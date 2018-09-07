Thai pull direct Phuket to Hong Kong flights

PHOTO: Planespotters.net

Thai Airways are cancelling the popular direct Phuket to Hong Kong (HKT-HKG) flights from October 28. Any existing bookings beyond this date will be funneled through Bangkok (BKK) instead.

Despite the tortured English in the advisory, the Thai national airline is informing all existing bookings of the cancellation of the direct flights and re-routing.

A few emails to The Thaiger from Hong Kong customers complained that the flights were very popular with residents wanting to fly down on weekends for some beach relaxation away from the busy Chinese island territory.

“I think crazy story for such a great destination and many here in Hongkong cannot beleave it…… so need to change to Dragon Air now…. or transit in Bangkok.”

A quick check on the internet showed that Air Asia is still flying direct Hong Kong-Phuket flights.