Phuket
Thai pull direct Phuket to Hong Kong flights
PHOTO: Planespotters.net
Thai Airways are cancelling the popular direct Phuket to Hong Kong (HKT-HKG) flights from October 28. Any existing bookings beyond this date will be funneled through Bangkok (BKK) instead.
Despite the tortured English in the advisory, the Thai national airline is informing all existing bookings of the cancellation of the direct flights and re-routing.
A few emails to The Thaiger from Hong Kong customers complained that the flights were very popular with residents wanting to fly down on weekends for some beach relaxation away from the busy Chinese island territory.
“I think crazy story for such a great destination and many here in Hongkong cannot beleave it…… so need to change to Dragon Air now…. or transit in Bangkok.”
A quick check on the internet showed that Air Asia is still flying direct Hong Kong-Phuket flights. We’re sure you will inform us of any others. Please comment on our Facebook page The Thaiger.
National
Wet weekend on the way for many parts of the country
The department says the heavy rains are being fueled by a moderate high-pressure pressure system from China that has spread over upper Laos and Vietnam.
At the same time, a monsoonal trough lies across the lower north, the Upper Central, the East and the Lower Northeast, while a Southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf. All the factors will contribute to more rain.
The department says heavy rains will come with gusty winds and people in some areas should be prepared for possible flooding and mudslides.
Here's their breakdown...
FRIDAY:
Northern: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
Northeast: Udon Thani, Nong Khai...
Phuket
Phuket hotels join forces with Central Group to reduce plastic bag use
In partnership with PHIST, the unique free-to-attend event that takes place on Monday, September 24 2018, Central Group, Thailand’s largest retailer and owner of the Central Department Store, Robinson Department Store, Tops Supermarket and Family Mart, has pledged to abolish the practice of giving away free plastic bags to its customers on Phuket.
This forms part of a joint initiative with the Phuket Hotels Association, which will see Central Phuket’s customers pay for reusable bags made by the residents of local orphanages or shelter homes. Proceeds from the sale of these environmentally friendly bags will go directly to the disadvantaged Phuket residents who made them. A joint initiative...
Phuket
Divers invited to join International Coastal Cleanup Day on September 15
Go Eco Phuket 'diving for the environment' club is inviting volunteer divers for a massive underwater cleanup as well as volunteer to join them to clean Phuket's beaches. This is the club's commitment to International Coastal Cleanup Day activities for the island.
Go Eco Phuket is inviting scuba divers from anywhere in the world to join in a major campaign to collect garbage at Koh Kei, Koh Racha Yai and Koh Racha Noi. What a great way to investigate the water around these islands with other local divers.
Divers who are interested to join the activity can send a message at the Go Eco Phuket Facebook page HERE from now until September 10.
The activities will be on September 15, International Coastal Cleanup Day, from 7am onward. Volunteers will meet up at Chalong Pier.
https://www.facebook.com/goecophuket1/video...
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Central Phuket opens on September 10
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
Search continues for four missing fishermen off Phang Nga
Wet weekend on the way for many parts of the country
Driver lucky to escape serious injury in gas cylinder truck accident
Thai pull direct Phuket to Hong Kong flights
Alcohol – no safe level for consumption. ‘Lancet’ report.
Deaths of two Thai students ruled a murder-suicide
Phuket hotels join forces with Central Group to reduce plastic bag use
‘Benz Racing’ jailed seven years over money laundering
Divers invited to join International Coastal Cleanup Day on September 15
Clean The Beach Bootcamp heads to Surin Beach for World Clean Up Day
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
Krabi ‘Saleng’ taxi drivers protest to be allowed to carry passengers
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
His Majesty honours 188 for their role in Tham Luang cave rescue
Launch of Integrated Green Urban Transport Plan for Phuket and southern islands
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
Trending
-
National5 days ago
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
-
News2 days ago
Find your dream property in Thailand
-
Food Scene6 days ago
Thailand makes you fat
-
News4 days ago
China has the most atheists. Indonesia and Philippines the most believers.
-
Pattaya6 days ago
Pattaya police told to clean up their act
-
Property6 days ago
Getting longer life out of your outdoor furniture
-
National5 days ago
She gambled. She lost.
-
Regional7 days ago
Australian filmmaker gets 6 years in a Cambodian prison for ‘espionage’
You must be logged in to post a comment Login