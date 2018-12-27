Laguna Phuket Triathlon’s date announced – Registration opens today | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Triathlon Magazine Canada

Laguna Phuket has announced the 26th annual edition of the Laguna Phuket Triathlon. It will take place on Sunday, November 24, 2019.

Comprising LPT signature race distance of 1.8Km Swim, 50Km Bike, and 12Km Run, registration for 2019 edition of Asia’s longest-standing triathlon race is now open.

Interested athletes are advised to book their slot as soon as possible to enjoy Super Early Bird discount (available until January 31, 2019).

Following the sold-out success at the first launch in 2018, LPT’s sprint distance “25 For 25 Sprint” (0.5Km swim, 18.5Km bike, and 6Km run) will be staged once again on the same day as the LPT in 2019.

Back by popular demand, the 26th LPT will once again feature “Charity Fun Run”. Comprising 5Km and 10Km run and 2Km distance for junior runners, the Charity Fun Run will take place on Saturday, 23 November’s late afternoon and raise funds in support of local Phuket children.

Find more information HERE.





