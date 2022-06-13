Thailand Elite
The Zoom Boom. Work from anywhere culture lures expats to Thailand
Over the past two years, the impact of lockdowns across the globe propelled a massive influx of incoming expatriates to Thailand. The reality of COVID-19 is that it has become an accelerator of trends that had been long in the works over the past decade. With advancements in technology, cross-border trade, and the sharing economy, a new zoom workforce generation has been cast upon the world. Elite visa thailand
In Thailand, the trend has been most prolific in resort locations, where the villa lifestyle has become a sought-after commodity. Lured by open spaces, fitness, nature, and access to key demand generators like international schools, medical care and attractive long-stay visa programs such as Thailand Elite, the rush of newcomers has remained a constant.
Top destinations that expats select vary depending on personal preferences and those often searching out a local community that fits their interests, business pursuits, access or event outdoor sports which are passionate pursuits.
Those with families often look at Phuket with its vast selection of international schools, with British International School, UWC, and HeadStart amongst the most popular. Hua Hin is also becoming a broader option, with its full-time expatriate and retirement community soaring as direct flights grow with AirAsia, and Hua Hin International School at Black Mountain has expanded into a full-grown top-rate educational facility.
In the Gulf of Thailand, Koh Samui’s small island footprint, open beach area, and unique vibe are seen strong uplift in new expat residents with Hong Kong being a point of origin for many. While nearby Koh Pha-ngan has seen a renaissance of wellness and digital nomad types. In a way, the undertones of Ubud, Goa, Tulum, and others have drawn a strong following, especially with the ‘work from anywhere, crypto, NFT crowd. Elite visa thailand
One key program that has astronomically risen is the Thailand Elite long-stay visa program with many options that are fit for individuals or families. Most important is the relative ease of processing applications according to online provider Tadoo. With multi-entry access to the country, trips abroad are quick and easy as international travel gets back on track.
For those looking to relocate to Thailand, the be advice is often to rent first. Perhaps you might want to later buy, or else happily want the flex a rental property. Speaking to relocation rental expert Piyakarn ‘Wan’ Sangkapan at Thaiger Property, her advice is to first explore the options as one size does not fit all. Be it a short or long-term villa rental in Phuket or elsewhere across Thailand, take time and perhaps most importantly check out the local neighbourhood as the quality of life is not just about the four walls of your own home. Elite visa thailand
To learn more about Thailand Elite Visa from the experts at Tadoo, CLICK
Thaiger Property offers a simpler experience for searching, visiting, buying and renting properties in Thailand.
