured and 5 arrested in last night’s protests near the Grand Palace in Bangkok
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest
Man arrested for allegedly harassing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s daughters
Phuket and Koh Samui request bulk deliveries of AstraZeneca Covid vaccines
Accelerated vaccination plan for Phuket, Koh Samui recommended by tourism sector
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thai Life4 days ago
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
- Insurgency13 hours ago
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
- Thailand11 hours ago
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
- Bangkok4 days ago
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest
- Crime1 day ago
Man arrested for allegedly harassing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s daughters
- Koh Samui4 days ago
Phuket and Koh Samui request bulk deliveries of AstraZeneca Covid vaccines
- Phuket1 day ago
Accelerated vaccination plan for Phuket, Koh Samui recommended by tourism sector
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago
134 new Covid cases, 6 imported- Covid-19 Update
Mr cynic
Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 1:37 pm
The projected figure of the aviation industry recovering by 2023 is probably very optimistic.for long haul arrivals that thailand is highly dependent on at present most senior industry figures are looking at q4 2025 recovery minimum.short haul will probably recover much quicker.it would probably be best for the thai tourism sector to focus on regional countries such as china and india.
The chances of a quick recovery from the traditional north european markets is very slim.ultimately nobody knows.
Ian Bromley
Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 6:03 pm
There is no country in the world that does not have an air transport crisis and the ritual chest beating of this minister contributes nothing constructive to the local carriers that are desperately clinging on by their finger nails. Better for him to be working to construct survival plans than issuing threatening destructive statements. But then what could one expect from someone with little experience in his portfolio. This posturing is nothing more than a fig leaf trying to cover his inadequacy and helps potential pax not one bit.
Bobby m
Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 10:28 pm
Quite right Ian.
All he is doing is pushing them in the lake with their hands tied behind their back.
Sadly it’s what happens when nepotism and job purchase exits. Abilities, fall far short of the levels required to understand and undertake the necessary actions to obtain success. Notice there is no mention of Bangkok Air, I wonder why.
toby andrews
Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 10:30 pm
I read today on TripAdvisor of a passenger who flew to Australia on December 2019. His return flight was cancelled.
He is still stranded in Perth Australia in February 2021.
Despite Thai airways selling flights from Perth Australia to the UK.
Do not buy anything from Thais with money up front.
They will steal your money and the Thai courts will help them.
Pindringham
Monday, March 15, 2021 at 1:08 am
The Thai statute and process is fine but the courts and staff are gross. They open their mouths to eat or lie.
Tony
Monday, March 15, 2021 at 11:17 am
Guys all that is keeping this airline from been completely closed down is pride Any one can see this airline is broke.every one will loose in the end creditors and the public waiting for refunds. Like last month’s snow where is it .Gone never to be seen again,
Mr cynic
Monday, March 15, 2021 at 1:55 pm
Think a couple of the listed airline’s have been out of buissness for several years already?
toby andrews
Monday, March 15, 2021 at 3:37 pm
Snow might disappear but will Thai greed and corruption?
I see no signs that it will . . .
Andre
Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 1:17 am
Is Thai airlines still considered a state-owned enterprise after the downsale of the government stake to less than 50%?
MikeG
Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 1:47 am
The best long term solution would be to privatize Thai Airways and merge it with Malaysian and Singapore Airlines. Otherwise, it will continue to cost to good people of Thailand tons of hard-earned money to subsidize a poorly run jobs program.
Mark R
Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 7:56 pm
And in other news, Thai Airways TAWNF is up 3,000% from $0.14 to $4.95.