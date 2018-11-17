Meeting in Pattaya addresses Chinese tourism drop-off | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Meeting in Pattaya addresses Chinese tourism drop-off
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
The Tourism Authority of Thailand, and its regional offices, are very good at painting a happy face, even as the numbers and trends are heading in the opposite direction of their planned growth in tourist arrivals. In Phuket, for example, where there’s been a big drop off in Chinese tourists, the local TAT is quoting an official drop of less than 10% (without providing information about how they measure it), whereas local hotels and tour operators are saying the drop has been more like 50% plus.
Sophon Cable TV in Pattaya is suggesting that tourism officials in Chonburi are in the same denial about the tourist crisis in Pattaya and surrounding tourist hot-spots. They are reporting that tour operators say Chinese visitors to Pattaya were down 60%.
But the Chonburi and Pattaya TAT officials say this was not the case. According to Sophon Cable, they were putting a rosy spin on the reality. Whilst they accept that third quarter arrivals of Chinese in Pattaya this year were down, year-on-year, the situation could be explained in part due to less Chinese visitors coming on group tours.
They said that there are increasing numbers of Chinese, known as “FIT” travellers (Free and Independent Travellers), that are organising their own trips and more difficult to measure.
Sophon Cable reported a meeting at Garden Seaview Resort where numbers were crunched and opinions heard. TAT officials, local businessmen and tour operators attended the gathering.
Some operators claimed Chinese visitors were down 60%.
But Amphai Sakdanukoonjit from Chonburi Tourism and Sports reported to the meeting that last year 17 million tourists visited Chonburi and 14.6 million came to Pattaya. Figures up to August this year show that there really isn’t all that much difference in last year and this when it comes to tourist numbers and tourist spending. But she conceded that safety, especially water safety, was of concern to the Chinese.
The meeting was told that 40% of all tourist deaths in Thailand were Chinese tourists. Other measures, like easier visa on arrival, would help the situation, said Amphai.
Others told the meeting that figures for tourism were up in the earlier part of 2018. But since then the drop off in Chinese tourism has meant a third quarter fall of at least 10-12%.
Amphai Sakdanukoonjit, Chonburi Tourism and Sports
14 yo allegedly raped at knifepoint in Pattaya
Police in Jomtien are investigating the alleged rape of a 14 year old girl at a beach south of Pattaya last night. Police say it is a well lit area but only have information that the rapist was a 20 – 25 year old with facial tattoos.
Sanook is reporting that the incident happened in a water sports zone where there are five jetskis kept.
The 14 year old says she was with friends when the man offered them 500 baht for sex. They group refused but the man then allegedly grabbed “Yui” and dragged her away to a nearby tent.
Her friends claim the man had a knife so they felt powerless to intervene. After the alleged rape took place the group reported the matter to the police. Sanook reports that a tent had already been put away when they arrived at the scene.
Investigating policeman, Capt Weerayut Kangkala, says that the victim was raped without a condom and given 40 baht after the encounter.
CCTV is being studied to help identify the man responsible.
SOURCE: Sanook
Australian sentenced to death in Thailand on drug smuggling charges
news.com.au is reporting that a Perth man and his Thai wife have been sentenced to death in Thailand on drug smuggling charges.
The father of two, 35 year old Luke Joshua Cook, and his wife 40 year old Kanyarat Wechapitak, were arrested at Suvarnabhumi Bangkok in December 2017 following a tip-off from local police, according to Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph.
The pair were sentenced to death after they attempted to smuggle half a tonne of crystal methamphetamine (ice), valued at A$300 million (6.9 billion baht), into Thailand.
The paper reports that their sentences are expected to be commuted to life, the paper says.
Assets linked to the pair worth A$800,000 (18.4 million baht) will be forfeited, including cars, cash and property.
Police said that in 2015, Cook took a yacht into international waters off the Thai coast where he collected 500 kilograms of meth from a Chinese trawler.
After meeting his future wife online, Cook moved to Thailand where he bought a bar in Pattaya, set up a business importing boats and marine parts and joined the Pattaya branch of the Hells Angels.
Read the rest of the story HERE.
Making ends meet – washing cars for 5,000 baht a day
A 70 year old Aussie expat has rolled up his sleeves and ended up with a prosperous little local business in Rayong. An Australian pensioner is washing cars in Rayong to make ends meet.
And he’s reported to Ban Muang reported that he and his wife are earning a decent income. Thai customers have been heaping praise on 70 year old William Pearl for his car cleaning business.
William started the “Ran O” car-care business with his wife Srinuan Sukcharoen. The shop is in the city district of Rayong on Rat-u-thit Road.
Ban Muang reports that he has been helping out with the cleaning of cars since the start of the year.
“It was much better to be out doing something useful and the shop was making 5,000 baht to 6,000 baht a day cleaning an average of 20 cars.”
His wife gives the cars a wipe while Mr Pearl gets out the hose and shampoo.
“I’m not tired – I love it” he said.
Kids from the local schools are employed in their free time for 300 baht a day, he added.
SOURCE: Ban Muang
