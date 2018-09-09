Connect with us

Krabi

Saving Phi Phi from its own popularity

The Thaiger

Published

1 min ago

on

PHOTOS: Singha Estate and Marine Discover Centre

Maya Bay is poised to re-open to tourists at the end of this month, albeit in a much better ‘controlled’ system which will limit the number of tourists visiting the famous Bay. There will be no accommodation following the Maya Bay make-over, staying overnight remains prohibited. Maya Bay is the star attraction at Koh Phi Phi Ley, the smaller of the archipelago known as the Phi Phi islands.

The much larger Phi Phi Don, considered a backpacker haven with an abundance of budget and mid-range accommodation options, is famous for its wild party scene.

In 2017 some 2 million tourists visited the Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park with Maya Bay drawing an average of 3,700 tourists every single day.

Now the Thai government, after years of lobbying from concerned locals and environmentalists, are capping the numbers and taking firm action to maintain the sustainability of the National Park and its fragile eco system. The private sector, too, are now approaching tourism to the islands differently.

Behind the scenes there has been a push for better funding for the park’s rangers and the installation of more mooring buoys in tourist areas to prevent boats from damaging the sea floor with their anchors along the damaged coral reefs. There is also a campaign to educate local communities about how to better protect their environment.

Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort, owned by property-developer Singha Estate, has spearheaded a massive education program aimed at rehabilitating the area’s fragile marine environment. The focus is their new Marine Discovery Centre.

Working with the Thai government, Singha Estate has played a leading role in the recent closure of Maya Bay, part of a string of operations that kicked off back in 2016 called the “Phi Phi Model.” The man leading the way is the highly respected Marine biologist Dr. Thon Thamrongnawasawat.

CNN Travel describes Thon as… “a jovial, energetic man who isn’t afraid to dish out criticisms where they’re due, is a bit of a celebrity in Thailand. He even loaned his vocals to the Thai-dubbed version of “Finding Dory,” playing the disembodied voice that comes over the speakers in the Marine Life Institute, where Dory hunts for her parents. (It’s a fitting role, given Thon’s passion for clownfish breeding.)

“Everybody in Thailand is focused on the Phi Phi Model as it’s something different,” he says. “It’s not only important for Phi Phi, it’s important for the whole country. It brings us hope.”

The resort has established the Marine Discovery Centre, free for anyone to visit. It’s divided into The Shark Room, the Phi Phi Islands Room, the Auditorium and the Clownfish Room (Thon’s favourite).

There’s also a nursery for injured marine animals – turtles and baby sharks that have been caught and wounded in fishing nets.

Read more about the Centre HERE.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Krabi

Begpacking – ‘How to’ guide for aspiring travelling beggars

The Thaiger

Published

21 hours ago

on

September 8, 2018

By

PHOTO: backslackers.com

"Aren’t you technically homeless? Why shouldn’t YOU cash in too. Why shouldn’t other people pay for you to travel? Begpacking (or beg packing) is a way for backpackers like you to earn money while you travel by begging for money or busking around the world."



Thailand has its fair share of 'beg packers' each year - young travellers who apparently run out of money and end up on the streets, begging for additional funds to continue their travel. They come in two sizes - the ones that are simply sitting and begging and the others that are busking or doing something to earn some coin.

Begpackers really get a big response on social media. Some netizens say 'leave them alone, they're not hurting anyone'. Othe...
Continue Reading

Krabi

Krabi ‘Saleng’ taxi drivers protest to be allowed to carry passengers

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

September 7, 2018

By

More than 100 Krabi Saleng-taxi (motorbike sidecar) drivers are protesting about the new law that does not allow Saleng-taxis to be used to carry tourist passengers.

More than 100 of Krabi Saleng-taxi drivers, led by Somkiet Sainui, the head of Ao Nang Saleng-taxi driver Association, massed at the Krabi Provincial City Hall yesterday. A letter of protest was passed on to the Krabi Governor Lt Col ML Kittibodee Prawit.

Khun Somkiet says, “We came here because we have been working as Saleng-taxi drivers for over a decade. Most of us are Krabi local people. We understand that the Saleng is an 'illegal vehicle' to use for taxi services but we have to do it to earn money for our daily lives.”

“We want the government to assist us to make our occupation legal. We want to do the right thing but if Saleng-taxis are not allowed to carry passengers, we don’t have any other job.”

“Tourists like to use the Saleng-taxi. There ha...
Continue Reading

Krabi

Two injured, three vehicles damaged in jealous chase – Krabi

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

September 6, 2018

By

Two people have been injured whilst three vehicles have been damaged in an accident after a husband, who saw his wife with other man in a car, chased and tried to stop them. The wife didn’t stop leading to a collision yesterday (September 5).

The Krabi City Police were notified of the incident on Petkasem Road in Krabi City around midday. Police and emergency responders arrived to discover an overturned Suzuki SWIFT. Nearby they found a damaged Toyota Vios and Isuzu pickup.  The pickup truck driver, 35 year old Tanongsak Sornsuk, was waiting at the scene.

Two injured people - the Suzuki driver, 27 year old Duangruetai Toojinda and her niece, had already been taken to Krabi Hospital. 20 year old Komsan, who was in the other car was not injured.

Mr Tanongsak told police that Ms Duangruetai is his wife. While he was driving, he passed another car and saw his wife with another man in the car. His wife didn’t stop and tried to speed away.  Mr ...
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending