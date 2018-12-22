Hospitalised British backpacker to fly home on Christmas Day | The Thaiger

Travel
Hospitalised British backpacker to fly home on Christmas Day
by Miranda Aldersley – Mail Online
The British backpacker who broke her neck jumping into a pool in Thailand is to fly home on Christmas Day after well-wishers raised £65,000 (2.678 million baht) towards her treatment and travel.
24 year old Sophie Wilson from Leicestershire, damaged two vertebrae diving into the shallow end of her hotel pool on December 1. Her accident prompting a worldwide fundraising effort to help pay her hospital bills and fly her home.
Read the original Thaiger report HERE.
She broke her neck in two places and is unable to use her legs after diving into a pool Shortly before midnight on December 25, Sophie will be boarded onto a plane on a stretcher with three Thai medics and her parents to make the 13-hour flight from Chiang Mai to Heathrow.
There, an ambulance will meet the plane on the tarmac and she will be taken to Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham where she will be assessed for further treatment.
Her mother Jane says: “We’re all looking forward to getting back now and settling down to some kind of normality. It won’t be normal life for a while and she won’t be going home straight away but we’ve got the flight arranged now, at least.”
Sophie has said the situation is heartbreaking and she had previously led a very active life style
The funds were raised on the family’s GoFundMe page, which will help cover the hospital costs, as well as the price of the flights for the family, and the three medical staff, who will have to be flown back to Thailand.
“The hospital is letting us leave without paying because we have to come home to get access to the money that’s been raised.
“It’s looking like the total cost will be about £91,000, including £37,500 on flights to come home and send the three medics back again.
“We’ve been waiting for the British Embassy to get us visas for the three medics to enter the UK, which seemed to take quite a while.
Sophie is still unable to walk and Jane said her daughter was ‘having ups and downs’ as she dealt with the impact of the injury on her life.
Sophie had been just one week into a six-month backpacking tour of Asia when she misjudged the depth of a swimming pool. She underwent 10 hours of surgery to try to correct the damage and in recent days has been undergoing physiotherapy to ensure she is fit enough to fly.
Sophie’s insurers, Insure and Go, would not cover the cost to fly her home with the medical care she needs.
SOURCE: The Mail Online
Looking to jettison some items before jetsetting away or chartering a yacht? Look no further than Thaiger Classifieds where you can find and post items, work, property and more for free.
Bangkok
AOT gives green light to new Suvarnabhumi terminal
Following a few hiccups, the board of the AOT has now given the green light for the construction of the second passenger terminal at Suvarnabhumi international Airport. In past months there have been demands from leading architects and engineers for the project to be scrapped.
AOT managing director Nitinai Sirimatthakarn says that after the board’s approval of the project, the company will now hold meetings with stakeholders in the project, including business operators at the airport to discuss the project in details. One of the many issues is whether the new terminal should be a stand-alone structure or link with one of the existing concourses.
He said that result of the meeting with the stakeholders would be brought up for discussion with the consortium, DBALP-Nikenseke-EMSMHPM-MSE-ARJ, or the Duangrit group, which won the bid for the construction of the project.
Nitinai said that the project design would have to be adjusted in accordance with the wishes of the majority stakeholders but if the adjustment would incur substantial cost increase, a new round of bidding might go ahead.
Earlier in October, 12 engineering and architecture organisations joined forces to urge PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to scrap the project because they doubted the project was worth the huge investment estimated at 41 billion baht plus another 22 billion baht for a third runway.
They pointed out that since Suvarnabhumi airport would be linked with the two other airports namely Don Meuang and U-tapao with a combined capacity to handle 100-120 million passengers a year via train system, there would be no need for a new passenger’s terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport.
Read about the concerns of engineers and architects HERE.
Business
Bangkok Airways starts flights to Cam Ranh, Vietnam
Bangkok Airways is the latest airline to signal its intention to fly to Nha Trang beach and the Cam Ranh International Airport, the gateway to one of Vietnam’s popular holiday destinations.
Cam Ranh is also an emerging destination in is own right with unspoilt beaches closer to the airport than the popular Nha Trang.
Starting on January 25, Bangkok Airways will operate four flights weekly from its home base at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to Cam Ranh International Airport.
Flights are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday aboard a 144-seat Airbus 319.
Cam Ranh airport has recently been upgraded with a brand new US$163 million passenger terminal.
The airport can now handle 4 million passengers per year and is served by 30 international daily flights.
Russia’s S7 Airlines debuted direct flights from Novosibirsk to Cam Ranh this month, having launched a service from Irkutsk in November. It joins a long list of Russian charter carriers offering direct services into Vietnam.
Earlier this year, Vietnam Airlines introduced direct flights from Cam Ranh to Seoul in South Korea, joining VietJet Air, Jeju Air and Korean Air.
Just over a year ago, AirAsia started direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Cam Ranh following HK Express, the first airline to offer direct flights from Hong Kong.
Over the past few years Vietjet Air, China Southern, Air China, Jetstar Pacific Airlines, Loong Air and Sichuan Airlines have also started offering direct flights from Chinese cities including Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Changsha, Chengdu, Chongqing, Xi’an and Kunming.
Recognised as the gateway to nearby bustling beach city, Nha Trang, Cam Ranh is now drawing holiday makers to Long Beach, a 8-km stretch about a 10-minute drive from the airport.
SOURCE: Balcony Media Group
Bangkok
Orient Express luxury brand announces first hotel in Mahankhon
The King Power Mahanakhon Building in Bangkok, Thailand’s tallest, will have the world’s first Orient Express Hotel. At 78 storeys high, the Mahanakhon Building is currently the tallest building in Bangkok, pushing the slightly shorter Baiyoke Tower into second place.
Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, CEO of King Power Group, said they spent over 100 million baht on the new hotel.
The new AccorHotels luxury brand is set to open its doors in the first quarter of 2019 and is aiming at the top end of the traveling market.
“The Orient Express brand has been reinvented for the future, with a vision to build a collection of prestigious hotels, steeped in tradition, myth and adventure”, said Aiyawatt.
Accor acquired a 50% stake in Orient Express from French national rail company SNCF Group back in October 2017, with the intention of reviving the brand. The hotel company, now known as Belmond, used the Orient Express brand until 2014, but the company rebranded its hotels after its licensing deal with SNCF expired.
The Orient Express MahaNakhon Bangkok will include 154 rooms, including nine suites and two penthouses. Amenities will include an outdoor pool and Jacuzzi, and an Orient Express Spa by Guerlain.
On the second floor, guests will be able to dine at Mott 32, a Cantonese restaurant and cocktail bar named after 32 Mott Street, the site of New York City’s first Chinese convenience store.
The fifth floor will house Mahanathi by David Thompson, the latest venture from the Australian-born chef. Known for his expertise in Thai cuisine, Thompson was most recently affiliated with Michelin-starred restaurant Nahm in Bangkok.
Guests will also have access to the building’s MahaNakhon SkyWalk observation deck on the 74th, 75th and 78th floors, as well a rooftop restaurant and bar on the 76th floor with sweeping views of Bangkok.
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
Man marries Thai ladyboy without ‘checking gender’
Russian model becomes Queen of Malaysia after marrying Muslim king
Hospitalised British backpacker to fly home on Christmas Day
Authorities struggle to find solutions for the BKK smog
Thai artist uses sex workers’ hair to make social critique in BKK installation
Fine tuning on same-sex Bill before it goes to Cabinet next week
The Chao Phraya lights up for new years eve
Patient dies after jumping from balcony at Chumphon hospital
100 illegal road racers invade Pattaya roads
Wealth inequality becomes a focus of the election campaign
Two suspects arrested with drugs in Phuket
Tourism Authority denies spending 9 million at political fundraiser
537 more non-existent illegal foreigners found
Pulp Fiction – Phuket tourism by numbers
Famous 52 year old hippo gets a new home
Co-ordinated triple attack at Yala security bases
Phuket woman calls for fairness after receiving a 16K Baht water bill
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Phuket4 days ago
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
-
Pattaya3 days ago
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
-
Bangkok3 days ago
British tourist found dead in Bangkok hotel room
-
Thailand2 days ago
UPDATE: Second victim emerges in horrific Saraburi gang-rape
-
Bangkok3 days ago
A Sarburi father alleges gang rape of his 12 year old daughter. A policeman called her a ‘slut’.
-
Phuket3 days ago
Number of tourists visiting Phuket still high – TAT Phuket
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Thai arrested over refusing to return a tourist’s lost phone
-
Chiang Mai3 days ago
“Chiang Mai red buses are a rip-off” – Ratchanont Suprakob
You must be logged in to post a comment Login