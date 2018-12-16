Keep up with Thaiger Daily News. Sign up below.

Pattaya

The Hangover – Pattaya

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

The Hangover – Pattaya | The Thaiger

A British man has made an official complaint to police in Pattaya that 1,000 pounds sterling in cash and a diamond ornament worth 100,000 baht were stolen from his room yesterday.

The 56 year old British man, whose name has been withheld, told police he met two young Thai women not far from his home in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district at about 2.30am (Saturday morning).

They returned to his room and had consensual sex.

One of the women then left, but the other said she lived far away and was too drunk to make the effort, so it was agreed she could stay (you know what’s coming, right?).

The man said he awoke on Saturday evening to find his room ransacked and valuables missing, including 3,000 Thai baht.

He found two tablets in a plastic bag and learned from a pharmacist they were sleeping pills. He believed the women had used the drug to knock him out.

Police have found clear images of both women recorded on CCTV and were testing the pills left behind.

The Hangover - Pattaya | News by The Thaiger The Hangover - Pattaya | News by The Thaiger

STORY: The Nation



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Pattaya

Freak needle-fish accident kills Thai Navy cadet

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

December 15, 2018

By

Freak needle-fish accident kills Thai Navy cadet | The Thaiger

Photos: Khaosod, Wassana Nanuam / Facebook

Thai navy special forces have reported the tragic loss of one of its cadets during a ‘freak’ training accident on Thursday.

While in training to join an elite Navy unit, 22 year old Navy trainee Kriangsak Pengpanich was struck in the neck by a needlefish moving at high speed. The carnivorous shallow water fish are not considered to be aggressive towards humans and few fatal incidents in the past have involved young people.

The accident happened off the coast of Trat province during a 60 hour training exercise.

The funeral is being held at the Sattahip district of Chonburi province until Tuesday.

Online posts by Marine ecologist Thon Thamrongnawasawat say this is the first time he has heard of a fatal attack by a needlefish in Thailand.

Freak needle-fish accident kills Thai Navy cadet | News by The Thaiger

The navy released a photo of the needlefish.

SOURCE: Khaodosenglish.com

Entertainment

"Meute" House/Techno marching band at Wonderfruit

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

December 14, 2018

By

“Meute” House/Techno marching band at Wonderfruit | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Steffi Rettinger

Just drums and brass, that’s all they need.

Hailing from Hamburg, Germany this modern take on the marching band concept is comprised of eleven musicians and, boy, are they good! With their iconic red jackets this group dares to rearrange house and techno music to bring it to the street. Started in 2015 by trumpet player Thomas Burhorn, this group has been taking over the web as more and more footage of their performances have spread throughout the internet. 

It’s the brass that does it, providing a big, enveloping sound its hard for their spectators to stand still. As they themselves dance to their music with their faces a weird mix of passion, joy and puffed up cheeks. We are excited to see more from this group as they keep growing.

Keep an eye out for them at Wonderfruit’s solar stage this weekend in Pattaya.

In the meantime watch this…

Entertainment

'Wonderfruit' so far – in pictures

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

December 14, 2018

By

‘Wonderfruit’ so far – in pictures | The Thaiger

Photo: Monocle.com

Wonderfruit music festival is taking place right now in Pattaya, and you should be there. Founded by Pranitan “Pete” Phornprapha alongside musician friend Montonn “Jay” Jira in December 2014 the festival prides itself in its go green attitude and pledge to social responsibility and raising awareness.

Photo: Mont LD Watanasiriroch (Facebook)

'Wonderfruit' so far - in pictures | News by The Thaiger

Photo:  Instagram/Bitoeysiam 

'Wonderfruit' so far - in pictures | News by The Thaiger

A blend of burning man and glastonbury, some festival go-ers like to dress the part.

Photo: Instagram/gyp.so

'Wonderfruit' so far - in pictures | News by The Thaiger

When asked about his inspiration co-founder Pete has said:

“Back in 2012, it struck me what a great medium a festival would be to promote creative sustainability because everyone can relate to arts, music, and having fun.  That mindset grew into the ethos of Wonderfruit, which has informed everything we represent. All our content – from the venues and art installations to the farm and the activities you can do there, to the kinds of speakers we give a platform to – is inspired by the aspiration to be a catalyst for social change.”

Photo:  Instagram/JP Pemapsorn

'Wonderfruit' so far - in pictures | News by The Thaiger

Mesmerizing, captivating and often puzzling art can be found all over the site grounds.

Photo: Instagram/Anawar

'Wonderfruit' so far - in pictures | News by The Thaiger

As of 2017 the event has been certified as carbon neutral by the Thailand Greenhouse organization.

Photo:  Instagram/izezyizezyizezy

'Wonderfruit' so far - in pictures | News by The Thaiger
Its common to see public displays of creativity throughout the festival.
Photo: Instagram/Porpete
'Wonderfruit' so far - in pictures | News by The Thaiger
Photo:  Instagram/Wharram Productions
'Wonderfruit' so far - in pictures | News by The Thaiger
Photo:  Instagram/Bitoeysiam 
'Wonderfruit' so far - in pictures | News by The Thaiger
Photo: Instagram/mik_framesth
'Wonderfruit' so far - in pictures | News by The Thaiger
Night time just means the kids have to go bed.
Photo: Instagram/ Sweetrika
'Wonderfruit' so far - in pictures | News by The Thaiger
Photo: Nong Nim (Facebook)
'Wonderfruit' so far - in pictures | News by The Thaiger
Photo: Instagram/aofsod 
'Wonderfruit' so far - in pictures | News by The Thaiger
Photo: Instagram/Namwanwann 
'Wonderfruit' so far - in pictures | News by The Thaiger
Wonderfruit Festival is taking place now until the December 16 2018 at the Siam Country Club in Pattaya.

SOURCE: CityNomads 

Trending