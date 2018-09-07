Connect with us

Phuket

Thai pull direct Phuket to Hong Kong flights

2 hours ago

PHOTO: Planespotters.net

Thai Airways are cancelling the popular direct Phuket to Hong Kong (HKT-HKG) flights from October 28. Any existing bookings beyond this date will be funneled through Bangkok (BKK) instead.

Despite the tortured English in the advisory, the Thai national airline is informing all existing bookings of the cancellation of the direct flights and re-routing.

A few emails to The Thaiger from Hong Kong customers complained that the flights were very popular with residents wanting to fly down on weekends for some beach relaxation away from the busy Chinese island territory.

“I think crazy story for such a great destination and many here in Hongkong cannot beleave it…… so need to change to Dragon Air now…. or transit in Bangkok.”

A quick check on the internet showed that Air Asia is still flying direct Hong Kong-Phuket flights. We’re sure you will inform us of any others. Please comment on our Facebook page The Thaiger.

National

Wet weekend on the way for many parts of the country

26 mins ago

September 7, 2018

The Thai Meteorological Department is warning people around the country to prepare for some heavy rains through the weekend.

The department says the heavy rains are being fueled by a moderate high-pressure pressure system from China that has spread over upper Laos and Vietnam.

At the same time, a monsoonal trough lies across the lower north, the Upper Central, the East and the Lower Northeast, while a Southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf. All the factors will contribute to more rain.

The department says heavy rains will come with gusty winds and people in some areas should be prepared for possible flooding and mudslides.

Here's their breakdown...

FRIDAY:

Northern: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Udon Thani, Nong Khai...
Phuket

Phuket hotels join forces with Central Group to reduce plastic bag use

4 hours ago

September 7, 2018

As it prepares to host the inaugural edition of PHIST (Phuket Hotels for Islands Sustaining Tourism Forum 2018), the Phuket Hotels Association has achieved a major victory in its drive to secure a more sustainable future for Thailand’s most popular resort destination.

In partnership with PHIST, the unique free-to-attend event that takes place on Monday, September 24 2018, Central Group, Thailand’s largest retailer and owner of the Central Department Store, Robinson Department Store, Tops Supermarket and Family Mart, has pledged to abolish the practice of giving away free plastic bags to its customers on Phuket.

This forms part of a joint initiative with the Phuket Hotels Association, which will see Central Phuket’s customers pay for reusable bags made by the residents of local orphanages or shelter homes. Proceeds from the sale of these environmentally friendly bags will go directly to the disadvantaged Phuket residents who made them. A joint initiative...
Phuket

Divers invited to join International Coastal Cleanup Day on September 15

5 hours ago

September 7, 2018

PHOTO: Go Eco Phuket

Go Eco Phuket 'diving for the environment' club is inviting volunteer divers for a massive underwater cleanup as well as volunteer to join them to clean Phuket's beaches. This is the club's commitment to International Coastal Cleanup Day activities for the island.

Go Eco Phuket is inviting scuba divers from anywhere in the world to join in a major campaign to collect garbage at Koh Kei, Koh Racha Yai and Koh Racha Noi. What a great way to investigate the water around these islands with other local divers.

Divers who are interested to join the activity can send a message at the Go Eco Phuket Facebook page HERE from now until September 10.

The activities will be on September 15, International Coastal Cleanup Day, from 7am onward. Volunteers will meet up at Chalong Pier.

https://www.facebook.com/goecophuket1/video...
