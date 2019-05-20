Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance | The Thaiger

Thai Life
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
PHOTO: US Embassy in Bangkok
Thailand’s United States Embassy has issued an advisory warning to American expats recommending they have adequate medical coverage for a long-term stay in the country.
The advisory reads…
“Thailand remains one of the most popular retirement destinations in the world. Great culture; great food; great people. And as US citizens age, Thailand also offers access to excellent health care, provided at world-class private hospitals by internationally trained doctors. But you need to be able to afford it.
Sadly, we at the Embassy in Bangkok have seen many instances where US citizens discover, too late, that essential, high-quality health care is out of financial reach and their options are limited. As you contemplate your own preparedness, we urge you to plan for a few key expenses: medical treatment, nursing care, and, if necessary, medical evacuation.
Do You Have a Plan to Receive Treatment in Thailand?
Access to healthcare in the United States and Thailand differs. When you live abroad, Medicare (click here) cannot pay for your healthcare. US healthcare programs that can sometimes be used overseas, such as private health insurance, TRICARE (click here), and VA-provided care (click here), work differently and may require upfront payments.
As a non-Thai, you do not enjoy the same subsidised access to the public healthcare system as your Thai neighbours. While Thai law directs hospitals (both private and public) to provide emergency life-saving care, they are not required to provide care for routine or chronic conditions and may require full payment in advance.
Tragically, some of the most common challenges we witness relate to home healthcare and long-term hospitalisation. Even the most prepared retirees in Thailand, capable of withstanding several medical emergencies, may not realise just how expensive professional care can be if they develop a debilitating condition in retirement.
You may wish to consider purchasing long-term care insurance and having a written plan in place in the event you become incapacitated.
Do You Have a Viable Way Back to the United States?
If you lack a caretaking option in Thailand and/or your only access to treatment for a chronic condition is Medicare, your best option is likely to return to the United States for healthcare. Medical evacuation and medical insurance are often covered through different programs (click here). Many do not realise, however, the obstacles to flying once you are sick. Trips back to the United States can be arduous due to the distance and required transits, and airlines can refuse to board anyone who does not appear to be of health stable enough to endure a flight.
What the US Embassy Can and Cannot Do
When contacted for help we can point you toward a number of medical service providers or put you in touch with friends and family who may be able to assist. We can then assist those family members and friends in transferring money to you, or directly to a hospital or nursing home. (Click here.)
The US government has no ability to pay for your medical costs overseas (click here). We urge you to take steps now, while you are physically and financially able, to prepare for medical eventualities: budget for long-term care and consider purchasing health insurance that covers emergency medical and dental treatment abroad, as well as medical evacuation to the United States.
Having appropriate medical insurance and sufficient personal savings can prevent your destitution or the denial of necessary care and keep you happy and healthy in the Land of Smiles.”
For more information that could assist you in planning for your family’s future, please visit “U.S. Citizen Services /Medical Emergencies.” (click here.)
Older travellers may wish to contact Medicare, the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP, click here), or a travel agent for information about foreign medical care coverage with private Medicare supplement plans.
Chinese owners using condo investments as a ‘hotel’
PHOTO: Thai Rath
Residents in condos around the country are getting sick of the parade of short-stay travellers using their condo rooms as defacto hotel rooms, travellers renting out their rooms from Chinese owners who run their investments as quasi hotel rooms.
Thai Rath reports that “Condo C Ekkamai” (Sukhumvit Soi 63) tenants are at the end of their tether. They claim Chinese owners are renting their rooms to their compatriots and running their mini-businesses as quasi hotels.
Many of the rentals were daily, a situation that remains illegal under Thai law.
“At Songkran the condo resembled Beijing,” said one of the complainants.
“The owners had set up check-in and check-out facilities and baggage storage. There was also a team of maids on hand to do the cleaning in between guests.”
The ongoing problem had been the subject of many complaints to the condo’s body corporate who claim they are powerless to stop it (which is incorrect).
Legally, only rentals of more than 30 days are allowed without having the appropriate business and hotel licences. ‘Room sharing’, a situation used by the Airbnb business model for example, is a different matter and skates along a grey line in current Thai laws.
SOURCE: Thai Rath
“Condo C Ekkamai” (Sukhumvit Soi 63)
Update on Chikungunya cases in Thailand
“Chikungunya Virus is an arbovirus of the alphavirus genus, transmitted by the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes, same way Dengue is spread.”
The Bureau of Epidemiology, along with the Thailand Health Ministry, are reporting 3,379 chikungunya cases in 23 provinces up to May 13 this year.
Phuket, Songkla and Ranong have been the most affected by the mosquito borne viral disease. The good news, health officials report the numbers are declining.
The word, Chikungunya, translates to “that which bends up”, based on the stooped position of patients during the rheumatic symptoms of the disease.
In humans bitten by an infected mosquito, the disease symptoms usually appear after an incubation period of three to seven days.
Chikungunya can cause acute, sub-acute, and chronic disease.
In acute disease, symptoms develop abruptly and include high fever, headache, myalgia and arthralgia (predominantly in limbs and large joints). The appearance of a maculopapular rash is also frequent. Severe forms of the disease are rare. Symptoms usually resolve in 7-10 days, although arthralgia and joint stiffness may persist intermittently for several months.
The disease shares some clinical signs with dengue and Zika, and can be misdiagnosed in areas where they are common. As there is no cure, treatment is focused on relieving the symptoms.
SOURCE: OutbreakNewsToday.com
‘Game of Thrones’ finale rates high, fails the landing
WARNING: GOT Spoiler alerts!!
“This final season has obviously been divisive, and a good deal of the criticism, especially of the penultimate episode, was justified.”
by Brian Lowry
After eight seasons, 73 episodes and a much-debated flurry of plot developments, that signature first-season line proved the key to unraveling the “Game of Thrones” finale, which, after a season that was at various times exhilarating, exhausting and aggravating, came as something of a relief.
Given the passions ignited (somewhat literally, given all that dragon fire) by the penultimate chapter, the finale couldn’t possibly please everyone. While there was validity in many of the criticisms, a degree of silliness crept into the discussion, starting with those who actually signed a petition petulantly demanding some kind of cosmic do-over.
From Mash to Friends to Seinfeld, the most watched series finals HERE.
“Flaws and all, ‘Game of Thrones’ rewrote the rules for a TV epic, providing a brilliantly cast serialised storyline, produced with a scope and scale that rivaled theatrical blockbusters.”
In the final analysis, the first half of the last episode, both written and directed by show-runners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, was strong, logical and satisfying. Overall, it wasn’t a one-for-the-ages finale, held up against the best examples of them and the abundant hype, but it wasn’t an unworthy one either.
Read the rest of the CNN review from Brian Lowry HERE…
