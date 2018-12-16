The Hangover – Pattaya | The Thaiger

Pattaya
A British man has made an official complaint to police in Pattaya that 1,000 pounds sterling in cash and a diamond ornament worth 100,000 baht were stolen from his room yesterday.
The 56 year old British man, whose name has been withheld, told police he met two young Thai women not far from his home in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district at about 2.30am (Saturday morning).
They returned to his room and had consensual sex.
One of the women then left, but the other said she lived far away and was too drunk to make the effort, so it was agreed she could stay (you know what’s coming, right?).
The man said he awoke on Saturday evening to find his room ransacked and valuables missing, including 3,000 Thai baht.
He found two tablets in a plastic bag and learned from a pharmacist they were sleeping pills. He believed the women had used the drug to knock him out.
Police have found clear images of both women recorded on CCTV and were testing the pills left behind.
STORY: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Freak needle-fish accident kills Thai Navy cadet
Photos: Khaosod, Wassana Nanuam / Facebook
Thai navy special forces have reported the tragic loss of one of its cadets during a ‘freak’ training accident on Thursday.
While in training to join an elite Navy unit, 22 year old Navy trainee Kriangsak Pengpanich was struck in the neck by a needlefish moving at high speed. The carnivorous shallow water fish are not considered to be aggressive towards humans and few fatal incidents in the past have involved young people.
The accident happened off the coast of Trat province during a 60 hour training exercise.
The funeral is being held at the Sattahip district of Chonburi province until Tuesday.
Online posts by Marine ecologist Thon Thamrongnawasawat say this is the first time he has heard of a fatal attack by a needlefish in Thailand.
The navy released a photo of the needlefish.
SOURCE: Khaodosenglish.com
“Meute” House/Techno marching band at Wonderfruit
PHOTO: Steffi Rettinger
Just drums and brass, that’s all they need.
Hailing from Hamburg, Germany this modern take on the marching band concept is comprised of eleven musicians and, boy, are they good! With their iconic red jackets this group dares to rearrange house and techno music to bring it to the street. Started in 2015 by trumpet player Thomas Burhorn, this group has been taking over the web as more and more footage of their performances have spread throughout the internet.
It’s the brass that does it, providing a big, enveloping sound its hard for their spectators to stand still. As they themselves dance to their music with their faces a weird mix of passion, joy and puffed up cheeks. We are excited to see more from this group as they keep growing.
Keep an eye out for them at Wonderfruit’s solar stage this weekend in Pattaya.
In the meantime watch this…
‘Wonderfruit’ so far – in pictures
Photo: Monocle.com
Wonderfruit music festival is taking place right now in Pattaya, and you should be there. Founded by Pranitan “Pete” Phornprapha alongside musician friend Montonn “Jay” Jira in December 2014 the festival prides itself in its go green attitude and pledge to social responsibility and raising awareness.
Photo: Mont LD Watanasiriroch (Facebook)
Photo: Instagram/Bitoeysiam
A blend of burning man and glastonbury, some festival go-ers like to dress the part.
Photo: Instagram/gyp.so
When asked about his inspiration co-founder Pete has said:
“Back in 2012, it struck me what a great medium a festival would be to promote creative sustainability because everyone can relate to arts, music, and having fun. That mindset grew into the ethos of Wonderfruit, which has informed everything we represent. All our content – from the venues and art installations to the farm and the activities you can do there, to the kinds of speakers we give a platform to – is inspired by the aspiration to be a catalyst for social change.”
Photo: Instagram/JP Pemapsorn
Mesmerizing, captivating and often puzzling art can be found all over the site grounds.
Photo: Instagram/Anawar
As of 2017 the event has been certified as carbon neutral by the Thailand Greenhouse organization.
Photo: Instagram/izezyizezyizezy
SOURCE: CityNomads
