UK lifts non-essential travel ban for many countries starting July 10 | The Thaiger

Travel
UK lifts non-essential travel ban for many countries starting July 10
No bubbles, no air-bridges. The UK is ditching the 14 day quarantine plans for people arriving from 75 countries. The UK will shortly lift the ban on non-essential travel to just about all EU countries plus Turkey, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand, as well as territories Bermuda and Gibraltar. The new rules will apply from July 10.
Countries like China, US, Sweden and Portugal have been omitted from the list, meaning visitors from those countries will still have to quarantine for 14 days. The list will be updated each 2 weeks as more countries meet the UK’s criteria for entry.
Scotland and Wales legislatures say they are yet to decide whether to ease travel the restrictions and have described the changes as “shambolic”.
UK PM Boris Johnson and his government had introduced the 14 day quarantine for incoming visitors as a way to help control the new infections coming into the country but, whilst the rest of the UK was slowly re-opening, the quarantine laws heavily impacted the airlines and travel industry.
Now popular holiday locations like France, Greece and Spain are open again for reciprocal travel as the EU and Britain try and get their economies moving again.
Arrivals are exempt from 14 day quarantine if they arrive into England from…
Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Barbados, Belgium, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, Croatia, Curaçao, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominica, Faroe Islands, Fiji, Finland, France, French Polynesia, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Malta, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Réunion, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, South Korea, Spain, St Barthélemy, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Pierre and Miquelon, Switzerland, Taiwan, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Vatican City, Vietnam.
14 other British Overseas Territories are also exempt from the quarantine rules now.
The British Airline Pilots Association says the move was an important first step and said it was working with authorities to make sure the return to operations would be safe for pilots, passengers and crew.
A spokesperson for the Association of British Travel Agents says there will be be a strong “demand for holidays and it was important people considered how this might affect their plans”.
A High Court challenge by British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair against the government’s 14 day quarantine is set to be withdrawn following the leaked announcement, according to the BBC.
The only problem, for some of the farther-flung countries and territories, is actually finding a flight to transport you to the UK should you wish to travel. Airlines around the world are waiting for border bans to be lifted so they can kick their fleets back onto scheduled flights.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand targeting specific Chinese provinces for “tourism bubble”
Thailand’s minister of tourism and sports says his ministry will target specific provinces in China in a bid to attract tourists back to the resort island of Phuket as travel restrictions are gradually eased. Pipat Ratchakijprakarn says the ministry will not splash out money launching a tourist campaign all across China but rather target some of the many provinces that have brought Covid-19 under control.
He didn’t specify which provinces, but said Phuket is being eyed to lead the planned “tourism bubbles” comprising Thailand and its selected partners. The primary target is selected Chinese cities and provinces.
“China is the first market with potential, because flying time to Thailand is less than six hours.”
Other markets being discussed include South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and some south east Asian countries.
Before the pandemic, 1 in every 4 foreign visitors to Thailand was Chinese. There were almost 40 million foreign arrivals last year.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Tourism
Finalised “travel bubble” list to be submitted to CCSA
Thailand’s tourism and sports minister says foreign tourists will be allowed back into the Kingdom in August under a 3 phase “travel bubble“strategy, which will include countries who are considered at a low-risk of the Covid-19 contagion and will be allowed to travel on specific routes or itineraries “booked through small agencies.”
After discussions with the Tourism Authority of Thailand and private tourism operators, the minister met with Public Health Ministry officials to finalise the list of travel bubble countries, which will be proposed to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration within the next 2 weeks. He stressed that the countries “must be deemed at a low- risk for Covid-19 by the World Health Organization.”
In the plan’s first phase, tourist numbers will be limited, and the areas they can visit will be restricted to Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, Krabi, Phuket, Pattaya, and possibly Chiang Rai and Hat Yai. These limits will be relaxed in the second phase if it’s deemed safe.
The third phase would see a lifting of all restrictions on tourist arrivals and the areas they could visit, the minister said, without specifying a time frame. This would essentially restore free travel for foreign tourists within Thailand.
“Before opening each area for tourists, we have to ensure they have enough public health capacity to serve the foreign arrivals. If the tourism situation and virus containment go smoothly, we expect to see around 6.7 million foreign visitors between August and December. “
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Transport
Motorway tolls to be waived on two major routes this holiday weekend
As motorists take to the roads over the coming long weekend, the government says it’s doing away with toll fees on two motorways from today until midnight on July 8. Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob says those using motorways 7 and 9 will not have to pay a toll, a decision that is hoped will reduce congestion, encourage more domestic travel, and avoid putting extra financial pressure on those already struggling. Thailand is observing two Buddhist holidays in the coming days, Asalha Puja on Sunday, and Buddhist Lent on Monday.
“Motorway 7 that runs from Bangkok to Chon Buri and motorway 9 that runs from Bang Pa In to Bang Phli, and from Phra Pra Daeng to Bang Khun Tian, will waive the toll fee from 00.01am on July 3 to midnight of July 8. The measure aims to promote domestic travel, reduce traffic jams in front of the toll booths, as well as alleviate people’s financial burden during the economic recession due to Covid-19.”
In addition, the director-general of the Department of Highways, Sarawut Songwilai, says extra staff will be on patrol to help travellers in congested or accident-prone areas. Workers will provide 24 hour roadside assistance, while drivers can also check traffic conditions before they set off, using a dedicated app.
“Motorists can use the department’s Thailand Highway Traffic mobile application to check the traffic condition in real-time, reported live from 20 highway offices using traffic drones. The department has also urged construction contractors of highways to temporarily halt their work during the long weekend, to maximise traffic lanes and prevent congestion. We expect the number of travellers this year to be at the same level as last year, despite the Covid-19 situation, as the government has eased most of the lockdown measures.”
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
UK lifts non-essential travel ban for many countries starting July 10
90 minute Covid-19 test at BKK being tested
Hospital director proposes importing overseas Covid-19 patients for treatment
Thailand targeting specific Chinese provinces for “tourism bubble”
Visa amnesty extension for foreigners “being considered”
Bangkok’s shopping malls struggle under tourist ban, fierce competition
Woman survives 4 storey fall in Pattaya – VIDEO
Medical, wellness tourists will be first to be allowed in: CCSA
Chon Buri police hire a steam roller to destroy over 700 illegal motorbike exhausts
Finalised “travel bubble” list to be submitted to CCSA
Chiang Mai International Airport sees more traffic
Department warns women over surrogate motherhood dangers abroad
Alcohol bans during the long weekend in Thailand
Crew rescued as dive boat catches fire off Pattaya – VIDEO
Bangkok running enthusiasts enjoy new pop-up track at Central World
Are BTS the world’s biggest band?
Thailand re-opens its international borders today
HRH Princess Chulabhorn released from hospital
Phase 5 rules to be announced Monday
New Songkran ‘replacement’ holiday added on July 27
Brits banned from Singapore after lockdown ‘bar crawl’
Big C worker finds wallet with 100,000 baht in cash
Thailand’s major tourist islands may open soon to foreign travellers
Prosecutors say it’s police’s duty to find wanted Red Bull heir
Facebook loses 56 billion in value amid boycott
Thailand extends international arrival ban except for certain groups
Citylife magazine employee hacks editor’s bank account, steals 4 million baht
Cambodia announces changes to entry rules for citizens with foreign passports
Second jogger poisoned in Nonthaburi park
3 arrested for rape, death of teen schoolgirl
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Entertainment3 days ago
Are BTS the world’s biggest band?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand re-opens its international borders today
- Songkran4 days ago
New Songkran ‘replacement’ holiday added on July 27
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand’s major tourist islands may open soon to foreign travellers
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand extends international arrival ban except for certain groups
- Business3 days ago
Phuket’s (in)famous “Soi Bangla” district reopens today
- Bangkok4 days ago
6 Thais accused of procuring young girls for sex trade in Ratchaburi
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand among 14 countries EU deems “safe” during Covid-19 pandemic
Sam Thompson
July 4, 2020 at 8:25 am
Not UK but England