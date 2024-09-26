Rescue P.A.W.S Thailand needs your help for their next chapter Rescue P.A.W.S Thailand is calling for donations and international volunteers.

In 2013, Mike and Paang founded Rescue P.A.W.S (Providing Animal Welfare through Sterilisation) with one mission: to create a brighter future for stray animals in Thailand.

At the time, they had no idea just how bright of a future this would become. Now, after 12 years, Rescue P.A.W.S Thailand has grown into a leading not-for-profit organisation.

Rescue P.A.W.S specialises in stray animal population control using the humane Capture, Neuter, Vaccinate and Release (CNVR) method. To date, Rescue P.A.W.S have prevented 10,000’s of animals from being born into a life of neglect.

But Rescue P.A.W.S doesn’t just perform heartless mass sterilisation. Instead, animals are constantly being brought into their shelters for care. At these facilities, the animals receive medical assessments, treatment, and most importantly, love and affection.

Over the years, they have saved the lives of countless furry friends. Many of these rescues have beautiful stories, like Chicken’s.

Animals who are found to be sick are given (often life saving) medication and treatment before being released back into the community!

Then, through the hard work of volunteers and community feeders, stray animals across Thailand don’t have to worry about scavenging for their next meal.

Outside of their sophisticated sterilisation programs, Rescue P.A.W.S works with the community to inspire harmony with stray animal populations, believing systems change comes from empathy led education.

The ‘One Health’ approach

Rescue P.A.W.S teaching coordinator Holly recognises stray animals as a systemic issue, delivering education and training to the community, local and international schools.

“We’re very passionate about the One Health concept as well, and that’s why we take care of our local pups.”

“It’s one of those things if you take care of the animals and environment, you’re also taking care of people. It’s important for us to maintain those relationships.”

Rescue P.A.W.S believes in strengthening the bond between people and stray animals.

Education reduces the stigmas and misconceptions that would potentially lead to acts of animal cruelty.

By showing empathy and compassion, Holly believes the animals become easier to work with, leading to stronger outcomes.

“All of these animals in the area that know us, so they’re very easy to vaccinate compared to the animals we’ve never seen before.”

“If they’re sick, it’s easy to intervene and treat them on site than if they’re feral dogs we’ve never interacted with before.”

The education programs help locals to understand stray animals while encouraging empathy.

The lesson plans and materials have been made available online, allowing you to implement their humane approaches in your local area.

New land donation

While the team are proud of their accomplishments, Rescue P.A.W.S are facing their biggest obstacle to date.

Recently, Rescue P.A.W.S were asked to leave their current location, a shelter built on the side of a Thai temple.

Threatening the animals under their care with becoming homeless again, Rescue P.A.W.S quickly acted. Recently, they made an exciting announcement; they have secured a donation of three rai of land.

By moving to a new location in Pak Nam Pram, Rescue P.A.W.S are hoping to turn over a new leaf.

“The new Rescue P.A.W.S home will be a sanctuary that enables us to assist even more animals in need, offering a homelike, comfortable, and serene environment for our resident animals, along with enhanced care through purpose-built facilities.”

“Our vision is not just to build a shelter, but to create a sanctuary where animals can heal, be loved, and prepare for their forever homes.”

But Rescue P.A.W.S are not in the clear just yet; the donated land currently has no existing facilities.

Now seeking $280,000 USD (approximately 10 million Thai Baht), Co-Founder Mike Volpe hopes to build the forever homes which will allow Rescue P.A.W.S to continue changing the lives stray animals

“We need to build a facility for that, and to do that, we need to ask for your help.”

“Every donation counts, whether it’s a big one or a small one, it’s going to get us that much closer to our goal of building a forever home for the stray animals under our care.”

To donate to the campaign, you can visit their website.

Call for international volunteers

The true heart and soul of Rescue P.A.W.S are the dedicated volunteers who deliver their programs.

Rescue P.A.W.S Practice Manager Henna is inviting international volunteers to come and stay in Hua Hin.

“It’s kind of like a full package, people can come even if they’re travelling on their own and never been to Thailand and so forth.”

“We organise a pickup from the airport, and we have volunteer accommodation. When they [the volunteers] arrive on the first day, they receive introductions and teaching on how to do the job.”

What it means to work with Rescue P.A.W.S

Becoming a Rescue P.A.W.S volunteer doesn’t mean sitting on the sidelines like with other programs.

Instead, according to Henna, you will be right in the mix, interacting with animals while out and about in the community.

“The day-to-day tasks include cleaning, spending time with the dogs, beach walks, and doing a lot of outreach work,” continued Henna.

This outreach work forms the foundation of Rescue P.A.W.S activities. Volunteers will travel to areas populated with stray dogs and cats.

Temples, beaches and quiet back roads are where the stray animals mostly frequent. This presents volunteers with the once in a lifetime opportunity to gain a unique perspective on Thailand.

As stated on the Rescue P.A.W.S website, volunteers can expect to be providing food and basic medical care with the help of local animal lovers.

“Our team takes the time to teach the local carers and feeders of these community animals the basics of animal care and how to identify signs of sickness and injury.”

Worried about missing out on the authentic Thai experience by becoming a volunteer? Don’t worry, Henna can assure you that Rescue P.A.W.S understands.

“We also include some cultural activities as well: we have Thai cooking classes and meditations with a monk. When people come and visit us in Thailand, they’re not just experiencing the dogs. They’re having the full Thai cultural experience as well.”

How you can help

If you aren’t able visit or volunteer in person, there are many ways you can still help. By subscribing to Rescue P.A.W.S on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, you can follow all their latest activities and the stories of the animals being saved.

If you want to change an animal’s life, you can sponsor or adopt a pet. Volpe expressed if you want to change the lives of many, you can donate to their Pak Nam Pram facility construction campaign.

“Together we can secure a future for the stray animals of Rescue P.A.W.S.”